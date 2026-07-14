Aumann Aktie
WKN DE: A2DAM0 / ISIN: DE000A2DAM03
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14.07.2026 17:51:53
EQS-News: Aumann announces share buyback with an allotment ratio of approximately 6%
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EQS-News: Aumann AG
/ Key word(s): Share Buyback
Aumann announces share buyback with an allotment ratio of approximately 6%
Beelen, 14 July 2026
Aumann AG ("Aumann", ISIN: DE000A2DAM03) hereby announces the result of its voluntary public share buyback offer to its shareholders.
Aumann was offered 9,358,558 no-par value shares by its shareholders as part of the share buyback offer. The offer related to a total of up to 1,291,704 shares of the company. In accordance with section 3.5 of the Offer Document, the Company has exercised its option of preferential acceptance of small quantities of up to 100 shares. All other declarations of acceptance by shareholders were taken into account, excluding fractional amounts, with an allocation rate of approximately 6.07%.
A total of 1,291,200 no-par value shares were thus repurchased, corresponding to approximately 10.00% of the company's share capital. The settlement and thus the payment of the purchase price to the custodian banks is expected to take place on 16 July 2026.
Aumann AG
Dieselstraße 6
48361 Beelen
Germany
Tel +49 2586 888 7800
Fax +49 2586 888 7805
ir@aumann.com
www.aumann.com
Executive Board
Sebastian Roll (CEO)
Jan-Henrik Pollitt (CFO)
Supervisory Board
Gert-Maria Freimuth (Chairman)
Christoph Weigler
Dr.-Ing. Saskia Wessel
Registration Court
District Court Münster, Registration Number: HRB 16399
14.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Aumann AG
|Dieselstraße 6
|48361 Beelen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 2586 888-7800
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 2586 888-7805
|E-mail:
|info@aumann.com
|Internet:
|www.aumann.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2DAM03
|WKN:
|A2DAM0
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900GLI93PGU71F690
|EQS News ID:
|2365832
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2365832 14.07.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu Aumann AG
|
14.07.26
|EQS-News: Aumann announces share buyback with an allotment ratio of approximately 6% (EQS Group)
|
14.07.26
|EQS-News: Aumann gibt Aktienrückkauf mit einer Zuteilungsquote von rund 6 % bekannt (EQS Group)
|
22.06.26
|EQS-Adhoc: Aumann increases price of share buyback offer to €17.80 per share (EQS Group)
|
22.06.26
|EQS-Adhoc: Aumann erhöht Erwerbspreis des Aktienrückkaufangebots auf 17,80 € je Aktie (EQS Group)
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05.06.26
|EQS-Adhoc: Aumann resolves public share buyback offer at a price of €16.50 per share (EQS Group)
|
05.06.26