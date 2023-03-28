EQS-News: audius SE: Re-placement increases free float of audius shares

EQS-News: audius SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Weinstadt, March 28, 2023. In order to meet the general wish of many investors for a broadening of the free float, the majority shareholder audius AG has re-placed shares as it did in 2021.



audius SE announces that its free float will thus increase by a further approximately 3%.



As part of the company's capital market agenda, this step takes into account the further increase in interest in the audius share. With the aim of increasing trading liquidity, the attractiveness of the share is to be further promoted.

About audius

Founded in 1991, audius SE is an information technology company that operates worldwide. From network technology to concrete software applications, the group of companies offers the right solutions for public-sector clients, medium-sized companies and internationally active corporations. In supporting several hundred thousand IT workstations in the DACH region, the more than 600 employees at over 20 locations - 16 of which are in Germany - focus on the use of future-oriented technologies and best practices. Another business unit deals with network infrastructures, in particular the establishment and expansion of the 5G network. The Group's customers include global corporations as well as medium-sized companies. The strategic goal is to grow both organically and through acquisitions. The shares of audius SE are listed on the Basic Board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and in the m:access segment for medium-sized companies of the Munich Stock Exchange.



