EQS-News: Aumann strengthens Next Automation and achieves solid profitability in the first half of 2026

EQS-News: Aumann AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report

Aumann strengthens Next Automation and achieves solid profitability in the first half of 2026



13.08.2026 / 07:45 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Aumann strengthens Next Automation and achieves solid profitability in the first half of 2026

Beelen, 13 August 2026



Aumann AG (“Aumann”, ISIN: DE000A2DAM03), a leading provider of automation and robotics solutions, generated revenue of €70.6 million in the first half of 2026, compared with €108.3 million in the previous year’s period. Revenue thus developed in line with expectations, remaining below the previous year’s level and declining by 34.8% year-over-year. The E-mobility segment recorded a 46.9% decline in revenue to €47.4 million, while the Next Automation segment increased revenue by 23.0% to €23.2 million. Despite the lower business volume, the company maintained a solid level of profitability. EBITDA amounted to €7.4 million (previous year: €11.4 million), with the EBITDA margin remaining at the high previous year’s level of 10.5%.



In the first half of 2026, Aumann recorded order intake of €65.4 million, compared with €90.0 million in the previous year’s period. While restrained investment activity in the European automotive industry continued to weigh on the E-mobility segment, with order intake in this segment declining to €27.7 million (previous year: €68.1 million), the very positive trend in Next Automation segment continued. Driven by the increasing market presence and customer reach in the growth markets such as clean tech, aerospace and life sciences, order intake in this segment increased by 72.1% to €37.7 million (previous year: €21.9 million). With a book-to-bill ratio of 1.63 over the past twelve months, the segment’s order backlog increased by 31.7% to €61.9 million (previous year: €47.0 million), already accounting for more than half of the total order backlog. Across both segments, order backlog stood at €115.4 million as at 30 June 2026 (previous year: €162.4 million). Based on this order backlog and the promising sales pipeline in the Next Automation segment, Aumann continues to expect revenue of around €160 million and an EBITDA margin of 6% to 8% for the 2026 financial year.



As at 30 June 2026, cash and cash equivalents amounted to €158.2 million. The consistently high net cash of €154.4 million and an equity ratio of 62.2% underline the company’s exceptionally strong financial position. Even taking into account the recently completed share buyback and the upcoming dividend payment, Aumann remains in an excellent financial position to continue its strategic development through targeted acquisitions and expansion in the growth markets of the Next Automation segment.



The full interim statement is available at www.aumann.com.

Aumann AG

Dieselstraße 6

48361 Beelen

Deutschland

Tel +49 2586 888 7800

Fax +49 2586 888 7805

ir@aumann.com

www.aumann.com



Executive Board

Sebastian Roll (CEO)

Jan-Henrik Pollitt (CFO)



Supervisory Board

Gert-Maria Freimuth (Chairman)

Christoph Weigler

Dr.-Ing. Saskia Wessel



Court of registration

Münster Local Court, Registration Number: HRB 16399

13.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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