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WKN: 96998 / ISIN: AT0000969985

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08.10.2026 08:59:42

EQS-News: AT&S announces early redemption of 2022 hybrid bond

EQS-News: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG / Key word(s): Financing
AT&S announces early redemption of 2022 hybrid bond

08.10.2026 / 08:59 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AT&S announces early redemption of 2022 hybrid bond
 

Refinancing significantly reduces recurring financing costs and further optimizes the capital structure

 

Leoben – AT&S will redeem its outstanding 2022 hybrid bond (ISIN XS2432941693) with a nominal amount of €350 million on 22 October 2026, the first available call date. The bond will be redeemed at par plus accrued interest. Following redemption, the notes will be cancelled.

 

The redemption follows the successful placement of the 2026 hybrid convertible bond. Through this refinancing transaction, AT&S will significantly reduce its recurring financing costs. The coupon of the new financing instrument is approximately 50% lower than that of the 2022 hybrid bond. As a result, the transaction further strengthens the Company's long-term financing profile.

 

The redemption will be funded from existing liquidity and underscores AT&S's strong liquidity and funding position.

 

"By redeeming the hybrid bond at the first available call date, we are continuing the disciplined optimization of our capital structure," said Gerrit Steen, CFO of AT&S. "The transaction also reflects AT&S's significantly improved liquidity position. In addition, the successful refinancing substantially reduces our recurring financing costs and further enhances AT&S's financial flexibility."

 

 

 

 

 

AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft – Advanced Technologies & Solutions

AT&S is a global technology company and leading manufacturer of high-end IC substrates and complex printed circuit boards. AT&S develops and produces leading-edge interconnect technologies for key digital industries: AI infrastructure, high-performance computing, mobile devices, automotive, aerospace, industrial and medical technology. With production sites in Austria (Leoben, Fehring), China (Shanghai, Chongqing), Malaysia (Kulim), India (Nanjangud) and a European competence center for R&D and IC substrate production in Leoben, AT&S is actively shaping the digital transformation – through forward-looking investments in research and development and the responsible use of resources. The company currently employs around 15,000 people. Further information can be found at www.ats.net

 

Media download:

In the AT&S Media Portal https://ats.canto.de/v/press you can find media material on AT&S.

 

 


08.10.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group

View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG
Fabriksgasse 13
8700 Leoben
Austria
Phone: +43 (1) 3842200-0
E-mail: ir@ats.net
Internet: www.ats.net
ISIN: AT0000969985, AT0000A09S02
WKN: 922230
Indices: ATX
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
LEI Code: 529900EVOKN4LCCD9321
EQS News ID: 2412220

 
End of News EQS News Service

2412220  08.10.2026 CET/CEST

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