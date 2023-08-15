EQS-News: Aumann AG: Aumanns revenue grows strongly with 29 % combined with a significantly higher profitability

EQS-News: Aumann AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results

Aumann AG: Aumanns revenue grows strongly with 29 % combined with a significantly higher profitability



15.08.2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Beelen, 15 August 2023



Aumann AG (Aumann, ISIN: DE000A2DAM03), a leading manufacturer of automated E-mobility production solutions, looks back on a very successful first half of 2023 with strong double-digit revenue growth and at the same time significantly increased profitability. With an order intake above the strong previous year's level and a further increase in the order backlog to a new record high, the company's dynamic growth course beyond the current financial year is once again confirmed.



Driven by the excellent market positioning and the outstanding order situation, revenue climbed by 29.0% to 119.0 million in the first half of the year. The E-Mobility segment grew by a remarkable 51.4% to 88.3 million. The EBITDA margin almost doubled year-on-year from 3.3% to 6.5%. EBITDA increased by 155.5% to 7.8 million in the first six months due to both volume and quality factors. Adjusted for special effects related to personnel expenses from the stock option program, adjusted EBITDA amounted to 8.1 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 6.8%. For the financial year 2023, the management continues to expect revenue of more than 250 million and an EBTIDA margin of 6 to 7%.



Order intake in the first six months of 2023 reached 173.2 million, exceeding the strong previous year's figure by 4.6%. In the second quarter alone, orders worth a total of 98.0 million were acquired across both segments, of which 94.1 million was attributable to the growth segment E-mobility. With a book-to-bill ratio of 1.46 in the first half of the year, the order backlog increased by 25.8% year-on-year to 313.6 million. At 252.4 million, more than 80% of the order backlog was attributable to the E-mobility segment. Based on the comfortable order backlog, Aumann continues to focus on high margin realization to further improve profitability beyond the 2023 financial year.



In view of the attractive valuation, Aumann acquired treasury shares worth 6.0 million in the first half of the year. In the third quarter, Aumann also acquired further treasury shares worth 0.9 million as part of the share buyback program completed at the end of July. As of June 30, 2023, Aumann is excellently positioned for the company's profitable growth with a liquidity position of 102.6 million and an equity ratio of 56.5%.



The complete half-year report is available at www.aumann.com.



Aumann AG

Dieselstrasse 6

48361 Beelen

Germany

Tel +49 2586 888 7800

Fax +49 2586 888 7805

ir@aumann.com

www.aumann.com



Executive Board

Sebastian Roll (CEO)

Jan-Henrik Pollitt (CFO)



Supervisory Board

Gert-Maria Freimuth (Chairman)

Christoph Weigler

Dr.-Ing. Saskia Wessel



Court of registration

Münster Local Court, register number: HRB 16399



15.08.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

