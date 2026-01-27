AUMOVIO Aktie

AUMOVIO für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: AUM0V1 / ISIN: DE000AUM0V10

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
27.01.2026 16:00:04

EQS-News: AUMOVIO strengthens the competitiveness of its Research and Development

EQS-News: AUMOVIO SE / Key word(s): Restructure of Company/Strategic Company Decision
AUMOVIO strengthens the competitiveness of its Research and Development

27.01.2026 / 16:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 AUMOVIO strengthens the competitiveness of its Research and Development

 
  • AUMOVIO is introducing additional measures to strengthen the competitiveness of its global Research and Development (R&D) activities in a challenging market environment
  • The reduction of up to 4,000 positions worldwide is expected to be largely completed by the end of 2026 and planned to be implemented as socially responsible as possible
  • The target of an R&D expense ratio of below ten percent of sales in 2027 is reaffirmed
  • Philipp von Hirschheydt, CEO: “In a challenging environment, we are taking additional steps to consistently enhance our efficiency. We are focusing on value-creating technologies, investing in future-oriented fields, and leveraging both new and proven partnerships.”

 

Frankfurt am Main, January 27, 2026. AUMOVIO is strengthening the strategic alignment of its global Research and Development (R&D) activities to secure its leading market and technology position in a market environment that remains challenging. By focusing R&D expenditures on value-creating technologies, intensifying development partnerships, and implementing additional efficiency measures, AUMOVIO reaffirms its goal of reducing its R&D expense ratio to below ten percent by 2027 (most recently 11.9 percent in the third quarter of 2025).

The measures, which are expected to be largely completed by the end of 2026, will likely affect up to 4,000 positions worldwide. They will primarily be implemented at AUMOVIO locations in India, Singapore, Romania, Serbia, Germany, and Mexico. For its sites in Germany, the company sees the need to reduce positions in a range reaching into the high triple digits.

With the aim of developing alternative solutions to increase efficiency and reduce the need for job reductions in Germany, AUMOVIO has entered a cooperative dialog with employee representatives.

The implementation of the measures is intended to be carried out as socially responsible as possible. Among other steps, the company plans to launch a voluntary program at the affected locations in Germany as early as the beginning of March.

“With our highly competitive solutions, we are a technological leader in safe, exciting, connected, and autonomous mobility of the future. We are continuing to strengthen this market position with a clear strategy. In a challenging environment, we are now taking additional measures to consistently enhance our efficiency. We are focusing on value-creating technologies, investing in future-oriented fields, and leveraging both new and proven partnerships”, says Philipp von Hirschheydt, CEO AUMOVIO SE.

Global implementation across all Business Areas

Across all Business Areas, AUMOVIO plans to further focus its technology portfolio, align activities with market developments, and consolidate operations more strongly. Together with the ongoing measures for standardization, automation, and improved organizational alignment, this will lead to a reduced need for positions within the company’s development areas.

To further strengthen its leading technology position, AUMOVIO will continue to invest significantly in R&D activities for value-creating and market-leading technologies, as well as in expanding its technology partnerships in key future fields such as software-defined vehicles, autonomous mobility, advanced display solutions, and electronic braking systems. 

 

IR contacts
Lutz Ackermann
Head of Investor Relations
Mobile: +49 160-96605278
E-Mail: Lutz.Ackermann@aumovio.com

Central IR E-Mail: ir@aumovio.com


Press contacts
Sebastian Fillenberg    
Head of External Communications  
Phone: +49 69 7603 72234
Email: sebastian.fillenberg @aumovio.com   


27.01.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: AUMOVIO SE
Guerickestraße 7
60488 Frankfurt on Main
Germany
E-mail: ir.aumovio@continental.com
Internet: https://www.aumovio.com/
ISIN: DE000AUM0V10
WKN: AUM0V1
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
EQS News ID: 2266760

 
End of News EQS News Service

2266760  27.01.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu AUMOVIO

mehr Nachrichten