EQS-News: audius SE: audius publishes its annual report for 2022 and proposes dividend of 35 cents per share

audius SE: audius publishes its annual report for 2022 and proposes dividend of 35 cents per share



27.04.2023 / 07:29 CET/CEST

audius publishes its annual report for 2022 and proposes dividend of 35 cents per share Total operating performance in fiscal year 2022 increases to Euro 73.9 million (previous year Euro 58.6 million)

EBITDA grows to Euro 7.9 million (previous year Euro 6.7 million), EBIT to Euro 6.2 million (previous year Euro 5.2 million)

Executive Board and Supervisory Board propose increased dividend of 35 cents per share (previous year 30 cents per share)

Weinstadt, April 27, 2023. audius SE today published its annual report for the past financial year, confirming the previously announced business figures.



According to the report, the audius Group achieved a total operating performance of Euro 73.9 million, an increase of 26% (previous year Euro 58.6 million). The operating result (EBITDA) reached Euro 7.9 million, an increase of 18% (previous year Euro 6.7 million).



Group EBIT amounted to Euro 6.2 million, an increase of almost 19% (previous year Euro 5.2 million). Net income after minorities amounted to Euro 3.5 million and corresponded to earnings per share of Euro 0.70 (previous year Euro 0.61). Cash flow from operating activities amounted to Euro 2.5 million (previous year Euro 4.6 million).



The equity ratio as of the balance sheet date was a very solid 58.4% (previous year 67.5%). The reason for the decline was a significant increase in total assets to 37.4 million euros (previous year 29.1 million euros) as a result of the acquisitions made in the year under review. The Group's cash and cash equivalents amounted to 12.1 million euros, which means that audius continues to have a high level of net liquidity.



The order backlog as of December 31, 2022 once again increased significantly by EUR 12.3 million to EUR 50.3 million (previous year: EUR 38 million).



The Management Board and Supervisory Board of audius SE will propose a dividend of 0.35 euros per share (previous year: 0.30 euros per share) for the 2022 financial year at the Annual General Meeting on June 28, 2023. The dividend will thus again be increased in line with the development of earnings per share and shareholders will continue to participate directly in the company's success.



After two years of virtual meetings, this year's Annual General Meeting will again be held in Ludwigsburg.



The audius SE annual report is now available on the company's

About audius

Founded in 1991, audius SE is an ITC company that operates worldwide. From network technology to specific software applications, the group of companies offers the right solutions for public-sector clients, medium-sized companies and internationally active corporations. In supporting several hundred thousand IT workstations in the DACH region, the more than 600 employees at over 20 locations - 15 of which are in Germany - focus on the use of future-oriented technologies and best practices. Another business unit deals with network infrastructures, in particular the establishment and expansion of the 5G network. The Group's customers include global corporations as well as medium-sized enterprises. The strategic goal is to grow both organically and through acquisitions. The shares of audius SE are listed on the Basic Board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and in the m:access segment for medium-sized companies of the Munich Stock Exchange.



For further information please contact



audius SE

Investor Relations

t.: +49 7151 369 00 359

ir@audius.de

