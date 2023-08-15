|
15.08.2023 07:30:03
EQS-News: Aumann AG: Aumanns revenue grows strongly with 29 % combined with a significantly higher profitability
|
EQS-News: Aumann AG
/ Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results
Beelen, 15 August 2023
Aumann AG (Aumann, ISIN: DE000A2DAM03), a leading manufacturer of automated E-mobility production solutions, looks back on a very successful first half of 2023 with strong double-digit revenue growth and at the same time significantly increased profitability. With an order intake above the strong previous year's level and a further increase in the order backlog to a new record high, the company's dynamic growth course beyond the current financial year is once again confirmed.
Driven by the excellent market positioning and the outstanding order situation, revenue climbed by 29.0% to 119.0 million in the first half of the year. The E-Mobility segment grew by a remarkable 51.4% to 88.3 million. The EBITDA margin almost doubled year-on-year from 3.3% to 6.5%. EBITDA increased by 155.5% to 7.8 million in the first six months due to both volume and quality factors. Adjusted for special effects related to personnel expenses from the stock option program, adjusted EBITDA amounted to 8.1 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 6.8%. For the financial year 2023, the management continues to expect revenue of more than 250 million and an EBTIDA margin of 6 to 7%.
Order intake in the first six months of 2023 reached 173.2 million, exceeding the strong previous year's figure by 4.6%. In the second quarter alone, orders worth a total of 98.0 million were acquired across both segments, of which 94.1 million was attributable to the growth segment E-mobility. With a book-to-bill ratio of 1.46 in the first half of the year, the order backlog increased by 25.8% year-on-year to 313.6 million. At 252.4 million, more than 80% of the order backlog was attributable to the E-mobility segment. Based on the comfortable order backlog, Aumann continues to focus on high margin realization to further improve profitability beyond the 2023 financial year.
In view of the attractive valuation, Aumann acquired treasury shares worth 6.0 million in the first half of the year. In the third quarter, Aumann also acquired further treasury shares worth 0.9 million as part of the share buyback program completed at the end of July. As of June 30, 2023, Aumann is excellently positioned for the company's profitable growth with a liquidity position of 102.6 million and an equity ratio of 56.5%.
The complete half-year report is available at www.aumann.com.
Aumann AG
Dieselstrasse 6
48361 Beelen
Germany
Tel +49 2586 888 7800
Fax +49 2586 888 7805
ir@aumann.com
www.aumann.com
Executive Board
Sebastian Roll (CEO)
Jan-Henrik Pollitt (CFO)
Supervisory Board
Gert-Maria Freimuth (Chairman)
Christoph Weigler
Dr.-Ing. Saskia Wessel
Court of registration
Münster Local Court, register number: HRB 16399
15.08.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Aumann AG
|Dieselstraße 6
|48361 Beelen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 2586 888-7800
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 2586 888-7805
|E-mail:
|info@aumann.com
|Internet:
|www.aumann.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2DAM03
|WKN:
|A2DAM0
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1703407
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1703407 15.08.2023 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Aumann AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Aumann AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Aumann AG
|14,98
|1,49%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Fed-Protokoll: Wall Street schwächelt zum Handelsschluss -- ATX beendet Handel fester -- DAX schließt moderat im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Mittwoch zulegen. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte leichte Gewinne. Die US-Märkte präsentierten sich im Minus. An den asiatischen Börsen dominierten zur Wochenmitte die Bären.