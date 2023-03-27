Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
27.03.2023 19:37:19

EQS-News: Aumann AG: Aumanns Executive Board recommends dividend payment of 0.10 per share for 2022

EQS-News: Aumann AG / Key word(s): Dividend
Aumann AG: Aumanns Executive Board recommends dividend payment of 0.10 per share for 2022

27.03.2023 / 19:37 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Beelen, 27 March 2023
 
The Executive Board and the Supervisory Board of Aumann AG ("Aumann", ISIN: DE000A2DAM03) today resolved to propose to the Annual General Meeting scheduled for 15 June 2023 the payment of a dividend of 1.5 million or 0.10 per share entitled to dividend for the financial year 2022. The liquidity position, which had increased to 120.6 million by 31 December 2022, and the positive revenue and earnings development put Aumann in a position to allow its shareholders to participate in this business development through a dividend payment. Furthermore, Aumann has sufficient financial resources to secure organic and possible inorganic growth.
 
The annual financial report 2022 will be published on 30 March 2023 on www.aumann.com. 

Language: English
Company: Aumann AG
Dieselstraße 6
48361 Beelen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 2586 888-7800
Fax: +49 (0) 2586 888-7805
E-mail: info@aumann.com
Internet: www.aumann.com
ISIN: DE000A2DAM03
WKN: A2DAM0
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1593661

 
