EQS-News: ATOSS Software AG: AGM agrees dividend payment of EUR 2.83 per share; growth set to continue in 2023

Munich, April 28, 2023

At todays AGM of ATOSS Software AG, which this year for the first time in three years was held in person again, the Management Board reported on the companys uninterrupted positive business developments. In the financial year 2022, for the 17th time in succession, the Munich-based specialist in workforce management succeeded in setting new records for revenues and earnings. This performance once again demonstrates the high degree of stability and the success of the companys business model.

At the AGM, shareholders endorsed the managements proposals, with all resolutions adopted by a large majority. The members of the Supervisory Board were confirmed in office, and the proposed dividend of EUR 1.83 per share (previous year: EUR 1.82) as well as a special distribution of EUR 1.00 per share were approved.

ATOSS Software AG therefore remains true to its dividend policy which provides for continuity and allows shareholders to enjoy a generous share in the companys success. The cumulative amount paid out to shareholders since the company was floated on the stock market - including some special distributions - adds up to EUR 20.48 per share. In addition to substantial growth in the ATOSS share price well above the development in comparative indices the annual dividend payments underscore the attraction of a long-term investment in ATOSS Software AG. Based on the closing price of ATOSS stock on December 30, 2022, this represents a dividend yield of 2.0 percent (previous year: 0.8 percent).

Also after the dividend is paid on May 4, 2023, ATOSS will continue to have substantial liquidity well in excess of EUR 50 million at its disposal, as well as a strong equity base.

Buoyed by the continued excellent growth prospects in the market for workforce management and the very successful start to the year the Management Board confirms its forecast for 2023 to 2025 issued at the start of the year. This forecast assumes total revenues of EUR 135 million for the 2023 financial year. Furthermore, the company is budgeting an EBIT margin of at least 27 percent for 2023, taking account of planned capital expenditure, especially in sales and distribution, to open up new markets. With a look to 2024, the Group is expecting revenues of EUR 160 million and EUR 190 million for 2025. The margin is expected to rise to at least 30 percent by 2025.



ATOSS Software AG is a provider of technology and consulting solutions for professional workforce management and demand-optimized workforce deployment. Whether time & attendance management, mobile apps, workforce forecasting, sophisticated workforce scheduling or strategic capacity and requirement planning, ATOSS has just the right solution both in the cloud and on-premises. The modular product families feature the highest level of functionality, technology and platform independence. With around 15,000 customers in more than 50 countries, ATOSS workforce management solutions make a measurable contribution to increased value creation and competitiveness. At the same time, they ensure greater planning fairness and satisfaction at the workplace. Customers include companies such as ALDI SÜD, Coca-Cola, Deutsche Bahn, Douglas, Edeka, HUK-COBURG, Klinikum Leverkusen, Lufthansa, Schmitz Cargobull, Sixt, Stadt Regensburg, thyssenkrupp Packaging Steel and W.L. Gore & Associates. Further information: www.atoss.com