EQS-News: ASTA Energy Solutions AG Strengthens Its Role as a Supplier of Critical Energy Infrastructure: Long-Term Agreement (LTA) with the International Technology Group ANDRITZ

EQS-News: ASTA Energy Solutions AG / Key word(s): Contract

ASTA Energy Solutions AG Strengthens Its Role as a Supplier of Critical Energy Infrastructure: Long-Term Agreement (LTA) with the International Technology Group ANDRITZ



01.07.2026 / 07:45 CET/CEST

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PRESS RELEASE

Oed, 1 July 2026



ASTA Energy Solutions AG Strengthens Its Role as a Supplier of Critical Energy Infrastructure: Long-Term Agreement (LTA) with the International Technology Group ANDRITZ

The contract, which runs through the end of 2031, ensures the supply of mission-critical copper conductor solutions for ANDRITZ generators in energy infrastructure projects worldwide.

ASTA Energy Solutions AG and the international technology group ANDRITZ have signed a long-term agreement for copper Roebel bars for generator windings. The manufacture of these technologically sophisticated components places the highest demands on precision, quality, and expertise. The agreement, effective through the end of 2031, provides long-term supply assurance for ANDITZ’s increasing demand for system-critical copper conductor solutions used in hydro and turbo generators. The generators in question are used worldwide primarily in hydroelectric power plants, thermal power plants, and rotating phase shifters, which play a crucial role in the stability of high-voltage transmission grids. In this way, ASTA supports one of the world’s leading providers of hydroelectric and generator technologies in the implementation of key energy infrastructure projects.

“Our long-term collaboration with ANDRITZ confirms our technological expertise and our role as a strategic partner for leading industrial companies in the global energy sector. At the same time, the agreement provides the necessary planning certainty for further investments and the consistent implementation of our international growth strategy,” says Dr. Karl Schäcke, CEO of the ASTA Group.

Hydro and turbo generators form the heart of modern power plants and play a central role in the global electricity supply. The Roebel bars required for these systems are among the most technologically sophisticated components in electrical power engineering. They enable the highest current-carrying capacity, optimal efficiency, and maximum operational reliability while meeting ever-increasing demands for performance and reliability.

ASTA has decades of experience in this field and is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of high-precision, mission-critical copper winding materials for, among other things, high-performance transformers and generators. Through targeted investments in capacity, technologies, and expertise, the company is consistently expanding its global market position. This benefits not only customers worldwide but also the company’s locations in Europe—particularly in Austria and Bosnia and Herzegovina—where sustainable value creation, innovation, and highly skilled jobs are being strengthened.

Dr. Thomas Vogl, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of the ASTA Group, explains: “We are continuously and strategically advancing our technological and production expertise. Our long-term partnership with ANDRITZ enables us to consistently drive forward our investments in modern manufacturing capacity, thereby laying the foundation for the next generation of high-performance generators and power plants.”

Thomas Schneider, Chief Sales Officer (CSO) of the ASTA Group, adds: “The global expansion of hydropower, the modernization of existing power plants, and the increasing demands for grid stability and security of supply are driving sustained demand for large generators and rotating phase shifters. Long-term partnerships such as the one with ANDRITZ are crucial for reliably and sustainably meeting this growing global demand.”

With this agreement, ASTA and ANDRITZ are further expanding their long-standing collaboration and jointly making an important contribution to the modernization of the global energy infrastructure and the successful implementation of the global energy transition. At the same time, the partnership supports the strategy announced in connection with ASTA’s initial public offering to strengthen its global presence and further expand production capacities in line with expected market developments.



Press contakt:

Mag. Jürgen Beilein

Phone: +43 664 831 2 841

E-mail: juergen.beilein@astagroup.com



About ASTA Energy Solutions AG

ASTA Energy Solutions AG is an internationally active industrial company headquartered in Oed, Austria, with a history spanning more than 210 years. Around 1,400 employees work for the ASTA Group at six locations in Europe, Asia, and South America. ASTA develops and manufactures high-precision solutions for system-critical applications in high-performance energy technology. These solutions help to increase efficiency, reduce energy losses, and ensure the reliable and safe use of electrical energy. The areas of application range from energy generation and transmission to forward-looking mobility solutions. In the 2024 fiscal year, the ASTA Group generated sales of around 643 million euros. As a long-standing and reliable partner, ASTA works with leading international technology companies, including Siemens Energy, Hitachi Energy, Andritz, and GE Vernova.

Sustainability is firmly anchored in the company’s strategy. Through integrated recycling processes and the development of circular material solutions, ASTA is playing a pioneering role in promoting a resource-efficient, energy-optimized, and ecologically responsible industry, thereby making an active contribution to the global energy transition.

www.astagroup.com



About ANDRITZ Group

ANDRITZ is an international technology group based in Austria. The company offers a broad portfolio of innovative plants, equipment, systems, services and digital solutions for a wide range of industries and end markets including pulp and paper, metals, hydropower, and the environment. Founded in 1852, the publicly traded company, headquartered in Austria, employs approximately 30,000 people at 280 locations in over 80 countries. As a global leader in technology and innovation, ANDRITZ is committed to driving progress for the benefit of its customers, partners, employees, society, and the environment. The company’s growth drivers include sustainable solutions for the green transition, innovative digitalization for industrial excellence, and comprehensive service that maximizes the value of customers’ plants throughout their entire lifecycle.

www.andritz.com