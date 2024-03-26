EQS-News: Aumann significantly increases revenue in 2023, doubles EBITDA and achieves new record figures for order intake and liquidity

EQS-News: Aumann AG / Key word(s): Annual Report/Forecast

Aumann significantly increases revenue in 2023, doubles EBITDA and achieves new record figures for order intake and liquidity



26.03.2024 / 07:45 CET/CEST

Beelen, 26 March 2024



Aumann AG ("Aumann", ISIN: DE000A2DAM03), a leading manufacturer of automation solutions for electromobility, successfully continued its profitable growth trajectory in the 2023 financial year. Aumann's revenue grew dynamically by 34.5% to €289.6 million, with revenue in the E-mobility segment increasing particularly strongly by 61.2% to €229.1 million. At the same time, EBITDA improved significantly by 136.5% from €8.7 mil-lion in the previous year to €20.6 million, which corresponds to an EBITDA margin of 7.1%. As a result, the company closed the 2023 financial year slightly above the recently raised guidance in terms of both revenue and earnings.



Order intake exceeded the successful previous year by 14.9% and reached a new record in the company’s history at €339.4 million. Order intake in the strategically leading E-mobility segment even rose by 18.9% to €274.2 million. As at December 31, 2023, Aumann had an order backlog of €303.2 million, which was up 18.2% on the previous year and thus forms the basis for further growth in 2024. At the same time, profitability in the order backlog continued to improve significantly. For the 2024 financial year, the Executive Board expects revenue to grow to over €320 million with an EBITDA margin of 9% to 11%.



Despite the strong growth and last year’s share buyback programs, the liquidity position increased to €143.8 million by the end of the year. In the light of the expanded liquidity position and the positive revenue and earnings development, the Executive Board and Supervisory Board have decided to propose a dividend of €0.20 per dividend-bearing share for the 2023 financial year to the Annual General Meeting on June 18, 2024.



"Aumann is once again setting new records – we are pleased that we were able to exceed our targets in the 2023 financial year. In addition to significant revenue growth, we were also able to substantially increase our profitability. With another record level of order in-take, our excellent order backlog and a further expanded liquidity position, we are enter-ing the 2024 financial year in a stronger position," reports Sebastian Roll, CEO of Aumann AG.



The full Annual Report 2023 is available at www.aumann.com.



Aumann AG

Dieselstraße

648361 Beelen

Germany

Tel +49 2586 888 7800

Fax +49 2586 888 7805

ir@aumann.com

www.aumann.com



Executive Board

Sebastian Roll (CEO)

Jan-Henrik Pollitt (CFO)



Supervisory Board

Gert-Maria Freimuth (Chairman)

Christoph Weigler

Dr.-Ing. Saskia Wessel



Court of registration

Münster Local Court, Registration Number: HRB 16399

