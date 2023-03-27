|
27.03.2023 19:37:19
EQS-News: Aumann AG: Aumanns Executive Board recommends dividend payment of 0.10 per share for 2022
|
EQS-News: Aumann AG
/ Key word(s): Dividend
Beelen, 27 March 2023
The Executive Board and the Supervisory Board of Aumann AG ("Aumann", ISIN: DE000A2DAM03) today resolved to propose to the Annual General Meeting scheduled for 15 June 2023 the payment of a dividend of 1.5 million or 0.10 per share entitled to dividend for the financial year 2022. The liquidity position, which had increased to 120.6 million by 31 December 2022, and the positive revenue and earnings development put Aumann in a position to allow its shareholders to participate in this business development through a dividend payment. Furthermore, Aumann has sufficient financial resources to secure organic and possible inorganic growth.The annual financial report 2022 will be published on 30 March 2023 on www.aumann.com.
Aumann AG
Dieselstrasse 6
48361 Beelen
Germany
Tel +49 2586 888 7800
Fax +49 2586 888 7805
ir@aumann.com
www.aumann.com
Executive Board
Sebastian Roll (CEO)
Jan-Henrik Pollitt (CFO)
Supervisory Board
Gert-Maria Freimuth (Chairman)
Christoph Weigler
Dr.-Ing. Saskia Wessel
Court of registration
Münster Local Court, register number: HRB 16399
27.03.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Aumann AG
|Dieselstraße 6
|48361 Beelen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 2586 888-7800
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 2586 888-7805
|E-mail:
|info@aumann.com
|Internet:
|www.aumann.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2DAM03
|WKN:
|A2DAM0
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1593661
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1593661 27.03.2023 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Aumann AGmehr Nachrichten
|
27.03.23
|NACHBÖRSE/XDAX +0,3% auf 15.169 Pkt (Dow Jones)
|
27.03.23
|EQS-News: Aumann AG: Vorstand der Aumann AG schlägt Dividendenzahlung in Höhe von 0,10 je Aktie für 2022 vor (EQS Group)
|
27.03.23
|EQS-News: Aumann AG: Aumanns Executive Board recommends dividend payment of 0.10 per share for 2022 (EQS Group)
|
27.03.23
|EQS-CMS: Aumann AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
27.03.23
|EQS-CMS: Aumann AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
23.03.23
|EQS-AFR: Aumann AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] (EQS Group)
|
23.03.23
|EQS-AFR: Aumann AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG (EQS Group)
|
20.03.23
|EQS-CMS: Aumann AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)