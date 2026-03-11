EQS-News: audius significantly exceeds 2025 annual targets / dynamic growth of 29% predominantly organic / very strong operating cash flow

EQS-News: audius SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Forecast

audius significantly exceeds 2025 annual targets / dynamic growth of 29% predominantly organic / very strong operating cash flow



Total revenue in fiscal year 2025 jumps by 29.2% to EUR 108.8 million (previous year: €84.2 million)

Organic growth of around 22%

EBITDA increased significantly to €8.8 million (previous year: €7.1 million)

Very strong operating cash flow of €7.1 million

Weinstadt, March 11, 2026. audius SE exceeded all expectations in the 2025 financial year and cemented its position as a strategic technology partner. In addition to record results in terms of total output and earnings figures, the company was recently named “Best IT Consultant” by the FAZ newspaper.

According to preliminary unaudited figures, total revenue climbed by 29.2% from €84.2 million to €108.8 million. This dynamic development was driven by strong demand in all business areas and acquisitions in the second half of the year. Operating profit (EBITDA) reached a new high of €8.8 million, up 24.3% on the previous year (previous year: €7.1 million). The EBITDA margin was a very solid 8.1%.

Amortization of goodwill from acquisitions amounted to €1.3 million. EBIT also rose significantly by 24% to €6.2 million (previous year: €5.0 million). Minority interests in consolidated net income increased due to strong results from the subsidiary proMX. Earnings per share after minority interests were €0.48 (previous year: €0.42).

This very positive development is also reflected in cash flow. Cash flow from operating activities amounted to €7.1 million, in line with the development of total operating performance (previous year: €5.6 million). Cash and cash equivalents as of the balance sheet date thus increased significantly to €17.1 million (previous year: €10.0 million). The balance sheet reflects the acquisitions, some of which were financed by debt capital. Due to a significantly extended balance sheet total of €57.5 million, the equity ratio declined to a still very solid 46.5% (previous year: 63.7%). At the same time, this newly chosen structure should increase the return on equity in the future.

The order backlog increased significantly year-on-year and amounted to EUR 98.9 million as of the balance sheet date (previous year: EUR 79.3 million).

Based on the full order books, the Management Board is raising its forecast for 2026 to total revenue of over EUR 125 million (previously: EUR 115 million). EBITDA is expected to exceed EUR 10 million. audius anticipates a disproportionate increase in earnings per share after minority interests.

The growth strategy for the current and subsequent years is based on four pillars. audius will continue to consolidate its role as a key partner in the nationwide expansion of infrastructure in the mobile communications and network expansion sectors. The division benefits from long-term framework agreements for the planning and construction of sites, thus guaranteeing excellent visibility. In addition, the area of critical infrastructure, such as energy suppliers and public authorities, is becoming increasingly important, particularly due to the expertise recently gained in these areas as a result of acquisitions. In the software/cloud sector, audius will continue to grow, particularly through further dynamic geographical expansion. Above all, audius is focusing on AI innovations, which are enabling it to generate increasingly measurable efficiency gains for its customers while maintaining their digital independence.

CEO Rainer Francisi explains: “We are extremely satisfied with the results for the 2025 financial year and are also very confident about the current year. We are growing with our customers worldwide, securing digital sovereignty and at the same time actively helping to expand the physical backbone of the digital world – the mobile networks.”

The audius Group's annual report with the final figures will be published on April 28, 2026, at https://www.audius.de/de/investor-relations/publikationen.

About audius

The audius ITC group was founded in 1991 and operates with around 900 employees at over 20 locations worldwide with a focus on the DACH region.

The portfolio comprises 3 business units: IT Services and Software/Cloud with customized solutions for public clients, SMEs and international corporations, as well as Mobile Networks & Telecommunications with a focus on network infrastructures and the development and expansion of the 5G network.

audius' customers include global corporations and medium-sized companies, and the focus of its support is on the use of future-oriented technologies such as artificial intelligence and best practices. The strategic goal is to grow both organically and through acquisitions.

The shares of audius SE are listed on the Basic Board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and in the m:access SME segment of the Munich Stock Exchange.

