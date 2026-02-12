EQS-News: Aurubis AG: “We are living in the decade of metals”: Aurubis underscores the strengths of its strategic course at Annual General Meeting

EQS-News: Aurubis AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

“We are living in the decade of metals”: Aurubis underscores the strengths of its strategic course at Annual General Meeting

CEO Dr. Toralf Haag highlights strategic direction: “We are building resilience for our business and are global leaders in multimetals.”

Consistent strategy implementation: About 80 % of the €1.7 billion for growth projects already invested

Dividend increased by 10 cents to €1.60 per share, Annual General Meeting passes all agenda items with a large majority

Hamburg, February 12, 2026 — At today’s Annual General Meeting for Aurubis AG, a leading global supplier of non-ferrous metals and the largest copper recycler in the world, the multimetal company emphasized its strong position in the metals industry.

In his speech, CEO Dr. Toralf Haag underlined: “Aurubis is on the right track in a rapidly changing world. Demand for our metals and our products is growing — stronger than ever before. They are already essential today and will be the driving force behind many key technologies and the growth of tomorrow.” He emphasized the rising demand for strategically important metals for significant megatrends such as electrification, artificial intelligence, energy infrastructure, and global security.

Revised strategy: Strongly positioned for focused growth

With its updated strategy “Aurubis Performance 2030: Forging resilience. Leading in multimetal.”, the company has devised a clear roadmap for ongoing development in the years to come.

This was the focus of Dr. Toralf Haag’s AGM speech: “Our strategic ambitions are clear: We are building resilience for our business. We are global leaders in multimetal production. And we are focused on further elevating our performance.”

The company is pursuing the clear target of expanding its position as one of the world’s leading multimetal companies. About 80 % of the approved strategic investments totaling €1.7 billion have already gone into specific growth projects.

Including Aurubis Richmond: The new plant is the first multimetal recycling smelter in the US and is currently in the ramp-up phase as scheduled, following commissioning of the first phase. The local facility generated its first turnover melting copper scrap in late 2025 and processed complex recycling materials for the first time in January 2026. The second stage of the plant will be commissioned by the end of this fiscal year. Upon completion, the new US site will be able to process around 180,000 tons of complex recycling material annually.

In Hamburg, the Complex Recycling Hamburg (CRH) project is gearing up for commissioning in the first half of 2026. The facility will increase Aurubis’ future processing capacities by roughly 30,000 tons of additional recycling material per year, as well as larger volumes of complex internal intermediates.

And the expansion of the copper tankhouse at the Bulgarian site in the second half of 2026 will boost local capacity by around 50 %, to 340,000 tons annually. Central components have been installed in the meantime — including new electrolysis cells and a modern rectifier. A majority of the building work has been successfully completed as well. Once the tankhouse expansion is commissioned, the company will increase production of high-quality refined copper for European industry.

Resolution passed for dividend of €1.60 per share, a 10-cent increase

At the 2026 Annual General Meeting, shareholders approved the Executive Board and Supervisory Board’s proposal of an increased dividend payout of €1.60 per share for the 2024/25 fiscal year. This is around 7 % higher (10 cents more) than the previous year. Dr. Toralf Haag: “Our shareholders are participating in the company’s success with the higher dividend.” This represents a dividend yield of 1.5 % for the past fiscal year based on the closing price at fiscal year-end.

Aurubis anticipates operating earnings before taxes of €375 to 475 million and a return on capital employed of between 9 and 11 % for the 2025/26 fiscal year.

In total, 67.47 % of the share capital with voting rights was represented at the Annual General Meeting. All agenda items were passed with a high level of approval.

