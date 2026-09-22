EQS-News: AT&S and Marvell Technology expand collaboration to support next-generation AI infrastructure

EQS-News: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG / Key word(s): Agreement

AT&S and Marvell Technology expand collaboration to support next-generation AI infrastructure



22.09.2026 / 09:16 CET/CEST

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AT&S and Marvell Technology expand collaboration to support next-generation AI infrastructure

Long-term agreement expands advanced IC substrate capacity to support growing demand for AI infrastructure.

Leoben, September 22, 2026 – AT&S today announced an expanded collaboration with Silicon Valley company

Marvell Technology, a leading provider of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, to increase advanced IC substrate capacity for next-generation AI and cloud infrastructure. The agreement builds on the companies’ existing relationship and supports Marvell Technology’s growing demand for advanced substrates as AI deployments continue to scale. Marvell Technology is the additional customer identified in AT&S's previously announced expansion of its Kulim manufacturing site.

The agreement represents the next phase of the strategic collaboration between AT&S and Marvell Technology and underscores the growing importance of advanced IC substrate technologies as semiconductor designs become larger and more complex. As previously announced, the expansion of the Kulim site includes the fit-out of Plant 2 and the construction of a new manufacturing facility for IC substrate cores and advanced packaging. Supported by long-term customer commitments, the investment will provide additional capacity to meet growing demand for advanced IC substrates and packaging.

Building a long-term partnership

“Today marks an important milestone in our relationship with Marvell Technology. At AT&S, we are focused on enabling our customers’ success through leading-edge technology, manufacturing excellence, and long-term partnerships,” said Michael Mertin, CEO of AT&S. “Marvell Technology is one of the semiconductor industry's leading innovators in AI and data infrastructure, and together we are well positioned to capture the significant opportunities created by the global build-out of AI infrastructure. This partnership reflects our shared ambition to drive innovation, create value, and achieve long-term success in the market.”

“As our data center business continues to expand, securing the manufacturing capacity and advanced technology capabilities required to support our customers remains a critical priority,” said Vinay Krishna, Senior Vice President and Chief Supply Chain Officer at Marvell Technology. “Our expanded collaboration with AT&S further strengthens our supply chain foundation and positions us to scale increasingly complex semiconductor solutions, helping us meet the significant growth opportunities driven by the rapid adoption of AI infrastructure.“

Responding to structural industry shifts

The expansion comes as growing investment in AI infrastructure drives significant demand for more advanced semiconductor technologies. As AI systems become larger and more complex, semiconductor architectures are evolving to deliver greater performance, power efficiency, and scalability.

The rapid evolution of semiconductor manufacturing is fundamentally reshaping demand for IC substrates. The transition from monolithic chips to chiplet-based designs is increasing the need for advanced substrate technologies across a broader range of semiconductor solutions, including custom accelerators and increasingly complex heterogeneous computing architectures.

At the same time, customers are placing greater emphasis on performance, power efficiency and system-level optimization. These trends are driving demand for larger substrate formats, higher integration density, increased layer counts, and faster innovation cycles, all of which play directly to AT&S's technology strengths.

Growth supported by long-term customer commitments

The expansion in Kulim is supported by long-term customer agreements that provide visibility for future growth while supporting a disciplined investment strategy. “The agreements supporting this expansion provide a solid foundation for our growth strategy and allow us to invest alongside our customers in the technologies and production capabilities required for the AI era. We remain committed to creating long-term value while maintaining financial flexibility and a strong balance sheet,” said Gerrit Steen, CFO of AT&S.

AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft – Advanced Technologies & Solutions

AT&S is a global technology company and leading manufacturer of high-end IC substrates and complex printed circuit boards. AT&S develops and produces leading-edge interconnect technologies for key digital industries: AI infrastructure, high-performance computing, mobile devices, automotive, aerospace, industrial and medical technology. With production sites in Austria (Leoben, Fehring), China (Shanghai, Chongqing), Malaysia (Kulim), India (Nanjangud) and a European competence center for R&D and IC substrate production in Leoben, AT&S is actively shaping the digital transformation – through forward-looking investments in research and development and the responsible use of resources. The company currently employs around 15,000 people. Further information can be found at www.ats.net

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Media contact:

Gerald Reischl, Vice President Corporate Communications

Tel: +43 3842 200 4252; Mobile: +43 664 8859 2452; g.reischl@ats.net

AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft

Fabriksgasse 13

8700 Leoben / Austria

www.ats.net

Marvell and the M logo are trademarks of Marvell or its affiliates. Please visit www.marvell.com for a complete list of Marvell trademarks. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.



