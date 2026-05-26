EQS-News: ASTA Group Strengthens Its Position as an International Technology Partner to the Energy Industry at CWIEME Berlin 2026

EQS-News: ASTA Energy Solutions AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

ASTA Group Strengthens Its Position as an International Technology Partner to the Energy Industry at CWIEME Berlin 2026



26.05.2026 / 09:15 CET/CEST

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ASTA Group Strengthens Its Position as an International Technology Partner to the Energy Industry at CWIEME Berlin 2026

The ASTA Group exhibited at CWIEME Berlin 2026 alongside leading international companies in the energy and electrical industries, underscoring its position as a European technology partner for innovative and custom-manufactured conductor solutions. The focus was on new projects and customer partnerships in the areas of transformers, high-voltage applications, generators, and e-mobility, as well as the early extension of the long-term collaboration with Siemens Energy through 2032.

CWIEME Berlin is regarded as the world’s leading platform for technological developments, innovations, and strategic partnerships across the electrical value chain. For ASTA, the trade show provided an opportunity to engage with international customers, industry partners, and leading market players regarding the current requirements of modern energy infrastructures, as well as future projects and technological developments.

At the heart of the company's trade show presence were high-performance copper conductor solutions for transformers, generators, high-voltage applications, and e-mobility. Among the products showcased were Continuously Transposed Conductors (CTCs), Roebel Bars, and custom-developed components for demanding energy and industrial projects. ASTA’s solutions are used worldwide in mission-critical applications for power transmission and industrial electrification.

The numerous technical discussions confirmed, in particular, the growing demand for high-performance, project-specific solutions as well as for reliable production and delivery capacities. The dynamics of the European market are currently shaped primarily by the energy transition, grid modernization, and electrification, as well as the rapidly rising demand for electricity from industry, infrastructure, and data centers. At the same time, major energy infrastructure projects and investments in power grids, transformers, and industrial electrification worldwide are further driving demand for technologically sophisticated conductor solutions.

Another important milestone during the trade fair was the early extension of the long-term collaboration between ASTA and Siemens Energy through 2032. With this move, both companies are strengthening their long-standing partnership in the field of modern energy infrastructure and continuing their close collaboration on international energy and grid expansion projects.

“Energy infrastructure is undergoing a historic transformation worldwide. The expansion of power grids, the integration of renewable energies, and increasing electrification require high-performance and technologically advanced conductor solutions. ASTA possesses the industrial expertise, technological know-how, and production capacities to help shape this development in the long term,” explains Dr. Karl Schäcke, CEO of the ASTA Group.

Thomas Schneider, CSO of the ASTA Group, adds: “The strong demand for high-performance and customer-specific conductor solutions clearly shows that technological excellence, outstanding and consistent production quality, and reliable partnerships will be the determining factors for future long-term success.”

With its global production base, high vertical integration, and many years of expertise in copper processing, the ASTA Group has once again positioned itself in Berlin as a reliable supplier and strong technology partner for global energy and electrification projects.

Press Contact:

Mag. Jürgen Beilein

Phone: +43 664 831 2 841

E-mail: Juergen.beilein@astagroup.com

Presse photo:

ASTA Booth CWIEME 2026

© Jule Halsinger for ASTA Energy Solutions AG

About ASTA Energy Solutions AG

ASTA Energy Solutions AG is an internationally active industrial company headquartered in Oed, Austria, with a history spanning more than 210 years. Around 1,400 employees work for the ASTA Group at six locations in Europe, Asia, and South America. ASTA develops and manufactures high-precision solutions for system-critical applications in high-performance energy technology. These solutions help to increase efficiency, reduce energy losses, and ensure the reliable and safe use of electrical energy. The areas of application range from energy generation and transmission to forward-looking mobility solutions. In the 2024 fiscal year, the ASTA Group generated sales of around 643 million euros. As a long-standing and reliable partner, ASTA works with leading international technology companies, including Siemens Energy, Hitachi Energy, Andritz, and GE Vernova.



Sustainability is firmly anchored in the company's strategy. Through integrated recycling processes and the development of circular material solutions, ASTA is playing a pioneering role in promoting a resource-efficient, energy-optimized, and ecologically responsible industry, thereby making an active contribution to the global energy transition.

www.astagroup.com

