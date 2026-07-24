EQS-News: ATOSS Software SE: Strong revenue growth in the first half of the year with further increasing profitability

EQS-News: ATOSS Software SE / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Quarter Results

ATOSS Software SE: Strong revenue growth in the first half of the year with further increasing profitability



24.07.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

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After closing the first half of the year, ATOSS Software SE remains on its growth trajectory as before and is once again reporting record numbers. Group revenue was up by 12 percent to EUR 103.2 million in the first half of the year (previous year: EUR 92.1 million) in connection with an EBIT margin of 35 percent (previous year: 34 percent). The order situation developed particularly positively in the second quarter due to the encouraging growth of the cloud & subscriptions order backlog. Against this background, the Management Board is maintaining its revenue forecast for 2026 at EUR 210 million to EUR 215 million and an EBIT margin of at least 34 percent, despite ongoing macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties.

Munich, July 24, 2026

ATOSS Software SE continued its strong operating performance in the second quarter as well and achieved new records for revenue and earnings. In spite of the tepid economic environment, the company's dynamic developments continued impressively once again. Group revenue was up by 12 percent to EUR 103.2 million in the first half of the year (previous year: EUR 92.1 million). Of this amount, software revenue contributed a 14 percent increase in revenue totaling EUR 77.7 million (previous year: EUR 68.2 million). Once again, the main driver of software revenue was revenue from cloud & subscriptions which posted a significant gain of 26 percent to EUR 55.7 million (previous year: EUR 44.1 million) and now account for 54 percent of total revenue (previous year: 48 percent). Together with the 4 percent fall in software maintenance revenue amounting to EUR 19.2 million (previous year: EUR 19.9 million), recurring revenue advanced year-on-year by 17 percent, reaching EUR 74.8 million (previous year: EUR 64.0 million). The share of recurring revenue from cloud & subscriptions and maintenance in total revenue amounted to 72 percent in the first half of the year (previous year: 70 percent). Running counter to this growth, one-off revenue from software licenses was down to EUR 2.9 million (previous year: EUR 4.3 million). In the same period, revenue from consulting services expanded to EUR 21.0 million (previous year: EUR 19.4 million). Hardware revenue amounted to EUR 2.1 million (previous year: EUR 2.0 million).

While New ACV (Annual Contract Values) from new contracts concluded for licensed products had been flat in the first quarter, order intake rose promisingly in the second quarter and by the end of June 2026, in total, is significantly above the previous year’s figure. Consequently, the order situation also developed positively. The cloud & subscriptions order backlog, which indicates revenue from contractually committed cloud usage fees within the next 12 months, advanced by 25 percent as of June 30, 2026, compared to the same period a year earlier, to a total of EUR 120.7 million (June 30, 2025: EUR 96.9 million). This key cloud & subscriptions indicator also includes cloud & subscriptions Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) from current cloud & subscriptions usage fees, which also moved up by 25 percent compared to the same half-year of the previous year (EUR 90.9 million) to a total of EUR 113.8 million. The total ARR order backlog (consisting of cloud & subscription fees and maintenance revenue including contractually committed revenue over the next 12 months) rose 17 percent compared with the same half-year period a year ago (EUR 135.3 million) to reach EUR 157.9 million.

In the first half of 2026 operating profitability remained at a high level, with an EBIT margin of 35 percent. The key factors behind this were, above all, continued rigorous cost management as well as efficiency gains achieved through process optimization and digitalization.

The strong performance and consistently high stability of the ATOSS business model are also evidenced by further key financial data for the Group such as liquidity, for example. Despite the dividend payment of EUR 2.28 per share on May 6, 2026 (totaling EUR 36.3 million), liquidity in the first half of the year was up by 33 percent year-on-year to EUR 121.3 million (previous year: EUR 91.2 million).

Even against the backdrop of the current challenging macroeconomic environment, ATOSS sees itself well-positioned to profitably continue on its current growth trajectory and to access additional market potential across all customer segments. At the same time, the company continues to benefit from the growing demand for intelligent workforce management solutions, increasing requirements in terms of flexibility and productivity, and the ongoing digitization of personnel-intensive business processes. Key factors underpinning this include technologically leading software solutions, strong financial stability, and the increasing visibility and predictability of revenue resulting from the ongoing expansion of the cloud business. The growing adoption of cloud technology enhances the scalability of the business model and improves the quality of recurring revenue. In the field of artificial intelligence in particular, ATOSS views the dynamic developments as an opportunity to further tap into efficiency and productivity potential, support data-driven decision-making processes in workforce management, and continuously advance and enhance the customer value of its solutions.

