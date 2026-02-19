ASTA Energy Solutions Aktie
WKN DE: A4214T / ISIN: AT100ASTA001
19.02.2026 09:00:03
EQS-News: ASTA Energy Solutions AG signs long-term agreement with Prolec GE Vernova and further expands partnership with TSEA
EQS-News: ASTA Energy Solutions AG
/ Key word(s): Contract
PRESS RELEASE
ASTA Brazil signed a long-term agreement (LTA) with Prolec GE Vernova. Prolec was formerly a joint venture with GE Vernova and was fully acquired by GE Vernova on February 2, 2026.
A further agreement had also been signed with Brazilian company TSEA Energy in the fall of 2025. These agreements consolidate ASTA's role as a reliable partner to leading transformer manufacturers for the energy sector in Latin America.
The contracts cover the long-term supply of Continuously Transposed Conductors (CTCs) for high-voltage transformers. These are used in power transmission and distribution projects and are critical components for a robust and efficient energy infrastructure.
Industry trends, market dynamics, technological developments, and capacity expansion considerations are currently the defining issues in the Latin American energy market, as is the need for reliable and high-performance solutions to drive the energy transition forward. Against this backdrop, long-term, stable supply relationships and technological partnerships are becoming increasingly important.
"The industry is experiencing strong and sustainable growth worldwide, and the ASTA Group is committed to actively supporting its customers in their expansion – especially in the strategically important Latin American market. Long-term agreements are a key pillar of our growth strategy in this and other regions. This ensures that we can continue to offer our customers the highest level of reliability, capacity, and innovation in the future," says Dr. Karl Schäcke, CEO of the ASTA Group.
The recently concluded long-term agreements provide planning security and stability for the supply chain and form a stable basis for mutual development and technological cooperation to promote efficiency and sustainability – supported by a shared commitment to quality, reliability, and performance.
Carlos Yanez, Business Unit Director at Prolec GE Vernova, emphasizes: “The agreement executed with ASTA consolidates a critical / strategic pillar for the long-term sustainability of Prolec GE Vernova Brasil by strengthening our partnership with a key supplier and securing the continuous supply of an essential commodity. This decision is fully aligned with our growth strategy, mitigating material risks while increasing our operational capacity with the highest execution standards.”
"As the ASTA Group, we are very proud of these strategic agreements. They demonstrate the strength and sustainable impact of our local-for-local strategy. Regional value creation allows us to operate closer to our customers, respond more quickly to requirements, and develop solutions together. In this way, we create stable partnerships and sustainable added value in a dynamically growing energy market," concluded Thomas Schneider, VP Sales Strategy & Global Key Account Manager at the ASTA Group.
2278318 19.02.2026 CET/CEST
