22.09.2023 09:05:30
EQS-News: audius SE: Result of share buyback offer
29,277 shares were tendered to the company as part of the voluntary public share buyback offer that ran until last Tuesday, September 19, 2023. Thus, the offered buyback volume was only partially utilized.
The tendered shares were acquired at a price of EUR 14.05 per share. The purchase price for the buyback of the total of 29,277 shares thus amounts to EUR 411,341.85.
The Company intends to use the shares to finance future acquisitions and/or to issue them to employees.
The settlement of the buyback offer will take place next week.
Further information on the buyback offer can be found on the Company's website (www.audius.de) under Investor Relations / Share Buyback.
About audius
Founded in 1991, audius SE is an ITC company that operates worldwide. From network technology to specific software applications, the group of companies offers the right solutions for public-sector clients, medium-sized companies and internationally active corporations. In supporting several hundred thousand IT workstations in the DACH region, the more than 600 employees at over 20 locations - 15 of which are in Germany - focus on the use of future-oriented technologies and best practices. Another business unit deals with network infrastructures, in particular the establishment and expansion of the 5G network. The Group's customers include global corporations as well as medium-sized enterprises. The strategic goal is to grow both organically and through acquisitions. The shares of audius SE are listed on the Basic Board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and in the m:access segment for medium-sized companies of the Munich Stock Exchange.
