Aumann Aktie

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WKN DE: A2DAM0 / ISIN: DE000A2DAM03

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12.11.2026 07:45:03

EQS-News: Aumann maintains high profitability, further expands growth in Next Automation and refines its guidance for the 2026 financial year

EQS-News: Aumann AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Change in Forecast
Aumann maintains high profitability, further expands growth in Next Automation and refines its guidance for the 2026 financial year

12.11.2026 / 07:45 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Aumann maintains high profitability, further expands growth in Next Automation and refines its guidance for the 2026 financial year
Beelen, 12 November 2026

Aumann AG (“Aumann”, ISIN: DE000A2DAM03), a leading provider of automation and robotics solutions, generated strong EBITDA of €10.7 million (previous year: €18.3 million) in the first nine months of 2026, with a solid EBITDA margin of 10.2% (previous year: 11.6%), once again demonstrating its high operational resilience. Revenue amounted to €104.4 million in the same period, compared with €157.7 million in the previous year. While the E-mobility segment recorded a 52.6% decline in revenue to €61.2 million due to the continued reluctance to invest in the automotive industry, the Next Automation segment continued its dynamic growth path, increasing revenue by 50.9% to €43.2 million.

The automotive industry continued to be characterized by a noticeable reluctance to invest in the first nine months of 2026. However, the significant increase in electric vehicle sales, up 12% worldwide and as much as 42% in Europe in the first nine months of 2026, is now reflected in an increasingly positive development of the sales pipeline in the E-mobility segment, providing confidence in a recovery in demand. Order intake in this segment amounted to €39.0 million in the first nine months of 2026, compared with €82.9 million in the same period of the previous year. The Next Automation segment, meanwhile, continued its exceptionally positive business performance. Order intake rose by 93.2% to €56.9 million (previous year: €29.4 million). The consistent positioning in the growth markets of clean tech, aerospace and life sciences is increasingly yielding results. The strong sales pipeline in this segment also offers promising prospects for further growth. Overall, order intake reached €95.8 million, compared with €112.4 million in the same period of the previous year. The order backlog amounted to €101.6 million as at 30 September 2026 (previous year: €135.8 million), with more than half attributable to the Next Automation segment at €52.9 million.

Against the backdrop of order intake remaining below expectation, Aumann refines its revenue guidance for the 2026 financial year at €140 million to €160 million (previously: around €160 million). In view of the encouraging profitability achieved in the first nine months, Aumann also raises its EBITDA margin guidance to 8% to 10% (previously: 6% to 8%).

Following the share buyback completed in the third quarter and the dividend payment, cash and cash equivalents amounted to €112.7 million as at 30 September 2026. With net liquidity of €109.4 million and an equity ratio of 67.7%, Aumann continues to have an exceptionally solid financial foundation. This enables the company to consistently invest in its strategic development, even in a challenging market environment. In addition to further expanding its market position, strategically suitable acquisitions remain an essential component of its long-term growth strategy.

The full interim statement is available at www.aumann.com.
Aumann AG
Dieselstraße 6
48361 Beelen
Deutschland
Tel +49 2586 888 7800
Fax +49 2586 888 7805
ir@aumann.com
www.aumann.com

Executive Board
Sebastian Roll (CEO)
Jan-Henrik Pollitt (CFO)

Supervisory Board
Gert-Maria Freimuth (Chairman)
Christoph Weigler
Dr.-Ing. Saskia Wessel

Court of registration
Münster Local Court, Registration Number: HRB 16399

12.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Aumann AG
Dieselstraße 6
48361 Beelen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 2586 888-7800
Fax: +49 (0) 2586 888-7805
E-mail: info@aumann.com
Internet: www.aumann.com
ISIN: DE000A2DAM03
WKN: A2DAM0
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900GLI93PGU71F690
EQS News ID: 2433026

 
End of News EQS News Service

2433026  12.11.2026 CET/CEST

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