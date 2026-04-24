EQS-News: ATOSS Software SE: Double-digit growth at the start of financial year 2026 – EBIT margin forecast for 2026 raised to at least 34 percent

EQS-News: ATOSS Software SE / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarter Results

ATOSS Software SE: Double-digit growth at the start of financial year 2026 – EBIT margin forecast for 2026 raised to at least 34 percent



24.04.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





ATOSS Software SE remains on its growth trajectory in the first quarter of 2026. In total, revenue increased by 11 percent in the first three months, climbing to EUR 51.4 million (previous year: EUR 46.3 million). Once again, the main drivers of growth were revenue from cloud and subscriptions which were up 27 percent to EUR 27.0 million in the reporting period (previous year: EUR 21.4 million). Operating earnings climbed from EUR 15.6 million to EUR 18.2 million with an EBIT margin of 35 percent (previous year: 34 percent). Notwithstanding the volatile macroeconomic environment and economic risks, the Management Board is keeping to its revenue forecast for 2026 of around EUR 215 million. The EBIT margin forecast for 2026 has been lifted to at least 34 percent.

Munich, April 24, 2026

Following a successful financial year in 2025, ATOSS Software SE is once more able to confirm its growth dynamic in the first quarter. Group revenue in the first three months rose by 11 percent to EUR 51.4 million (previous year: EUR 46.3 million). Of this amount, the Software division contributed a 13 percent increase in revenue totaling EUR 38.3 million (previous year: EUR 34.0 million). Once again, the main drivers of software revenue were revenue from cloud & subscriptions which posted a significant gain of 27 percent to EUR 27.0 million (previous year: EUR 21.4 million) and now account for 53 percent of total revenue (previous year: 46 percent). Together with the 3 percent fall in software maintenance revenue amounting to EUR 9.6 million (previous year: EUR 10.0 million), recurring revenue advanced year-on-year by 17 percent, reaching EUR 36.7 million (previous year: EUR 31.3 million). Recurring revenue from cloud & subscriptions and maintenance as a proportion of total revenue amount to 71 percent in the first quarter (previous year: 68 percent). Running counter to this growth, one-off revenue from software licenses were down 40 percent to EUR 1.6 million (previous year: EUR 2.7 million), Revenue with consulting services in the same period expanded to EUR 11.1 million (previous year: EUR 10.0 million). Hardware revenue amounted to EUR 0.9 million (previous year: EUR 1.1 million).

Overall, the order book continued to grow positively, with the New ACV (Annual Contract Values) from new contracts concluded for license products in the first quarter at the same level as the previous year against the backdrop of the tough economic environment. The cloud & subscriptions order backlog which indicates revenue from contractually committed cloud usage fees within the next 12 months climbed 23 percent by comparison with the same quarter in the previous year as of 31/03/2026, rising to EUR 114.3 million (31/03/2025: EUR 92.8 million). This key cloud & subscriptions indicator also includes cloud & subscriptions Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) from current cloud & subscriptions usage fees which was up 27 percent to a total of EUR 109.8 million by comparison with the same quarter in the previous year (EUR 86.7 million). The total ARR order backlog (consisting of cloud & subscription fees and maintenance revenue including the contractually committed revenue over the next 12 months) rose 16 percent to EUR 152.5 million as of 31/03/2026 by comparison with the same quarter in the previous year (EUR 131.9 million).

The return on revenue based on operating earnings in the first quarter stands at 35 percent (previous year: 34 percent), which was slightly higher than the figure forecast by the Management Board for the whole of 2026 of at least 32 percent, primarily due to strict cost management and further efficiency gains from process optimizations and digitalization.

The consistent strength of ATOSS is also reflected in further key financial indicators of the Group such as liquidity. As of the end of the first quarter, for example, the Group enjoys an impressive cash position with EUR 162.1 million (previous year: EUR 131.9 million) which secures the company’s outstanding prospects even after payment of the dividend of EUR 2.28 per share (EUR 36.3 million in total) proposed to shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on April 30, 2026.

ATOSS is thus proving to be a reliable company with profitable, sustainable growth, even in a challenging economic environment, and remains outstandingly positioned to gain additional market share both at home and abroad across all customer segments in the future. Besides technologically leading software solutions, these developments are based in particular on the company’s attractive business model, its exceptional financial strength as well as the high visibility and predictability of revenue further reinforced by the steady expansion of cloud business. ATOSS perceives the dynamic growth in the area of Artificial Intelligence as an explicit opportunity and key driver of additional efficiency and productivity gains, while at the same time, it is making an important contribution towards the continuous enhancement of customer benefits offered by its solutions.

Against this backdrop, the Management Board is again confirming its expectation of positive growth in the business for the whole of 2026 with total revenue of around EUR 215 million. Thanks to the sound start to the year and expectations for the remainder of the year, the EBIT margin forecast has been lifted to at least 34 percent (previously: at least 32 percent).



CONSOLIDATED OVERVIEW PURSUANT TO IFRS: 3 MONTH COMPARISON IN KEUR

01/01/2026

- 03/31/2026 Proportion of

total revenues 01/01/2025

- 03/31/2025 Proportion of

total revenues Change

2026 / 2025 Total revenues 51,442 100% 46,251 100% 11% Software 38,286 74% 34,029 74% 13% Licenses 1,634 3% 2,714 6% -40% Maintenance 9,621 19% 9,959 22% -3% Cloud & Subscriptions 27,031 53% 21,356 46% 27% Consulting 11,115 22% 10,035 22% 11% Hardware 868 2% 1,144 2% -24% Others 1,173 2% 1,043 2% 12% EBITDA 19,359 38% 16,721 36% 16% EBIT 18,159 35% 15,581 34% 17% EBT 18,914 37% 16,689 36% 13% Net profit 12,796 25% 11,314 24% 13% Cash flow (operating) 39,675 77% 20,239 44% 96% Liquidity (1) 162,068 131,910 23% EPS in euro (3) 0.80 0.71 13% Employees 862 805 7%

CONSOLIDATED OVERVIEW PURSUANT TO IFRS: QUARTERLY GROWTH IN KEUR





Q1/26 Q4/25 Q3/25 Q2/25 Q1/25 Total revenues 51,442 49,931 47,240 45,836 46,251 Software 38,286 37,502 34,938 34,211 34,029 Licenses 1,634 2,739 1,773 1,559 2,714 Maintenance 9,621 9,631 9,730 9,891 9,959 Cloud & Subscriptions 27,031 25,132 23,435 22,761 21,356 Consulting 11,115 10,052 10,127 9,414 10,035 Hardware 868 846 855 834 1,144 Others 1,173 1,530 1,321 1,377 1,043 EBITDA 19,359 21,200 18,390 16,572 16,721 EBIT 18,159 19,961 17,182 15,404 15,581 EBIT margin in % 35% 40% 36% 34% 34% EBT 18,914 21,443 18,254 15,555 16,689 Net profit 12,796 14,311 12,336 10,406 11,314 Cash flow (operating) 39,675 -2,242 34,770 -5,535 20,239 Liquidity (1),(2) 162,068 123,232 125,690 91,249 131,910 EPS in euro 0.80 0.90 0.77 0.66 0.71 Employees (3) 862 856 853 825 805

(1) Cash and cash equivalents, other current and non-current financial assets (sight deposits, gold) as of the qualifying date, adjusted to exclude borrowings (loans)

(2) Dividend of EUR 2.13 per share on May 6, 2025 (KEUR 33,880).

(3) at the end of the quarter/year





Upcoming dates:

April 30, 2026 Ordinary annual general meeting 2026

July 24, 2026 Press release announcing the 6-monthly financial statements

July 24, 2026 Earnings Call Q2 2026

August 11, 2026 Publication of the 6-monthly financial statements

October 23, 2026 Publication of the 9-monthly financial statements

October 23, 2026 Earnings Call Q3 2026

November 23, 2026 ATOSS at the German Equity Forum

ATOSS

ATOSS Software SE is a provider of technology and consulting solutions for professional workforce management and demand-optimized workforce deployment. Whether time & attendance management, mobile apps, workforce forecasting, sophisticated workforce scheduling or strategic capacity and requirement planning. ATOSS has just the right solution – both in the cloud and on-premises. The modular product families feature the highest level of functionality, technology and platform independence. ATOSS workforce management solutions make a measurable contribution to increased value creation and competitiveness for their customers. At the same time, they ensure greater planning fairness and satisfaction at the workplace. Customers include companies such as ALDI SÜD, ATU, C&A, Deutsche Bahn, Douglas, Edeka, Lufthansa, Landeshauptstadt München, LMU Klinikum München, OBI, Universitätsklinikum Frankfurt und W.L. Gore & Associates. Further information: www.atoss.com





ATOSS Software SE

Christof Leiber / CFO

Rosenheimer Straße 141 h,

D-81671 Munich

Tel.: +49 (0) 89 4 27 71 – 0