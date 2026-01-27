EQS-News: AUMOVIO strengthens the competitiveness of its Research and Development

EQS-News: AUMOVIO SE / Key word(s): Restructure of Company/Strategic Company Decision

AUMOVIO strengthens the competitiveness of its Research and Development



27.01.2026 / 16:00 CET/CEST

AUMOVIO is introducing additional measures to strengthen the competitiveness of its global Research and Development (R&D) activities in a challenging market environment

The reduction of up to 4,000 positions worldwide is expected to be largely completed by the end of 2026 and planned to be implemented as socially responsible as possible

The target of an R&D expense ratio of below ten percent of sales in 2027 is reaffirmed

Philipp von Hirschheydt, CEO: “In a challenging environment, we are taking additional steps to consistently enhance our efficiency. We are focusing on value-creating technologies, investing in future-oriented fields, and leveraging both new and proven partnerships.”

Frankfurt am Main, January 27, 2026. AUMOVIO is strengthening the strategic alignment of its global Research and Development (R&D) activities to secure its leading market and technology position in a market environment that remains challenging. By focusing R&D expenditures on value-creating technologies, intensifying development partnerships, and implementing additional efficiency measures, AUMOVIO reaffirms its goal of reducing its R&D expense ratio to below ten percent by 2027 (most recently 11.9 percent in the third quarter of 2025).

The measures, which are expected to be largely completed by the end of 2026, will likely affect up to 4,000 positions worldwide. They will primarily be implemented at AUMOVIO locations in India, Singapore, Romania, Serbia, Germany, and Mexico. For its sites in Germany, the company sees the need to reduce positions in a range reaching into the high triple digits.

With the aim of developing alternative solutions to increase efficiency and reduce the need for job reductions in Germany, AUMOVIO has entered a cooperative dialog with employee representatives.

The implementation of the measures is intended to be carried out as socially responsible as possible. Among other steps, the company plans to launch a voluntary program at the affected locations in Germany as early as the beginning of March.

“With our highly competitive solutions, we are a technological leader in safe, exciting, connected, and autonomous mobility of the future. We are continuing to strengthen this market position with a clear strategy. In a challenging environment, we are now taking additional measures to consistently enhance our efficiency. We are focusing on value-creating technologies, investing in future-oriented fields, and leveraging both new and proven partnerships”, says Philipp von Hirschheydt, CEO AUMOVIO SE.

Global implementation across all Business Areas

Across all Business Areas, AUMOVIO plans to further focus its technology portfolio, align activities with market developments, and consolidate operations more strongly. Together with the ongoing measures for standardization, automation, and improved organizational alignment, this will lead to a reduced need for positions within the company’s development areas.

To further strengthen its leading technology position, AUMOVIO will continue to invest significantly in R&D activities for value-creating and market-leading technologies, as well as in expanding its technology partnerships in key future fields such as software-defined vehicles, autonomous mobility, advanced display solutions, and electronic braking systems.

