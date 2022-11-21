EQS-News: audius SE: audius significantly increases total output and EBITDA after 9 months - order backlog continues to grow

EQS-News: audius SE / Key word(s): 9 Month figures

audius SE: audius significantly increases total output and EBITDA after 9 months - order backlog continues to grow



21.11.2022 / 11:42 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Total output after 9 months rises by 25% to 54.0 million euros (previous year 43.3 million euros)

EBITDA grows by 21% to 6.3 million euros (previous year 5.2 million euros)

Forecast of revenue of more than 71 million euros and EBITDA of more than 7.5 million euros confirmed

Weinstadt, 17.11.2022. The audius Group continued its very positive business performance in the third quarter and looks back on further increases in all key financial figures.



According to unaudited figures, revenues in the first 9 months increased by 24.7% to a value of 54.0 million euros (total output 9 months 2022: 43.3 million euros). Revenues in the third quarter were 18.5 million euros (total operating performance third quarter 2021: 14.9 million euros). In addition to inorganic growth, audius also achieved further organic growth at the same time, especially in the Software and Networks/Mobile segments.

Financial Key figures

audius se Q1 Q3

2022 Q1 Q3

2021 CHANGE FROM PREVIOUS YEAR Revenue* 54.0 43.3 24.7 % EBITDA* 6.3 5.2 21.2 % EBIT* 5.0 4.2 19.1 % order backlog* 45.6 32.4 40.7 % * in million EURO



Compared with the same period of the previous year, the operating result EBITDA increased by around 21.2%, almost in step with total performance, and amounted to EUR 6.3 million (EBITDA 9 months 2021: EUR 5.2 million). The EBITDA margin in the reporting period increased to 11.7% due to the very good result in the third quarter. EBITDA for the third quarter amounted to EUR 2.2 million. EBIT also increased significantly, reaching EUR 5.0 million in the first nine months (EBIT 9 months 2021: EUR 4.2 million).



The order backlog as of September 30, 2022 also increased once again to around 45.6 million euros (as of September 30, 2021: 32.4 million euros).

Revenue & EBITDA 9 months 2021/2022



audius continues to observe generally rising costs in many areas. At the same time, the company is looking at a very good order situation for the current final quarter. The Management Board therefore confirms the forecast of more than 71 million euros in revenue and EBITDA of more than 7.5 million euros, which was raised in August.

Based on the very positive order situation for next year as well, audius expects the growth trend to continue in 2023.





About audius

Founded in 1991, audius SE is an information technology company that operates worldwide. From network technology to specific software applications, the group of companies offers the right solutions for public-sector clients, medium-sized companies and internationally active corporations. Supporting 350,000 IT workstations in the DACH region, the nearly 600 employees at 21 locations - 16 of which are in Germany - focus on the use of future-oriented technologies and best practices. Another business unit deals with network infrastructures, in particular the establishment and expansion of the 5G network. The Group's customers include global corporations as well as medium-sized companies. The strategic goal is to grow both organically and through acquisitions. The shares of audius SE are listed on the Basic Board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and in the m:access segment for medium-sized companies of the Munich Stock Exchange.



For further information please contact:



audius SE

Investor Relations

t.: +49 7151 369 00 359

ir@audius.de

https://www.audius.de/de Weinstadt, 17.11.2022. The audius Group continued its very positive business performance in the third quarter and looks back on further increases in all key financial figures.According to unaudited figures, revenues in the first 9 months increased by 24.7% to a value of 54.0 million euros (total output 9 months 2022: 43.3 million euros). Revenues in the third quarter were 18.5 million euros (total operating performance third quarter 2021: 14.9 million euros). In addition to inorganic growth, audius also achieved further organic growth at the same time, especially in the Software and Networks/Mobile segments.* in million EUROCompared with the same period of the previous year, the operating result EBITDA increased by around 21.2%, almost in step with total performance, and amounted to EUR 6.3 million (EBITDA 9 months 2021: EUR 5.2 million). The EBITDA margin in the reporting period increased to 11.7% due to the very good result in the third quarter. EBITDA for the third quarter amounted to EUR 2.2 million. EBIT also increased significantly, reaching EUR 5.0 million in the first nine months (EBIT 9 months 2021: EUR 4.2 million).The order backlog as of September 30, 2022 also increased once again to around 45.6 million euros (as of September 30, 2021: 32.4 million euros).audius continues to observe generally rising costs in many areas. At the same time, the company is looking at a very good order situation for the current final quarter. The Management Board therefore confirms the forecast of more than 71 million euros in revenue and EBITDA of more than 7.5 million euros, which was raised in August.Based on the very positive order situation for next year as well, audius expects the growth trend to continue in 2023.Founded in 1991, audius SE is an information technology company that operates worldwide. From network technology to specific software applications, the group of companies offers the right solutions for public-sector clients, medium-sized companies and internationally active corporations. Supporting 350,000 IT workstations in the DACH region, the nearly 600 employees at 21 locations - 16 of which are in Germany - focus on the use of future-oriented technologies and best practices. Another business unit deals with network infrastructures, in particular the establishment and expansion of the 5G network. The Group's customers include global corporations as well as medium-sized companies. The strategic goal is to grow both organically and through acquisitions. The shares of audius SE are listed on the Basic Board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and in the m:access segment for medium-sized companies of the Munich Stock Exchange.For further information please contact:audius SEInvestor Relationst.: +49 7151 369 00 359ir@audius.dehttps://www.audius.de/de

21.11.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

