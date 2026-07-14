EQS-News: Aumann announces share buyback with an allotment ratio of approximately 6%

EQS-News: Aumann AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Aumann announces share buyback with an allotment ratio of approximately 6%



14.07.2026 / 17:51 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Aumann announces share buyback with an allotment ratio of approximately 6%



Beelen, 14 July 2026



Aumann AG ("Aumann", ISIN: DE000A2DAM03) hereby announces the result of its voluntary public share buyback offer to its shareholders.



Aumann was offered 9,358,558 no-par value shares by its shareholders as part of the share buyback offer. The offer related to a total of up to 1,291,704 shares of the company. In accordance with section 3.5 of the Offer Document, the Company has exercised its option of preferential acceptance of small quantities of up to 100 shares. All other declarations of acceptance by shareholders were taken into account, excluding fractional amounts, with an allocation rate of approximately 6.07%.



A total of 1,291,200 no-par value shares were thus repurchased, corresponding to approximately 10.00% of the company's share capital. The settlement and thus the payment of the purchase price to the custodian banks is expected to take place on 16 July 2026.

Aumann AG

Dieselstraße 6

48361 Beelen

Germany

Tel +49 2586 888 7800

Fax +49 2586 888 7805

ir@aumann.com

www.aumann.com



Executive Board

Sebastian Roll (CEO)

Jan-Henrik Pollitt (CFO)



Supervisory Board

Gert-Maria Freimuth (Chairman)

Christoph Weigler

Dr.-Ing. Saskia Wessel



Registration Court

District Court Münster, Registration Number: HRB 16399

14.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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