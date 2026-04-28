EQS-News: audius publishes 2025 Annual Report and proposes a +20% increased dividend of 24 cents per share

EQS-News: audius SE / Key word(s): Dividend/Annual Report

audius publishes 2025 Annual Report and proposes a +20% increased dividend of 24 cents per share



28.04.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





audius SE published its annual report for the past fiscal year today. The final figures fully confirm the preliminary figures announced on March 11, 2026.

The annual report is now available for download on the website https://www.audius.de/de/investor-relations/publikationen.

The Management Board and Supervisory Board of audius SE will propose an increased dividend of 0.24 euros per share for the 2025 fiscal year at the Annual General Meeting on June 18, 2026. Shareholders will thus once again participate directly in the company’s success. The company’s Annual General Meeting will take place this year in Fellbach as an in-person event.

About audius

The audius ITC group was founded in 1991 and operates with around 700 employees at over 20 locations worldwide with a focus on the DACH region.

The portfolio comprises 3 business units: IT Services and Software/Cloud with customized solutions for public clients, SMEs and international corporations, as well as Mobile Networks & Telecommunications with a focus on network infrastructures and the development and expansion of the 5G network.

audius' customers include global corporations and medium-sized companies, and the focus of its support is on the use of future-oriented technologies such as artificial intelligence and best practices. The strategic goal is to grow both organically and through acquisitions.

The shares of audius SE are listed on the Basic Board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and in the m:access SME segment of the Munich Stock Exchange.

For further information please contact

audius SE

Investor Relations

t.: +49 7151 369 00 359

ir@audius.de

https://www.audius.de/en

