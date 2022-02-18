EQS-News: Atrium European Real Estate Limited: Completion of Merger between Atrium and Gazit Hercules 2020 Limited

EQS-News: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Key word(s): Delisting/Merger

Atrium European Real Estate Limited: Completion of Merger between Atrium and Gazit Hercules 2020 Limited



18.02.2022 / 15:47

Completion of Merger between Atrium and Gazit Hercules 2020 Limited

Jersey, 18 February 2022 - Atrium European Real Estate Limited (VSE/Euronext: ATRS), ("Atrium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion of the statutory merger between the Company and Gazit Hercules 2020 Limited under Part 18B of the Companies (Jersey) Law 1991, as amended (the "Merger") which occurred today in accordance with the expected timetable of events set out in the shareholder circular published on 23 November 2021 (the "Shareholder Circular") and subsequent announcements from the Company. Settlement of the consideration payable under the Merger to each Atrium Shareholder is also expected to take place today and payment of the final Pro Rata AFFO Dividend is expected on 23 February 2022. The Company expects those persons holding interests in Merger Shares through Euroclear will receive their consideration shortly following Closing once these amounts have been processed by Euroclear.

The reduction of capital and cancellation of the Merger Shares and the Reduction of Capital Share which were approved at the Reduction of Capital EGM on 1 February 2022 will also take effect today and the final notices in connection with the Merger have been registered by the Registrar of Companies in Jersey, pursuant to Article 127FM of the Companies (Jersey) Law 1991, as amended.

Atrium Shares will be delisted from the Amsterdam Stock Exchange and the Vienna Stock Exchange today or as soon as possible after today.

Save as otherwise defined, capitalised terms used but not defined in this press announcement shall have the meaning given to them in the Shareholder Circular.