In light of this, the Management Board confirms the revenue forecast it issued at the beginning of the year, with total revenue of EUR 210 million to EUR 215 million and an EBIT margin of at least 34 percent. At the same time, the Management Board considers ATOSS to be well positioned for its further growth trajectory and, taking into account existing economic risks, continues to expect Group revenue for fiscal year 2027 in a range of EUR 235 million to EUR 245 million, and forecasts now an EBIT margin of at least 35 percent.



CONSOLIDATED OVERVIEW PURSUANT TO IFRS: HALF-YEAR COMPARISON IN KEUR

01/01/2026

- 06/30/2026 Proportion of

total revenue 01/01/2025

- 06/30/2025 Proportion of

total revenue Change

2026 / 2025 Total revenue 103,233 100% 92,087 100% 12% Software 77,692 75% 68,240 74% 14% Licenses 2,852 3% 4,273 5% -33% Maintenance 19,154 19% 19,850 22% -4% Cloud & Subscriptions 55,686 54% 44,117 48% 26% Consulting 20,971 20% 19,449 21% 8% Hardware 2,147 2% 1,978 2% 9% Others 2,423 2% 2,420 3% 0% EBITDA 38,643 37% 33,293 36% 16% EBIT 36,221 35% 30,985 34% 17% EBT 36,587 35% 32,244 35% 13% Net profit 24,559 24% 21,720 24% 13% Cash flow (operating) 37,088 36% 14,704 16% 152% Liquidity (1),(2) 121,318 91,249 33% EPS in euro 1.54 1.37 13% Employees (3) 861 825 4%





CONSOLIDATED OVERVIEW PURSUANT TO IFRS: QUARTERLY GROWTH IN KEUR





Q2/26 Q1/26 Q4/25 Q3/25 Q2/25 Total revenue 51,791 51,442 49,931 47,240 45,836 Software 39,406 38,286 37,502 34,938 34,211 Licenses 1,218 1,634 2,739 1,773 1,559 Maintenance 9,533 9,621 9,631 9,730 9,891 Cloud & Subscriptions 28,655 27,031 25,132 23,435 22,761 Consulting 9,856 11,115 10,052 10,127 9,414 Hardware 1,279 868 846 855 834 Others 1,250 1,173 1,530 1,321 1,377 EBITDA 19,284 19,359 21,200 18,390 16,572 EBIT 18,062 18,159 19,961 17,182 15,404 EBIT margin in % 35% 35% 40% 36% 34% EBT 17,673 18,914 21,443 18,254 15,555 Net profit 11,763 12,796 14,311 12,336 10,406 Cash flow (operating) -2,587 39,675 -2,242 34,770 -5,535 Liquidity (1),(2) 121,318 162,068 123,232 125,690 91,249 EPS in euro 0.74 0.80 0.90 0.77 0.66 Employees (3) 861 862 856 853 825

(1) Cash and cash equivalents, other current and non-current financial assets (sight deposits, gold) as of the qualifying date, adjusted to exclude borrowings (loans)

(2) Dividend of EUR 2.28 per share on May 6, 2026 (KEUR 36,266); Dividend of EUR 2.13 per share on May 6, 2025 (KEUR 33,880).

(3) at the end of the quarter/year



Upcoming dates:

August 11, 2026 Publication of the 6-monthly financial statements

October 23, 2026 Publication of the 9-monthly financial statements

October 23, 2026 Earnings Call Q3 2026

November 23, 2026 ATOSS at the German Equity Forum

ATOSS

ATOSS Software SE is a provider of technology and consulting solutions for professional workforce management and demand-optimized workforce deployment. Whether time & attendance management, mobile apps, workforce forecasting, sophisticated workforce scheduling or strategic capacity and requirement planning. ATOSS has just the right solution – both in the cloud and on-premises. The modular product families feature the highest level of functionality, technology and platform independence. ATOSS workforce management solutions make a measurable contribution to increased value creation and competitiveness for their customers. At the same time, they ensure greater planning fairness and satisfaction at the workplace. Customers include companies such as ALDI SÜD, ATU, C&A, Deutsche Bahn, Douglas, Edeka, Lufthansa, Landeshauptstadt München, LMU Klinikum München, OBI, Universitätsklinikum Frankfurt and W.L. Gore & Associates. Further information: www.atoss.com

ATOSS Software SE

Christof Leiber / CFO

Rosenheimer Straße 141 h,

D-81671 Munich

Tel.: +49 (0) 89 4 27 71 – 0