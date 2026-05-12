EQS-News: Aumann with progressing diversification and solid profitability in the first quarter of 2026

EQS-News: Aumann AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

Aumann with progressing diversification and solid profitability in the first quarter of 2026



12.05.2026 / 07:45 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Aumann with progressing diversification and solid profitability in the first quarter of 2026

Beelen, 12 May 2026



Aumann AG ("Aumann", ISIN: DE000A2DAM03), a leading manufacturer of automation solutions and robotic applications, generated revenue of €37.3 million in the first quarter of the 2026 financial year. As expected, revenue was below the level of the prior-year period, representing a decrease of 38.4%. Despite the decrease in revenue, profitability remained stable. EBITDA totalled €4.0 million in the first quarter, compared to €6.6 million in the previous year. The EBITDA margin thus amounted to 10.8%, almost on par with the prior-year level of 10.9%.



Order intake amounted to €34.4 million in the first quarter of 2026, representing a decrease of 32.9% compared to the prior-year figure of €51.3 million. Against the backdrop of a still challenging market environment in the European automotive industry and continued investment restraint, order intake in the E-mobility segment decreased significantly to €15.0 million, compared to €42.8 million in the previous year. By contrast, the Next Automation segment developed positively and confirmed Aumann’s strategic focus on new growth markets such as clean tech, aerospace and life sciences. Order intake increased significantly year-on-year by 127.9% to €19.4 million, supported by initial orders from the aerospace industry in the mid-single-digit million-euro range. Across both segments, order backlog amounted to €119.5 million at the end of the quarter and was therefore moderately below the level at the beginning of 2026. For the 2026 financial year, Aumann continues to expect revenue of around €160 million with an EBITDA margin of 6% to 8%.



As at 31 March 2026, Aumann held cash and cash equivalents of €148.4 million. With net liquidity of €144.2 million and an equity ratio of 68.3%, the company remains financially well positioned to pursue acquisitions and further drive the ongoing diversification within the Next Automation segment.



The full interim statement is available at www.aumann.com.



Aumann AG

Dieselstraße 6

48361 Beelen

Deutschland

Tel +49 2586 888 7800

Fax +49 2586 888 7805

ir@aumann.com

www.aumann.com



Executive Board

Sebastian Roll (CEO)

Jan-Henrik Pollitt (CFO)



Supervisory Board

Gert-Maria Freimuth (Chairman)

Christoph Weigler

Dr.-Ing. Saskia Wessel



Court of registration

Münster Local Court, Registration Number: HRB 16399

12.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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