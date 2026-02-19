EQS-News: ASTA Energy Solutions AG signs long-term agreement with Prolec GE Vernova and further expands partnership with TSEA

EQS-News: ASTA Energy Solutions AG / Key word(s): Contract

ASTA Energy Solutions AG signs long-term agreement with Prolec GE Vernova and further expands partnership with TSEA



19.02.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

Oed, 19 February 2026



ASTA Energy Solutions AG signs long-term agreement with Prolec GE Vernova and further expands partnership with TSEA

Strategic supply agreements strengthen position in the Latin American market for high-voltage transformers

ASTA Brazil signed a long-term agreement (LTA) with Prolec GE Vernova. Prolec was formerly a joint venture with GE Vernova and was fully acquired by GE Vernova on February 2, 2026.

A further agreement had also been signed with Brazilian company TSEA Energy in the fall of 2025. These agreements consolidate ASTA's role as a reliable partner to leading transformer manufacturers for the energy sector in Latin America.

The contracts cover the long-term supply of Continuously Transposed Conductors (CTCs) for high-voltage transformers. These are used in power transmission and distribution projects and are critical components for a robust and efficient energy infrastructure.

Industry trends, market dynamics, technological developments, and capacity expansion considerations are currently the defining issues in the Latin American energy market, as is the need for reliable and high-performance solutions to drive the energy transition forward. Against this backdrop, long-term, stable supply relationships and technological partnerships are becoming increasingly important.

"The industry is experiencing strong and sustainable growth worldwide, and the ASTA Group is committed to actively supporting its customers in their expansion – especially in the strategically important Latin American market. Long-term agreements are a key pillar of our growth strategy in this and other regions. This ensures that we can continue to offer our customers the highest level of reliability, capacity, and innovation in the future," says Dr. Karl Schäcke, CEO of the ASTA Group.

The recently concluded long-term agreements provide planning security and stability for the supply chain and form a stable basis for mutual development and technological cooperation to promote efficiency and sustainability – supported by a shared commitment to quality, reliability, and performance.

Carlos Yanez, Business Unit Director at Prolec GE Vernova, emphasizes: “The agreement executed with ASTA consolidates a critical / strategic pillar for the long-term sustainability of Prolec GE Vernova Brasil by strengthening our partnership with a key supplier and securing the continuous supply of an essential commodity. This decision is fully aligned with our growth strategy, mitigating material risks while increasing our operational capacity with the highest execution standards.”

"As the ASTA Group, we are very proud of these strategic agreements. They demonstrate the strength and sustainable impact of our local-for-local strategy. Regional value creation allows us to operate closer to our customers, respond more quickly to requirements, and develop solutions together. In this way, we create stable partnerships and sustainable added value in a dynamically growing energy market," concluded Thomas Schneider, VP Sales Strategy & Global Key Account Manager at the ASTA Group.

About ASTA Energy Solutions AG

ASTA Energy Solutions AG is an internationally operating industrial company headquartered in Oed, Austria, with a history spanning more than 210 years. Around 1,400 employees work for the ASTA Group at six locations in Europe, Asia, and South America. ASTA develops and manufactures high-precision solutions for system-critical applications in the field of high-performance energy technology. These solutions help to increase efficiency, reduce energy losses, and ensure the reliable and safe use of electrical energy. The areas of application range from energy generation and transmission to forward-looking mobility solutions. In the 2024 fiscal year, the ASTA Group generated sales of around 643 million euros. As a long-standing and reliable partner, ASTA works with leading international technology companies, including Siemens Energy, Hitachi Energy, Andritz, and GE Vernova. Sustainability is firmly anchored in the company's corporate strategy. Through integrated recycling processes and the development of circular material solutions, ASTA is playing a pioneering role in promoting a resource-efficient, energy-optimized, and ecologically responsible industry, thereby making an active contribution to the global energy transition. www.astagroup.com



About GE Vernova / Prolec GE

GE Vernova is a global energy company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA, with approximately 85,000 employees in around 100 countries worldwide. The company combines technologies in the areas of power, wind, and electrification. With the complete acquisition of Prolec GE, GE Vernova is strengthening its position in the transformer segment and expanding its production and service capacities in the Americas. www.gevernova.com / www.prolec.energy



About TSEA Energia

TSEA Energia is a Brazilian manufacturer of power and special transformers based in Minas Gerais. The company develops and produces transformer solutions for power suppliers, industrial companies, and infrastructure projects, and operates both in the Brazilian market and internationally. TSEA represents technical expertise, customized solutions, and long-standing experience in transformer construction. www.tseaenergia.com.br