EQS-News: audius SE: audius exceeds forecast and increases total output by 25% to Euro 73 million / EBITDA to Euro 7.9 million

06.03.2023

audius SE: audius exceeds forecast and increases total output by 25% to Euro 73 million / EBITDA to Euro 7.9 million

06.03.2023 / 07:55 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • Total operating performance in fiscal year 2022 increases to Euro 73 million (previous year Euro 58.6 million)
  • EBITDA grows to Euro 7.9 million (previous year Euro 6.7 million)
  • Growth in sales and earnings expected for 2023

Weinstadt, March 6, 2023. audius SE looks back on another record year with its preliminary figures. As in previous years, the company succeeded in significantly exceeding its original targets in the 2022 financial year despite the challenging economic conditions. 

According to preliminary unaudited figures, the audius Group achieved a total operating performance of Euro 73 million, thus increasing this by 25% (previous year Euro 58.6 million). The operating result (EBITDA) reached Euro 7.9 million and thus increased by 16% (previous year Euro 6.7 million). Despite higher costs and a particularly high level of sick leave in the fourth quarter, the EBITDA margin was 11%. 

For the current year, audius is planning an unchanged continuation of its growth course. Sales are expected to rise to over 80 million euros. The operating result EBITDA will increase to more than 8 million euros. 

The final annual report of the audius Group will be published on April 27, 2023.

About audius
Founded in 1991, audius SE is an information technology company that operates worldwide. From network technology to specific software applications, the group of companies offers the right solutions for public-sector clients, medium-sized companies and internationally active corporations. Supporting several hundred thousand IT workstations in the DACH region, the nearly 600 employees at 20 locations - 16 of which are in Germany - focus on the use of future-oriented technologies and best practices. Another business unit deals with network infrastructures, in particular the establishment and expansion of the 5G network. The Group's customers include global corporations as well as medium-sized companies. The strategic goal is to grow both organically and through acquisitions. The shares of audius SE are listed on the Basic Board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and in the m:access segment for medium-sized companies of the Munich Stock Exchange.

For further information please contact

audius SE 
Investor Relations
t.: +49 7151 369 00 359
ir@audius.de
https://www.audius.de/de

Language: English
Company: audius SE
Mercedesstr. 31
71384 Weinstadt
Germany
E-mail: ir@audius.de
Internet: https://www.audius.de/de
ISIN: NL0006129074
WKN: A0M530
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
