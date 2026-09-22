EQS-News: ASTA Energy Solutions AG to invest around EUR 17 million in a new copper recycling platform in Austria

EQS-News: ASTA Energy Solutions AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision

ASTA Energy Solutions AG to invest around EUR 17 million in a new copper recycling platform in Austria



22.09.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

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In-house production of copper wire reduces dependence on copper suppliers

First machinery to be ordered in 2026, start of production planned for end of 2029

Share of recycled copper in production to rise to 70% by 2030

Investment meets return requirements, strengthens "Low Carbon Copper" initiative

Oed (Austria), 22 September 2026 – ASTA Energy Solutions AG (“ASTA”), a leading manufacturer of copper winding and conductor components, will invest around EUR 17 million over the coming years in a new copper recycling platform at its Oed site in Lower Austria. With this investment, ASTA is expanding copper recycling within its own value chain and creating a European platform for the production of copper wire from secondary copper. The first machinery will be ordered in 2026, with production scheduled to start at the end of 2029. Copper scrap for the platform will be sourced both from ASTA's own production and from customers and suppliers. Corresponding agreements are currently being finalised and will be built up in parallel with the gradual ramp-up of the platform.

“In-house recycling makes us less dependent on the copper market and secures our customers long-term access to high-quality copper wire. This is exactly what we promised at the IPO, and with the new platform, we are now delivering on it. The investment is also a clear commitment to Austria as a business location and strengthens our headquarters in Oed. Recycled copper wire, Made in Austria,” says Dr. Karl Schaecke, CEO of ASTA Energy Solutions AG.

Beyond a lower carbon footprint and greater independence from third-party suppliers, the vertically integrated approach offers ASTA and its customers further advantages in terms of cost and time: transport routes become shorter, the number of interfaces decreases, and the complexity of global supply chains is reduced. This strengthens security of supply and makes procurement more predictable.

“The recycling platform meets our internal return-on-investment requirements and is already included in our medium-term investment planning. We are investing in a project that clearly makes economic sense,” says Daniela Klauser, CFO of ASTA Energy Solutions AG.

The investment is part of the "Low Carbon Copper" initiative announced in connection with the IPO, through which ASTA is further expanding its recycling activities. The aim is to increase the share of recycled copper in production to 70% by 2030 and, with the full use of recycled copper, to significantly reduce the carbon footprint per tonne of copper wire compared with current sourcing. The new platform makes a substantial contribution to this and at the same time supports ASTA's climate targets. Already at the time of its IPO in January 2026, ASTA had announced that it would invest around 20% of the issue proceeds in expanding its recycling activities, including a European recycling platform. In doing so, the company builds on its existing recycling platform in Brazil. The know-how gained there feeds directly into the planning, while the new platform in Oed will at the same time be further developed technologically.

Copper can be recycled indefinitely without any loss of quality. Secondary copper is equivalent to primary copper in its properties. Europe obtains only a small proportion of the copper it needs from local primary sources and can therefore benefit particularly from the expansion of local secondary copper production. Today, around half of all copper used in Europe already comes from recycled sources. With its own recycling capacities in Austria, ASTA contributes to the supply of secondary copper and supports the European Union's recycling targets. ASTA thereby positions itself as a reliable partner that offers its customers not only long-term security of supply but also a closed material loop with full traceability.

About ASTA Energy Solutions AG

ASTA is a leading global manufacturer of high-precision copper solutions for power generation, power transmission and e-mobility. With a history spanning over 210 years and around 1,600 employees across six sites on three continents, ASTA combines unique technological expertise with a global production network. Its long-standing customers include leading companies driving the global energy transition, such as Siemens Energy, GE Vernova, Hitachi and Andritz. Following its successful initial public offering in January 2026, ASTA was admitted to the SDAX index of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange within a very short space of time and has since met the strict transparency and reporting requirements of the Prime Standard.

Contact:Christoph RainerHead of Investor RelationsASTA Energy Solutions AGPhone: +43 664 8080 5500Email: ir@astagroup.com