EQS-News: audius SE: audius increases operating performance and EBITDA in the first half of 2023

audius increases operating performance and EBITDA in the first half of 2023 Operating performance for the first half of the year increases to 38.6 million euros (previous year 35.5 million euros)

EBITDA grows to 4.4 million euros (previous year 4.1 million euros)

For the full year, operating performance of more than 80 million euros and EBITDA of more than 8 million euros

Weinstadt, August 16, 2023.



The unaudited figures show a 9 % increase in total operating performance in the first 6 months of 2023 to a value of 38.6 million euros (total operating performance HY1 2022: 35.5 million euros). Gross profit increased by 11 % to 30.7 million euros (gross profit HY1 2022: 27.6 million euros). Growth was driven not only by the companies acquired in the last 12 months, but also by organic growth in all business units.



The operating result EBITDA increased by 7 % compared to the same period of the previous year and amounted to 4.4 million euros (EBITDA HY1 2022: 4.1 million euros). Thus, audius achieved an EBITDA margin of 11.4 % in the reporting period. EBIT also increased and reached a value of 3.5 million euros in the first half of the year (EBIT HY1 2022: 3.2 million euros), which corresponds to an increase of 11 %.



Earnings per share were 44 cents, an increase of 18 % compared to the previous year.



The order backlog as of June 30, 2023 also increased to around 54.5 million euros (as of June 30, 2022: 44.3 million euros).



Despite delays in individual contract awards in the first half of the year, a very good order situation has developed with a view to the second half.



Based on this very good order situation with its existing customers, but also on the large number of new customer projects, audius expects a strong second half-year. The Management Board therefore confirms its forecast for the full year. audius will achieve total operating performance of more than 80 million euros and EBITDA of more than 8 million euros.



The final figures will be available on the company's

About audius



Founded in 1991, audius SE is an ITC company that operates worldwide. From network technology to specific software applications, the group of companies offers the right solutions for public-sector clients, medium-sized companies and internationally active corporations. In supporting several hundred thousand IT workstations in the DACH region, the more than 600 employees at over 20 locations - 15 of which are in Germany - focus on the use of future-oriented technologies and best practices. Another business unit deals with network infrastructures, in particular the establishment and expansion of the 5G network.

The Group's customers include global corporations as well as medium-sized enterprises. The strategic goal is to grow both organically and through acquisitions. The shares of audius SE are listed on the Basic Board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and in the m:access segment for medium-sized companies of the Munich Stock Exchange.



For further information please contact



audius SE

Investor Relations



t.: +49 7151 369 00 359

ir@audius.de



