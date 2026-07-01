ASTA Energy Solutions Aktie
WKN DE: A4214T / ISIN: AT100ASTA001
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01.07.2026 07:45:03
EQS-News: ASTA Energy Solutions AG Strengthens Its Role as a Supplier of Critical Energy Infrastructure: Long-Term Agreement (LTA) with the International Technology Group ANDRITZ
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EQS-News: ASTA Energy Solutions AG
/ Key word(s): Contract
PRESS RELEASE
The contract, which runs through the end of 2031, ensures the supply of mission-critical copper conductor solutions for ANDRITZ generators in energy infrastructure projects worldwide.
ASTA Energy Solutions AG and the international technology group ANDRITZ have signed a long-term agreement for copper Roebel bars for generator windings. The manufacture of these technologically sophisticated components places the highest demands on precision, quality, and expertise. The agreement, effective through the end of 2031, provides long-term supply assurance for ANDITZ’s increasing demand for system-critical copper conductor solutions used in hydro and turbo generators. The generators in question are used worldwide primarily in hydroelectric power plants, thermal power plants, and rotating phase shifters, which play a crucial role in the stability of high-voltage transmission grids. In this way, ASTA supports one of the world’s leading providers of hydroelectric and generator technologies in the implementation of key energy infrastructure projects.
“Our long-term collaboration with ANDRITZ confirms our technological expertise and our role as a strategic partner for leading industrial companies in the global energy sector. At the same time, the agreement provides the necessary planning certainty for further investments and the consistent implementation of our international growth strategy,” says Dr. Karl Schäcke, CEO of the ASTA Group.
Hydro and turbo generators form the heart of modern power plants and play a central role in the global electricity supply. The Roebel bars required for these systems are among the most technologically sophisticated components in electrical power engineering. They enable the highest current-carrying capacity, optimal efficiency, and maximum operational reliability while meeting ever-increasing demands for performance and reliability.
ASTA has decades of experience in this field and is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of high-precision, mission-critical copper winding materials for, among other things, high-performance transformers and generators. Through targeted investments in capacity, technologies, and expertise, the company is consistently expanding its global market position. This benefits not only customers worldwide but also the company’s locations in Europe—particularly in Austria and Bosnia and Herzegovina—where sustainable value creation, innovation, and highly skilled jobs are being strengthened.
Dr. Thomas Vogl, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of the ASTA Group, explains: “We are continuously and strategically advancing our technological and production expertise. Our long-term partnership with ANDRITZ enables us to consistently drive forward our investments in modern manufacturing capacity, thereby laying the foundation for the next generation of high-performance generators and power plants.”
Thomas Schneider, Chief Sales Officer (CSO) of the ASTA Group, adds: “The global expansion of hydropower, the modernization of existing power plants, and the increasing demands for grid stability and security of supply are driving sustained demand for large generators and rotating phase shifters. Long-term partnerships such as the one with ANDRITZ are crucial for reliably and sustainably meeting this growing global demand.”
With this agreement, ASTA and ANDRITZ are further expanding their long-standing collaboration and jointly making an important contribution to the modernization of the global energy infrastructure and the successful implementation of the global energy transition. At the same time, the partnership supports the strategy announced in connection with ASTA’s initial public offering to strengthen its global presence and further expand production capacities in line with expected market developments.
Sustainability is firmly anchored in the company’s strategy. Through integrated recycling processes and the development of circular material solutions, ASTA is playing a pioneering role in promoting a resource-efficient, energy-optimized, and ecologically responsible industry, thereby making an active contribution to the global energy transition.
01.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ASTA Energy Solutions AG
|Oed 1
|2755 Oed
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 2632 700
|E-mail:
|office@astagroup.com
|Internet:
|https://www.astagroup.com/de
|ISIN:
|AT100ASTA001
|WKN:
|A4214T
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Hamburg; Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
|EQS News ID:
|2357272
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2357272 01.07.2026 CET/CEST
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