11.11.2022 07:47:13
EQS-News: Aumann AG: Aumann achieves 32 % revenue growth in the first nine months and increases profitability
EQS-News: Aumann AG
/ Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/9 Month figures
Beelen, 11 November 2022
Aumann AG ("Aumann", ISIN: DE000A2DAM03), a leading manufacturer of automated E-mobility production solutions, increased its revenue in the first nine months by 31.8% year-on-year to a total of 150.4 million. EBITDA also improved significantly to 5.5 million, which corresponds to an EBITDA margin of 3.7%. Aumann achieved a total order intake of 223.1 million in the first three quarters of 2022, exceeding the previous year's figure by 26.8%. Order intake in the E-mobility segment rose by as much as 38.7% and, at 167.3 million, reached the level of the entire previous year after nine months already.
Aumann's order backlog increased substantially by 48.8% year-on-year to a total of 243.4 million. This was driven by the continued successful business development in the E-mobility segment. A strong book-to-bill ratio of 1.78 over the last 12 months boosted the order backlog by 92.7% to a record 190.7 million. The E-mobility share of the total order backlog also reached an all-time high of 78.4%.
"Thanks to the excellent order intake, we are on our set growth path despite challenging general conditions. We have around one year's revenue in our order books. Our innovative production solutions will continue to be in demand for a greenhouse gas-free mobility," explains Sebastian Roll, CEO of Aumann AG. In addition, a liquidity position of 86.9 million and an equity ratio of 63.7% put the company's future growth on a solid base.
The full quarterly statement is available at www.aumann.com/en.
Aumann AG
Dieselstrasse 6
48361 Beelen
Germany
Tel +49 2586 888 7800
Fax +49 2586 888 7805
ir@aumann.com
www.aumann.com
Executive Board
Sebastian Roll (CEO)
Jan-Henrik Pollitt (CFO)
Supervisory Board
Gert-Maria Freimuth (Chairman)
Christoph Weigler
Dr.-Ing. Saskia Wessel
Court of registration
Münster Local Court, register number: HRB 16399
11.11.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
1484933 11.11.2022 CET/CEST
|15.11.21
|Aumann Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
