EQS-News: Aumann AG: Aumann reaches all-time highs in order intake, order backlog and liquidity in 2022 and expects further growth for revenue and earnings in 2023

EQS-News: Aumann AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Forecast

Aumann AG: Aumann reaches all-time highs in order intake, order backlog and liquidity in 2022 and expects further growth for revenue and earnings in 2023



07.03.2023 / 07:45 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Aumann AG ("Aumann", ISIN: DE000A2DAM03), a leading manufacturer of automated E-mobility production solutions, ended the 2022 financial year on record levels according to preliminary figures. Order intake was 24.8% higher than in the previous year and reached 295.3 million, the highest figure in the company's history. The clear growth driver was the E-mobility segment, whose order intake rose by as much as 36.3% to 230.5 million and marked a new record for the second year in a row.



Revenue followed Aumann's dynamic order development and increased by 33.6% to 215.3 million, with the E-mobility segment recording a 47.1% increase in revenue to 142.1 million. Despite the geopolitical conflicts and an economically challenging market environment, Aumann was able to significantly improve its EBITDA year-on-year to 8.7 million, which corresponds to an EBITDA margin of 4.1%. The company thus achieved its guidance set for the 2022 financial year.



Aumann thus closes the 2022 financial year with a record order backlog of 256.4 million, which corresponds to an increase of 45.0% compared to the previous year. The order backlog in the E-mobility segment even increased by 70.7% to 205.5 million.



Based on the excellent order backlog, management expects significant revenue growth to over 250 million in the 2023 financial year. At the same time, the stronger margins in the order backlog will increasingly materialise in the result, which will lead to a further improvement in the company's profitability in 2023. Against this background, an EBITDA margin of 6 to 7 % is expected.



The automotive industry is consistently expanding its production capacities in the field of electromobility and the demand for automated production solutions "Made by Aumann" continues unabated. A liquidity position that jumped significantly to 120.6 million at the end of the year and an equity ratio of 60.5 % further strengthen Aumann's growth prospects.



The full annual report 2022 will be published on 30 March 2023 on www.aumann.com.

Aumann AG

Dieselstrasse 6

48361 Beelen

Germany

Tel +49 2586 888 7800

Fax +49 2586 888 7805

ir@aumann.com

www.aumann.com



Executive Board

Sebastian Roll (CEO)

Jan-Henrik Pollitt (CFO)



Supervisory Board

Gert-Maria Freimuth (Chairman)

Christoph Weigler

Dr.-Ing. Saskia Wessel



Court of registration

Münster Local Court, register number: HRB 16399 Beelen, 07 March 2023Aumann AGDieselstrasse 648361 BeelenGermanyTel +49 2586 888 7800Fax +49 2586 888 7805ir@aumann.comwww.aumann.comExecutive BoardSebastian Roll (CEO)Jan-Henrik Pollitt (CFO)Supervisory BoardGert-Maria Freimuth (Chairman)Christoph WeiglerDr.-Ing. Saskia WesselCourt of registrationMünster Local Court, register number: HRB 16399

07.03.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

