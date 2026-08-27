EQS-News: audius significantly increases total output by 23% in the first half of the year / EBITDA Up 17% / Growth and efficiency program launched

EQS-News: audius SE / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Half Year Report

audius significantly increases total output by 23% in the first half of the year / EBITDA Up 17% / Growth and efficiency program launched



27.08.2026 / 08:25 CET/CEST

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Second quarter total output reaches EUR 30.2 million, representing 9% growth

First-half total output increases to EUR 58.5 million (previous year: EUR 47.5 million)

First-half EBITDA reaches EUR 3.3 million (previous year: EUR 2.9 million)

Growth and efficiency program launched

As already reported on August 21, audius Group once again achieved a very significant increase in total output during the first half of the year despite a challenging market environment. The first half showed highly consistent performance across both quarters.

Total output in the second quarter amounted to EUR 30.2 million, representing an increase of 9% compared to EUR 27.8 million in the prior-year quarter. It should be noted that the second quarter of 2025 included significantly elevated revenue from a hardware transaction with a comparatively low margin, totaling approximately EUR 3.5 million. Adjusted for this effect, audius achieved approximately 9% organic growth in the second quarter of the current year in addition to growth resulting from prior-year acquisitions. Growth was primarily driven by the Software/Cloud segment.

As described above, low-margin hardware revenues declined, resulting in gross profit increasing disproportionately to total output by 35.1% to EUR 44.1 million (H1 2025 gross profit: EUR 32.6 million).

Operating EBITDA amounted to EUR 3.3 million (H1 2025 EBITDA: EUR 2.9 million), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 5.7% for the reporting period. EBIT reached EUR 1.8 million in the first half of the year (H1 2025 EBIT: EUR 1.6 million). This included slightly higher amortization of goodwill totaling approximately EUR 0.7 million.

Earnings per share attributable to shareholders after minority interests amounted to EUR 0.11 (previous year: EUR 0.10), mainly due to the continued strong performance of subsidiary proMX and the associated minority interests.

Order backlog as of June 30, 2026, increased significantly both organically and through acquisitions to EUR 103.1 million (June 30, 2025: EUR 84.6 million).

In an ongoing challenging market environment, the various business units of the Group developed at different rates. While several areas successfully continued their positive development and achieved, in some cases, significant growth, the IT Services segment was affected by unexpected fluctuations among certain key customers, which impacted both total output and earnings performance.

audius has initiated both a growth program and an efficiency program. The company is strongly focused on expanding business with customers operating critical infrastructure. On the one hand, the relevant industries offer long-term budget stability; on the other hand, this strategy will further reduce audius' dependence on uncertain sectors sector.

These activities have already generated initial sales successes and are expected to support additional organic growth, particularly in the coming years. At the same time, audius intends to become significantly more active in infrastructure operations in addition to its service business and software development activities.

To achieve this goal, substantial investments were made during the first half of the year, particularly in the company's own highly secure sovereign data centers and the audius private.AI platform. These investments have already delivered initial successes and are expected to generate recurring revenue streams. The aforementioned investments were expensed in the current fiscal year and were not capitalized.

Alongside the growth initiative, audius is also placing increased emphasis on improving internal efficiency through artificial intelligence and automation. The company's own solutions and data centers are being deployed in this context as well, ensuring a highly predictable cost structure. To increase profitability over the medium term, various personnel restructuring measures have also been implemented in recent months, the benefits of which are expected to materialize over the coming months.

As a result, audius believes it is very well positioned not only to continue achieving organic growth but also to significantly improve its profit margins going forward.

As previously announced, however, these measures will not yet have a sufficient impact during the current financial year. Consequently, the Management Board has adjusted its outlook for the full year.

As communicated, total output is now expected to reach approximately EUR 120 million. The company expects EBITDA to be in a range of EUR 8 million to EUR 9 million (previous guidance: total output of more than EUR 125 million and EBITDA of more than EUR 10 million).

The half-year report is available on the company's website via this [LINK].

Furthermore, the company will discuss its business development during an earnings call today, Thursday, August 27, 2026, at 10:00 a.m.

Interested investors can register via this [LINK].

We look forward to your participation.