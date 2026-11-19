EQS-News: audius SE / Key word(s): 9 Month figures

audius continues on its growth trajectory – Total output for the first nine months up 20.1%, EBITDA up 5.2%



19.11.2026 / 15:20 CET/CEST

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Total output in the third quarter increased by 14.6% to EUR 30.7 million (previous year: EUR 26.8 million)

Q3 EBITDA of EUR 2.4 million slightly below the previous year's level (previous year: EUR 2.6 million)

Total output after nine months increased by 20.1% to EUR 89.2 million (previous year: EUR 74.3 million), EBITDA increased by 5.2% to EUR 5.7 million

Full-year guidance confirmed

The audius group looks back on a successful third quarter, achieving significant growth of 14.6% compared to Q3 2025. On a year-to-date basis, the Group's growth stands at 20.1%.

Based on preliminary, unaudited figures, total output for the first nine months increased by EUR 14.9 million to EUR 89.2 million (total output for the first nine months of 2025: EUR 74.3 million). Total output in the third quarter amounted to EUR 30.7 million (Q3 2025: EUR 26.8 million). Growth in the third quarter was driven largely by acquisitions, while growth in the Software/Cloud business offset declines in IT Services within the existing business.

Operating earnings (EBITDA) for the first nine months amounted to EUR 5.7 million, exceeding the previous year's level (EBITDA for the first nine months of 2025: EUR 5.4 million) and continuing the positive trend. EBITDA in the third quarter totaled EUR 2.4 million. The EBITDA margin in Q3 was 7.8%. EBIT for the first nine months amounted to EUR 3.6 million (EBIT for the first nine months of 2025: EUR 3.5 million).

Order backlog as of September 30, 2026, increased significantly year-on-year to EUR 102.6 million (September 30, 2025: EUR 81.5 million). Including the subsidiary CompuSafe, acquired on October 1, 2025, the order backlog had amounted to approximately EUR 94 million as of October 1, 2025.

The trend already reported for the first half of the year continued during the third quarter. The Software/Cloud segment continued to grow, thereby offsetting declines in the IT Services segment.

As part of its strategic development, audius is consolidating its existing service components into a comprehensive and sovereign IT offering for the German market. Companies and organizations with elevated requirements regarding security, availability, data protection, and digital sovereignty are being provided with a modular full-service IT platform. Activities in this area continued intensively during the third quarter and are already showing initial success.

The development of a comprehensive sovereign digital AI.Workspace offering is progressing according to plan, and the proprietary audius platform has been operational since October. The platform provides customers with enhanced security requirements a sovereign and highly secure environment for working with modern private as well as public AI models. In the future, the platform will also be opened to third-party applications, creating an ecosystem that will be hosted and managed by audius in its own data centers located in Germany.

User numbers on the platform have shown a positive trend during the first weeks of operation and are expected to increase significantly over the coming months. Investments made in connection with the platform's development have not been capitalized and have therefore been fully recognized as expenses. These investments have now accumulated to more than EUR 2.5 million over recent years.

In addition to these investments, extraordinary expenses related to workforce restructuring are being incurred during the second half of the year. For the full year, these costs are expected to amount to approximately EUR 0.5 million and are anticipated to generate significant savings in the future.

With these measures, audius believes it is very well positioned not only to continue growing organically but also to achieve a substantial improvement in profitability.

As communicated at the half-year mark, these measures and investments will continue to impact earnings in the current year. The Management Board continues to expect total output of approximately EUR 120 million and still anticipates achieving the EBITDA guidance range of EUR 8 million to EUR 9 million communicated during the summer, although EBITDA is expected to be at the lower end of that range.

About audius

The audius ICT group was founded in 1991 and operates with more than 900 employees at over 20 locations worldwide with a focus on the DACH region.

The portfolio comprises 3 business units: IT Services and Software/Cloud with customized solutions for public clients, SMEs and international corporations, as well as Telecommunications with a focus on network infrastructures and the development and expansion of the 5G network.

audius' customers include global corporations and medium-sized companies, and the focus of its support is on the use of future-oriented technologies such as artificial intelligence and best practices. The strategic goal is to grow both organically and through acquisitions.

The shares of audius SE are listed on the Basic Board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and in the m:access SME segment of the Munich Stock Exchange.

For further information please contact

audius SE

Investor Relations

t.: +49 7151 369 00 359

ir@audius.de

