|
26.03.2024 07:45:04
EQS-News: Aumann significantly increases revenue in 2023, doubles EBITDA and achieves new record figures for order intake and liquidity
|
EQS-News: Aumann AG
/ Key word(s): Annual Report/Forecast
Aumann significantly increases revenue in 2023, doubles EBITDA and achieves new record figures for order intake and liquidity
Beelen, 26 March 2024
Aumann AG ("Aumann", ISIN: DE000A2DAM03), a leading manufacturer of automation solutions for electromobility, successfully continued its profitable growth trajectory in the 2023 financial year. Aumann's revenue grew dynamically by 34.5% to €289.6 million, with revenue in the E-mobility segment increasing particularly strongly by 61.2% to €229.1 million. At the same time, EBITDA improved significantly by 136.5% from €8.7 mil-lion in the previous year to €20.6 million, which corresponds to an EBITDA margin of 7.1%. As a result, the company closed the 2023 financial year slightly above the recently raised guidance in terms of both revenue and earnings.
Order intake exceeded the successful previous year by 14.9% and reached a new record in the company’s history at €339.4 million. Order intake in the strategically leading E-mobility segment even rose by 18.9% to €274.2 million. As at December 31, 2023, Aumann had an order backlog of €303.2 million, which was up 18.2% on the previous year and thus forms the basis for further growth in 2024. At the same time, profitability in the order backlog continued to improve significantly. For the 2024 financial year, the Executive Board expects revenue to grow to over €320 million with an EBITDA margin of 9% to 11%.
Despite the strong growth and last year’s share buyback programs, the liquidity position increased to €143.8 million by the end of the year. In the light of the expanded liquidity position and the positive revenue and earnings development, the Executive Board and Supervisory Board have decided to propose a dividend of €0.20 per dividend-bearing share for the 2023 financial year to the Annual General Meeting on June 18, 2024.
"Aumann is once again setting new records – we are pleased that we were able to exceed our targets in the 2023 financial year. In addition to significant revenue growth, we were also able to substantially increase our profitability. With another record level of order in-take, our excellent order backlog and a further expanded liquidity position, we are enter-ing the 2024 financial year in a stronger position," reports Sebastian Roll, CEO of Aumann AG.
The full Annual Report 2023 is available at www.aumann.com.
Aumann AG
Dieselstraße
648361 Beelen
Germany
Tel +49 2586 888 7800
Fax +49 2586 888 7805
ir@aumann.com
www.aumann.com
Executive Board
Sebastian Roll (CEO)
Jan-Henrik Pollitt (CFO)
Supervisory Board
Gert-Maria Freimuth (Chairman)
Christoph Weigler
Dr.-Ing. Saskia Wessel
Court of registration
Münster Local Court, Registration Number: HRB 16399
26.03.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Aumann AG
|Dieselstraße 6
|48361 Beelen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 2586 888-7800
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 2586 888-7805
|E-mail:
|info@aumann.com
|Internet:
|www.aumann.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2DAM03
|WKN:
|A2DAM0
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1866917
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1866917 26.03.2024 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Aumann AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Aumann AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Aumann AG
|17,40
|4,07%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVerkürzte Karwoche: US-Börsen schließen im Plus -- ATX beendet Handel freundlich -- DAX knackt zeitweise 18.500-Punkte-Marke und schließt fester -- Asiens Börsen letztendlich mehrheitlich schwächer
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich zur Wochenmitte stärker. Der deutsche Leitindex blieb auf Rekordkurs. Die US-Börsen entwickelten sich am Mittwoch positiv. Die Märkte in Fernost präsentierten sich am Mittwoch uneins.