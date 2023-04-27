EQS-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities sells Distrelec Group to RS Group

EQS-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Disposal

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities sells Distrelec Group to RS Group



27.04.2023 / 08:04 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





AURELIUS Equity Opportunities sells Distrelec Group to RS Group

Leading European B2B distributor of electronic and technical components, acquired in 2020

Carve-out process and following transformation managed by AURELIUS task force

Strong growth path boosting digitalisation and improving operational standards

Munich, April 27, 2023 AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (AURELIUS; ISIN: DE000A0JK2A8) sells Distrelec Group, a leading European B2B distributor of electronic and technical components, to RS Group, a global omni-channel provider of industrial product and service solutions. The transaction is valued at an enterprise value of EUR 365m resulting in an equity value of around EUR 200m, after considering all deductible items, minority positions, variable compensation and transaction costs. Closing is expected in Q3 2023 or earlier.

Distrelec was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Manchester, UK. The company is a leading European B2B distributor of electronic and technical components with around 400 employees. Beyond its main markets of Switzerland, Germany and Sweden, with active sales teams Distrelec holds a strong presence in 19 European countries. Its product range is comprised of Maintenance, Repair & Operations (MRO) components, targeting B2B customers. AURELIUS acquired Distrelec as a carve-out from Dätwyler Group in March 2020. Jointly with Dätwyler, AURELIUS Group successfully managed the carve-out process within the agreed timeframe. Since then, AURELIUS´ operational task force has supported Distrelec in becoming an established stand-alone business and helped guide the company on its successful growth path.

Distrelec looks back on an impressive heritage. The company is a trusted, long-standing partner for many of Europe´s largest electronic and technical providers. Since joining AURELIUS in March 2020, Distrelec has first stabilised and then significantly expanded its market position and successfully positioned itself as a well-established, independent participant in the European field of B2B electricals distribution, while preserving its unique heritage. We are convinced that RS Group will support Distrelec´s further growth trajectory over the coming years, commented Matthias Täubl, CEO of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities.

AURELIUS´s operational specialists have created significant value and enabled the business to prosper by optimizing the end-to-end customer experience alongside other key success factors of assortment, availability, a customer centric sales force and digital order interfaces. Today, state-of-the-art IT systems, strong capabilities in e-commerce and business intelligence, and a highly qualified digital team, form the backbone to the company.

We are delighted about this successful exit transaction. Today, Distrelec is known to be a leading pan-European multi-channel platform for B2B customers in the MRO business for electronic components. We showcased strong digital growth in our core markets of DACH and the Nordics. Combining the digital teams and competences of RS Group and Distrelec represents a big opportunity to accelerate the power of digital business innovation, added Stephan Rahmede, Vice President of AURELIUS.

The successful journey of Distrelec underlines AURELIUS´ extensive expertise in operational partnership and value creation, as well as its strong competence in digital business transformation.

AURELIUS was advised on the transaction by Baird (M&A), OMMAX (Digital), PwC (Financial), Linklaters (Legal), Haver & Mailänder (Legal), Kearney (Commercial) and EY (Tax).

RS Group was advised on the transaction by Greenhill (M&A), Rothschild (M&A), McKinsey (Commercial, Operations, Integration), EY (Financial, Tax, HR), and Osborne Clarke (Legal, Compliance).

ABOUT AURELIUS

AURELIUS is a pan-European alternative investment firm. Deep operational expertise and experience enable AURELIUS to accelerate value creation within its portfolio companies. The Group has offices in London, Luxembourg, Munich, Amsterdam, Stockholm, Madrid, Milan and Dusseldorf.

Our key investment platforms are AURELIUS European Opportunities IV fund and the listed AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A0JK2A8, Ticker Symbol: AR4), which specialise in corporate carve-out transactions and acquiring companies with development potential in the mid-market. The investment strategys core element is growth of its portfolio companies, supported by a team of almost 100 operating taskforce experts.

AURELIUS Group additionally operates in the areas of growth capital, real estate and alternative lending solutions. AURELIUS Growth Investments is focused on transactions involving buy-and-builds, buyouts and succession solutions across the small cap sector. AURELIUS Real Estate Opportunities focuses on real estate investments, the value of which can be increased in the long-term by means of active management. AURELIUS Finance Company provides flexible lending solutions to firms across Europe.

With its group charity AURELIUS Refugee Initiative e.V., AURELIUS provides comprehensive support to refugees on their way towards a better life.

To find out more, visit www.aurelius-group.com

CONTACT

AURELIUS Group

Investor Relations

Phone: +49 (89) 544799 0

+44 (0) 20 7440 0480

Email: investor@aurelius-group.com