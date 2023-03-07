|
07.03.2023 07:45:03
EQS-News: Aumann AG: Aumann reaches all-time highs in order intake, order backlog and liquidity in 2022 and expects further growth for revenue and earnings in 2023
|
EQS-News: Aumann AG
/ Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Forecast
Beelen, 07 March 2023
Aumann AG ("Aumann", ISIN: DE000A2DAM03), a leading manufacturer of automated E-mobility production solutions, ended the 2022 financial year on record levels according to preliminary figures. Order intake was 24.8% higher than in the previous year and reached 295.3 million, the highest figure in the company's history. The clear growth driver was the E-mobility segment, whose order intake rose by as much as 36.3% to 230.5 million and marked a new record for the second year in a row.
Revenue followed Aumann's dynamic order development and increased by 33.6% to 215.3 million, with the E-mobility segment recording a 47.1% increase in revenue to 142.1 million. Despite the geopolitical conflicts and an economically challenging market environment, Aumann was able to significantly improve its EBITDA year-on-year to 8.7 million, which corresponds to an EBITDA margin of 4.1%. The company thus achieved its guidance set for the 2022 financial year.
Aumann thus closes the 2022 financial year with a record order backlog of 256.4 million, which corresponds to an increase of 45.0% compared to the previous year. The order backlog in the E-mobility segment even increased by 70.7% to 205.5 million.
Based on the excellent order backlog, management expects significant revenue growth to over 250 million in the 2023 financial year. At the same time, the stronger margins in the order backlog will increasingly materialise in the result, which will lead to a further improvement in the company's profitability in 2023. Against this background, an EBITDA margin of 6 to 7 % is expected.
The automotive industry is consistently expanding its production capacities in the field of electromobility and the demand for automated production solutions "Made by Aumann" continues unabated. A liquidity position that jumped significantly to 120.6 million at the end of the year and an equity ratio of 60.5 % further strengthen Aumann's growth prospects.
The full annual report 2022 will be published on 30 March 2023 on www.aumann.com.
07.03.2023 CET/CEST
|
1575983 07.03.2023 CET/CEST
|15.11.21
|Aumann Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|29.06.21
|Aumann Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|20.04.21
|Aumann Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
