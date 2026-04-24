ATOSS Software Aktie
WKN: 510440 / ISIN: DE0005104400
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24.04.2026 07:00:04
EQS-News: ATOSS Software SE: Double-digit growth at the start of financial year 2026 – EBIT margin forecast for 2026 raised to at least 34 percent
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EQS-News: ATOSS Software SE
/ Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarter Results
ATOSS Software SE remains on its growth trajectory in the first quarter of 2026. In total, revenue increased by 11 percent in the first three months, climbing to EUR 51.4 million (previous year: EUR 46.3 million). Once again, the main drivers of growth were revenue from cloud and subscriptions which were up 27 percent to EUR 27.0 million in the reporting period (previous year: EUR 21.4 million). Operating earnings climbed from EUR 15.6 million to EUR 18.2 million with an EBIT margin of 35 percent (previous year: 34 percent). Notwithstanding the volatile macroeconomic environment and economic risks, the Management Board is keeping to its revenue forecast for 2026 of around EUR 215 million. The EBIT margin forecast for 2026 has been lifted to at least 34 percent.
Munich, April 24, 2026
Following a successful financial year in 2025, ATOSS Software SE is once more able to confirm its growth dynamic in the first quarter. Group revenue in the first three months rose by 11 percent to EUR 51.4 million (previous year: EUR 46.3 million). Of this amount, the Software division contributed a 13 percent increase in revenue totaling EUR 38.3 million (previous year: EUR 34.0 million). Once again, the main drivers of software revenue were revenue from cloud & subscriptions which posted a significant gain of 27 percent to EUR 27.0 million (previous year: EUR 21.4 million) and now account for 53 percent of total revenue (previous year: 46 percent). Together with the 3 percent fall in software maintenance revenue amounting to EUR 9.6 million (previous year: EUR 10.0 million), recurring revenue advanced year-on-year by 17 percent, reaching EUR 36.7 million (previous year: EUR 31.3 million). Recurring revenue from cloud & subscriptions and maintenance as a proportion of total revenue amount to 71 percent in the first quarter (previous year: 68 percent). Running counter to this growth, one-off revenue from software licenses were down 40 percent to EUR 1.6 million (previous year: EUR 2.7 million), Revenue with consulting services in the same period expanded to EUR 11.1 million (previous year: EUR 10.0 million). Hardware revenue amounted to EUR 0.9 million (previous year: EUR 1.1 million).
Overall, the order book continued to grow positively, with the New ACV (Annual Contract Values) from new contracts concluded for license products in the first quarter at the same level as the previous year against the backdrop of the tough economic environment. The cloud & subscriptions order backlog which indicates revenue from contractually committed cloud usage fees within the next 12 months climbed 23 percent by comparison with the same quarter in the previous year as of 31/03/2026, rising to EUR 114.3 million (31/03/2025: EUR 92.8 million). This key cloud & subscriptions indicator also includes cloud & subscriptions Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) from current cloud & subscriptions usage fees which was up 27 percent to a total of EUR 109.8 million by comparison with the same quarter in the previous year (EUR 86.7 million). The total ARR order backlog (consisting of cloud & subscription fees and maintenance revenue including the contractually committed revenue over the next 12 months) rose 16 percent to EUR 152.5 million as of 31/03/2026 by comparison with the same quarter in the previous year (EUR 131.9 million).
The return on revenue based on operating earnings in the first quarter stands at 35 percent (previous year: 34 percent), which was slightly higher than the figure forecast by the Management Board for the whole of 2026 of at least 32 percent, primarily due to strict cost management and further efficiency gains from process optimizations and digitalization.
The consistent strength of ATOSS is also reflected in further key financial indicators of the Group such as liquidity. As of the end of the first quarter, for example, the Group enjoys an impressive cash position with EUR 162.1 million (previous year: EUR 131.9 million) which secures the company’s outstanding prospects even after payment of the dividend of EUR 2.28 per share (EUR 36.3 million in total) proposed to shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on April 30, 2026.
ATOSS is thus proving to be a reliable company with profitable, sustainable growth, even in a challenging economic environment, and remains outstandingly positioned to gain additional market share both at home and abroad across all customer segments in the future. Besides technologically leading software solutions, these developments are based in particular on the company’s attractive business model, its exceptional financial strength as well as the high visibility and predictability of revenue further reinforced by the steady expansion of cloud business. ATOSS perceives the dynamic growth in the area of Artificial Intelligence as an explicit opportunity and key driver of additional efficiency and productivity gains, while at the same time, it is making an important contribution towards the continuous enhancement of customer benefits offered by its solutions.
Against this backdrop, the Management Board is again confirming its expectation of positive growth in the business for the whole of 2026 with total revenue of around EUR 215 million. Thanks to the sound start to the year and expectations for the remainder of the year, the EBIT margin forecast has been lifted to at least 34 percent (previously: at least 32 percent).
CONSOLIDATED OVERVIEW PURSUANT TO IFRS: 3 MONTH COMPARISON IN KEUR
CONSOLIDATED OVERVIEW PURSUANT TO IFRS: QUARTERLY GROWTH IN KEUR
(1) Cash and cash equivalents, other current and non-current financial assets (sight deposits, gold) as of the qualifying date, adjusted to exclude borrowings (loans)
(2) Dividend of EUR 2.13 per share on May 6, 2025 (KEUR 33,880).
(3) at the end of the quarter/year
Upcoming dates:
April 30, 2026 Ordinary annual general meeting 2026
July 24, 2026 Press release announcing the 6-monthly financial statements
July 24, 2026 Earnings Call Q2 2026
August 11, 2026 Publication of the 6-monthly financial statements
October 23, 2026 Publication of the 9-monthly financial statements
October 23, 2026 Earnings Call Q3 2026
November 23, 2026 ATOSS at the German Equity Forum
ATOSS
ATOSS Software SE is a provider of technology and consulting solutions for professional workforce management and demand-optimized workforce deployment. Whether time & attendance management, mobile apps, workforce forecasting, sophisticated workforce scheduling or strategic capacity and requirement planning. ATOSS has just the right solution – both in the cloud and on-premises. The modular product families feature the highest level of functionality, technology and platform independence. ATOSS workforce management solutions make a measurable contribution to increased value creation and competitiveness for their customers. At the same time, they ensure greater planning fairness and satisfaction at the workplace. Customers include companies such as ALDI SÜD, ATU, C&A, Deutsche Bahn, Douglas, Edeka, Lufthansa, Landeshauptstadt München, LMU Klinikum München, OBI, Universitätsklinikum Frankfurt und W.L. Gore & Associates. Further information: www.atoss.com
ATOSS Software SE
Christof Leiber / CFO
Rosenheimer Straße 141 h,
D-81671 Munich
Tel.: +49 (0) 89 4 27 71 – 0
Investor.relations@atoss.com
24.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ATOSS Software SE
|Rosenheimer Str. 141 h
|81671 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 4 27 71-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 4 27 71-100
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@atoss.com
|Internet:
|www.atoss.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005104400
|WKN:
|510440
|Indices:
|SDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2314182
|End of News
|EQS News Service
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2314182 24.04.2026 CET/CEST
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