07.03.2023 07:45:03

EQS-News: Aumann AG: Aumann reaches all-time highs in order intake, order backlog and liquidity in 2022 and expects further growth for revenue and earnings in 2023

EQS-News: Aumann AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Forecast
Aumann AG: Aumann reaches all-time highs in order intake, order backlog and liquidity in 2022 and expects further growth for revenue and earnings in 2023

07.03.2023 / 07:45 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Beelen, 07 March 2023

Aumann AG ("Aumann", ISIN: DE000A2DAM03), a leading manufacturer of automated E-mobility production solutions, ended the 2022 financial year on record levels according to preliminary figures. Order intake was 24.8% higher than in the previous year and reached 295.3 million, the highest figure in the company's history. The clear growth driver was the E-mobility segment, whose order intake rose by as much as 36.3% to 230.5 million and marked a new record for the second year in a row.

Revenue followed Aumann's dynamic order development and increased by 33.6% to 215.3 million, with the E-mobility segment recording a 47.1% increase in revenue to 142.1 million. Despite the geopolitical conflicts and an economically challenging market environment, Aumann was able to significantly improve its EBITDA year-on-year to 8.7 million, which corresponds to an EBITDA margin of 4.1%. The company thus achieved its guidance set for the 2022 financial year.

Aumann thus closes the 2022 financial year with a record order backlog of 256.4 million, which corresponds to an increase of 45.0% compared to the previous year. The order backlog in the E-mobility segment even increased by 70.7% to 205.5 million.

Based on the excellent order backlog, management expects significant revenue growth to over 250 million in the 2023 financial year. At the same time, the stronger margins in the order backlog will increasingly materialise in the result, which will lead to a further improvement in the company's profitability in 2023. Against this background, an EBITDA margin of 6 to 7 % is expected.

The automotive industry is consistently expanding its production capacities in the field of electromobility and the demand for automated production solutions "Made by Aumann" continues unabated. A liquidity position that jumped significantly to 120.6 million at the end of the year and an equity ratio of 60.5 % further strengthen Aumann's growth prospects.

The full annual report 2022 will be published on 30 March 2023 on www.aumann.com.

Aumann AG
Dieselstrasse 6
48361 Beelen
Germany
Tel +49 2586 888 7800
Fax +49 2586 888 7805
ir@aumann.com
www.aumann.com

Executive Board
Sebastian Roll (CEO)
Jan-Henrik Pollitt (CFO)

Supervisory Board
Gert-Maria Freimuth (Chairman)
Christoph Weigler
Dr.-Ing. Saskia Wessel

Court of registration
Münster Local Court, register number: HRB 16399

07.03.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Aumann AG
Dieselstraße 6
48361 Beelen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 2586 888-7800
Fax: +49 (0) 2586 888-7805
E-mail: info@aumann.com
Internet: www.aumann.com
ISIN: DE000A2DAM03
WKN: A2DAM0
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1575983

 
End of News EQS News Service

1575983  07.03.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1575983&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Aumann AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Aumann AGmehr Analysen

15.11.21 Aumann Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
29.06.21 Aumann Hold Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
20.04.21 Aumann Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Aumann AG 14,62 5,94% Aumann AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Warten auf Powell-Rede: ATX und DAX kaum bewegt -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt kommen im Dienstagshandel kaum von der Stelle. Die wichtigsten Börsen in Asien finden am Dienstag keine gemeinsame Richtung. Die Wall Street erlebte am Montag einen kaum bewegten Handelstag.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen