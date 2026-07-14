Aumann Aktie

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WKN DE: A2DAM0 / ISIN: DE000A2DAM03

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14.07.2026 17:51:53

EQS-News: Aumann announces share buyback with an allotment ratio of approximately 6%

EQS-News: Aumann AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Aumann announces share buyback with an allotment ratio of approximately 6%

14.07.2026 / 17:51 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Aumann announces share buyback with an allotment ratio of approximately 6%

Beelen, 14 July 2026

Aumann AG ("Aumann", ISIN: DE000A2DAM03) hereby announces the result of its voluntary public share buyback offer to its shareholders.

Aumann was offered 9,358,558 no-par value shares by its shareholders as part of the share buyback offer. The offer related to a total of up to 1,291,704 shares of the company. In accordance with section 3.5 of the Offer Document, the Company has exercised its option of preferential acceptance of small quantities of up to 100 shares. All other declarations of acceptance by shareholders were taken into account, excluding fractional amounts, with an allocation rate of approximately 6.07%.

A total of 1,291,200 no-par value shares were thus repurchased, corresponding to approximately 10.00% of the company's share capital. The settlement and thus the payment of the purchase price to the custodian banks is expected to take place on 16 July 2026.
Aumann AG
Dieselstraße 6
48361 Beelen
Germany
Tel +49 2586 888 7800
Fax +49 2586 888 7805
ir@aumann.com
www.aumann.com

Executive Board
Sebastian Roll (CEO)
Jan-Henrik Pollitt (CFO)

Supervisory Board
Gert-Maria Freimuth (Chairman)
Christoph Weigler
Dr.-Ing. Saskia Wessel

Registration Court
District Court Münster, Registration Number: HRB 16399

14.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Aumann AG
Dieselstraße 6
48361 Beelen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 2586 888-7800
Fax: +49 (0) 2586 888-7805
E-mail: info@aumann.com
Internet: www.aumann.com
ISIN: DE000A2DAM03
WKN: A2DAM0
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900GLI93PGU71F690
EQS News ID: 2365832

 
End of News EQS News Service

2365832  14.07.2026 CET/CEST

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