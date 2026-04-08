EQS-News: ASTA Expands Production Capacity in India

EQS-News: ASTA Energy Solutions AG / Key word(s): Expansion/Contract

ASTA Expands Production Capacity in India



08.04.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Oed, 08 April 2026



ASTA Expands Production Capacity in India



New production line in Vadodara strengthens presence in one of the world’s fastest growing energy markets



ASTA is further expanding its production capacity in India. At its Vadodara site in the state of Gujarat, the company plans to install an additional production line to meet the rising demand for high-quality copper conductors for the transformer industry. The expansion is part of ASTA’s long-term growth strategy in one of the world’s most dynamic energy markets.



India is one of the fastest-growing major economies and is investing heavily in the expansion of its energy infrastructure. “As a result, the country is emerging as one of the most important growth markets for energy infrastructure worldwide. With the expansion of our Vadodara site, we are consistently pursuing our ‘Local-for-Local’ strategy and creating the conditions to benefit sustainably from the dynamic growth of the Indian energy market. At the same time, we are focusing on increasing our local supply of major infrastructure projects in the field of high-voltage direct current transmission in the future,” says Karl Schäcke, CEO of the ASTA Group.



ASTA has been active in India for many years. The plant in Vadodara was founded in 2007 and has since been supplying customers in India and several other Asian markets with high-quality copper solutions for the high-voltage sector. The plant expansion is part of the expansion program of the ASTA Group announced in connection with the IPO and is expected to be completed in the first half of 2027. The goal is to significantly increase production capacity and thereby meet the growing demand from OEM customers for ASTA products in India and Asian markets — including companies such as GE Vernova T&D India, which recently signed a long-term agreement (LTA) with ASTA. Among other products, the facility will manufacture continuously transposed conductors (CTCs), which are used in high-voltage transformers.



The installation of an additional bell annealing furnace at ASTA India’s Vadodara site in 2024 had already resulted in a significant expansion, increasing annual annealing capacity by more than 50%. With this latest expansion, ASTA is consistently continuing its growth trajectory in the Indian market.

Growth Drivers in the Energy Sector

The expansion of India’s energy infrastructure is driven by several global megatrends. In addition to ongoing electrification, electricity demand is also rising due to urbanization, digitalization, and the construction of large data centers, for example in connection with AI applications. At the same time, India is continuously expanding its energy supply and diversifying its energy mix. While coal continues to account for the largest share of electricity generation, the country is investing heavily in renewable energies such as solar and wind power and is already one of the world’s largest solar markets. These developments are leading to rising demand for transformers and, consequently, for high-quality copper conductors for power transmission.



Press contact:

Mag. Jürgen Beilein

Phone: +43 664 831 2 841

E-Mail: Juergen.beilein@astagroup.com



About ASTA Energy Solutions AG

ASTA Energy Solutions AG is an internationally active industrial company headquartered in Oed, Austria, with a history spanning more than 210 years. Around 1,400 employees work for the ASTA Group at six locations in Europe, Asia, and South America. ASTA develops and manufactures high-precision solutions for system-critical applications in high-performance energy technology. These solutions help to increase efficiency, reduce energy losses, and ensure the reliable and safe use of electrical energy. The areas of application range from energy generation and transmission to forward-looking mobility solutions. In the 2024 fiscal year, the ASTA Group generated sales of around 643 million euros. As a long-standing and reliable partner, ASTA works with leading international technology companies, including Siemens Energy, Hitachi Energy, Andritz, and GE Vernova. Sustainability is firmly anchored in the company's strategy. Through integrated recycling processes and the development of circular material solutions, ASTA is playing a pioneering role in promoting a resource-efficient, energy-optimized, and ecologically responsible industry, thereby making an active contribution to the global energy transition.



astagroup.com PRESS RELEASEOed, 08 April 2026ASTA is further expanding its production capacity in India. At its Vadodara site in the state of Gujarat, the company plans to install an additional production line to meet the rising demand for high-quality copper conductors for the transformer industry. The expansion is part of ASTA’s long-term growth strategy in one of the world’s most dynamic energy markets.India is one of the fastest-growing major economies and is investing heavily in the expansion of its energy infrastructure.saysASTA has been active in India for many years. The plant in Vadodara was founded in 2007 and has since been supplying customers in India and several other Asian markets with high-quality copper solutions for the high-voltage sector. The plant expansion is part of the expansion program of the ASTA Group announced in connection with the IPO and is expected to be completed in the first half of 2027. The goal is to significantly increase production capacity and thereby meet the growing demand from OEM customers for ASTA products in India and Asian markets — including companies such as GE Vernova T&D India, which recently signed a long-term agreement (LTA) with ASTA. Among other products, the facility will manufacture continuously transposed conductors (CTCs), which are used in high-voltage transformers.The installation of an additional bell annealing furnace at ASTA India’s Vadodara site in 2024 had already resulted in a significant expansion, increasing annual annealing capacity by more than 50%. With this latest expansion, ASTA is consistently continuing its growth trajectory in the Indian market.The expansion of India’s energy infrastructure is driven by several global megatrends. In addition to ongoing electrification, electricity demand is also rising due to urbanization, digitalization, and the construction of large data centers, for example in connection with AI applications. At the same time, India is continuously expanding its energy supply and diversifying its energy mix. While coal continues to account for the largest share of electricity generation, the country is investing heavily in renewable energies such as solar and wind power and is already one of the world’s largest solar markets. These developments are leading to rising demand for transformers and, consequently, for high-quality copper conductors for power transmission.Mag. Jürgen BeileinPhone: +43 664 831 2 841E-Mail: Juergen.beilein@astagroup.comASTA Energy Solutions AG is an internationally active industrial company headquartered in Oed, Austria, with a history spanning more than 210 years. Around 1,400 employees work for the ASTA Group at six locations in Europe, Asia, and South America. ASTA develops and manufactures high-precision solutions for system-critical applications in high-performance energy technology. These solutions help to increase efficiency, reduce energy losses, and ensure the reliable and safe use of electrical energy. The areas of application range from energy generation and transmission to forward-looking mobility solutions. In the 2024 fiscal year, the ASTA Group generated sales of around 643 million euros. As a long-standing and reliable partner, ASTA works with leading international technology companies, including Siemens Energy, Hitachi Energy, Andritz, and GE Vernova. Sustainability is firmly anchored in the company's strategy. Through integrated recycling processes and the development of circular material solutions, ASTA is playing a pioneering role in promoting a resource-efficient, energy-optimized, and ecologically responsible industry, thereby making an active contribution to the global energy transition.



08.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News