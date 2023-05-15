EQS-News: Aumann AG: Aumann records significant growth in revenue and result in the first quarter of 2023

EQS-News: Aumann AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarter Results

Beelen, 15 May 2023



Aumann AG ("Aumann", ISIN: DE000A2DAM03), a leading manufacturer of automated E-mobility production solutions, reached a 24.2% increase in revenue to 55.7 million in the first quarter of 2023. The E-mobility segment was the main growth driver with a 46.5% increase in revenue to 39.5 million and a share of more than 70% of total revenue. EBITDA more than tripled year-on-year from 1.1 million to 3.5 million. Aumanns EBIDTA margin improved significantly by 3.6 percentage points year-on-year and reached 6.2% in the first quarter. Adjusted for special effects relating to personnel expenses from the stock option program, adjusted EBITDA amounted to 3.7 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 6.6%.



Against the background of the high order backlog at the end of 2022, Aumann is acting more selectively in terms of sales with a view to sustainably improving profitability beyond fiscal year 2023. Nevertheless, order intake was close to the strong previous years level of 82.5 million, at 75.2 million. While customers will be awarding pending large orders for electromobility later in the year, the Classic segment is already benefiting in the first quarter from a large order with a double-digit million volume in the field of renewable energies. As a result, the order backlog increased by 29.3% to the previous year to a new record level of 276.5 million.



The automotive industry is consistently pushing ahead with the development of production capacities for electromobility, which requires highly automated production systems. Based on the successful start to the year, a liquidity position of 97.5 million and an equity ratio of 62.2%, Aumann continues to be excellently positioned for the profitable growth of the company.



The full interim statement is available at www.aumann.com.



