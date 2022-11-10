EQS-News: At the VISION 2045 Summit alongside the COP 27: CEO Stefan Feltens presents SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPEs NET ZERO 2040 Strategy in Sharm El Sheikh.

EQS-News: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. / Key word(s): Sustainability

At the VISION 2045 Summit alongside the COP 27: CEO Stefan Feltens presents SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPEs NET ZERO 2040 Strategy in Sharm El Sheikh.



Sevenum, November 10, 2022. From 07 to 09 November 2022, the second corporate conference Vision 2045 Summit took place in conjunction with the UN Climate Change Conference COP27. In the panel "Climate Legacy" CEO Stefan Feltens officially introduced SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPEs climate protection strategy NET ZERO 2040.

The three-day conference in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, brought together a global delegation of political, business and industry leaders to collaboratively develop strategies for a fair and sustainable society. This second summit, hosted by TBD Media Group, was held in parallel with the 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 27) and featured approximately 50 companies as well as United Nations delegates from all over the world working to further advance climate protection.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE participated for the first time as a representative of the healthcare industry to present its climate protection strategy. With this declaration, the company firmly commits to meeting the 1.5°C target on the way to NET ZERO 2040, thereby acting in alignment with the Paris Climate Agreement. SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE relies on the XDC Model, software and metrics developed by right°, to help calculate and manage this science-based target and ensure that the emissions budget is not exceeded in the process. SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE has so far been able to achieve significant successes in the area of sustainability. For instance, it is apparent that the company is likely to achieve its self-imposed targets for 2025 - such as reducing emissions in Scope 1 and 2 by 80% and converting its logistics sites to 100% renewable energy - as early as this year. Pilot projects to reduce Scope 3 emissions are already in progress.

CEO Stefan Feltens comments: "As one of Europe's leading e-pharmacies, it is important to us that we take responsibility for our planet for the sake of our customers and patients as well as our employees, who are not afraid to communicate their expectations clearly to us. In order to live up to our mission to enable everyone to live the healthiest life possible, we depend on a healthy planet. With our NET ZERO Strategy 2040, we are making a clear and strong statement. But now the real work starts."

