AUMOVIO Aktie
WKN DE: AUM0V1 / ISIN: DE000AUM0V10
|
27.01.2026 16:00:04
EQS-News: AUMOVIO strengthens the competitiveness of its Research and Development
|
EQS-News: AUMOVIO SE
/ Key word(s): Restructure of Company/Strategic Company Decision
AUMOVIO strengthens the competitiveness of its Research and Development
Frankfurt am Main, January 27, 2026. AUMOVIO is strengthening the strategic alignment of its global Research and Development (R&D) activities to secure its leading market and technology position in a market environment that remains challenging. By focusing R&D expenditures on value-creating technologies, intensifying development partnerships, and implementing additional efficiency measures, AUMOVIO reaffirms its goal of reducing its R&D expense ratio to below ten percent by 2027 (most recently 11.9 percent in the third quarter of 2025).
The measures, which are expected to be largely completed by the end of 2026, will likely affect up to 4,000 positions worldwide. They will primarily be implemented at AUMOVIO locations in India, Singapore, Romania, Serbia, Germany, and Mexico. For its sites in Germany, the company sees the need to reduce positions in a range reaching into the high triple digits.
With the aim of developing alternative solutions to increase efficiency and reduce the need for job reductions in Germany, AUMOVIO has entered a cooperative dialog with employee representatives.
The implementation of the measures is intended to be carried out as socially responsible as possible. Among other steps, the company plans to launch a voluntary program at the affected locations in Germany as early as the beginning of March.
“With our highly competitive solutions, we are a technological leader in safe, exciting, connected, and autonomous mobility of the future. We are continuing to strengthen this market position with a clear strategy. In a challenging environment, we are now taking additional measures to consistently enhance our efficiency. We are focusing on value-creating technologies, investing in future-oriented fields, and leveraging both new and proven partnerships”, says Philipp von Hirschheydt, CEO AUMOVIO SE.
Global implementation across all Business Areas
Across all Business Areas, AUMOVIO plans to further focus its technology portfolio, align activities with market developments, and consolidate operations more strongly. Together with the ongoing measures for standardization, automation, and improved organizational alignment, this will lead to a reduced need for positions within the company’s development areas.
To further strengthen its leading technology position, AUMOVIO will continue to invest significantly in R&D activities for value-creating and market-leading technologies, as well as in expanding its technology partnerships in key future fields such as software-defined vehicles, autonomous mobility, advanced display solutions, and electronic braking systems.
IR contacts
27.01.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|AUMOVIO SE
|Guerickestraße 7
|60488 Frankfurt on Main
|Germany
|E-mail:
|ir.aumovio@continental.com
|Internet:
|https://www.aumovio.com/
|ISIN:
|DE000AUM0V10
|WKN:
|AUM0V1
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
|EQS News ID:
|2266760
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2266760 27.01.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu AUMOVIO
|
27.01.26
|EQS-News: AUMOVIO strengthens the competitiveness of its Research and Development (EQS Group)
|
27.01.26
|EQS-News: AUMOVIO stärkt die Wettbewerbsfähigkeit ihrer Forschung und Entwicklung (EQS Group)
|
27.01.26
|Dienstagshandel in Frankfurt: MDAX am Dienstagmittag in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
26.01.26
|Aufschläge in Frankfurt: MDAX klettert schlussendlich (finanzen.at)
|
26.01.26
|Börse Frankfurt in Grün: MDAX-Anleger greifen am Nachmittag zu (finanzen.at)
|
26.01.26
|Verluste in Frankfurt: MDAX verliert am Mittag (finanzen.at)
|
26.01.26
|Montagshandel in Frankfurt: Zum Handelsstart Gewinne im MDAX (finanzen.at)
|
23.01.26
|Schwacher Handel in Frankfurt: MDAX präsentiert sich zum Handelsende schwächer (finanzen.at)