EQS-News: Aurubis AG: Aurubis starts construction of state-of-the-art recycling plant in Belgium

Aurubis AG: Aurubis starts construction of state-of-the-art recycling plant in Belgium



Aurubis starts construction of state-of-the-art recycling plant in Belgium

Groundbreaking for ASPA : Enabling the circular economy with an innovative recycling solution

for ASPA Faster extraction of precious metals such as Gold and silver and increased recovery of tin from anode sludges

33 million investment to go online in fiscal year 2024/25

Beerse, December 15, 2022: Today, non-ferrous metals provider Aurubis broke ground at its Beerse site in Belgium, and officially started construction on its state-of-the-art hydrometallurgical recycling plant ASPA (Advanced Sludge Processing by Aurubis) that is set to be commissioned in fiscal year 2024/25. With this investment of around 33 million, the company is committing to developing Aurubis Beerse. ASPA strengthens Aurubis position as the most efficient and sustainable integrated smelter network worldwide.

Metal recycling is a growth area for Aurubis. This is how we significantly contribute to the circular economy. Our metals are the foundation for the urgently needed progress in the green energy transition, electric mobility, and an increasingly digitalized world, Dr. Heiko Arnold, COO of Aurubis AG, said at the groundbreaking event. ASPA demonstrates our clear commitment to our long-term strategy to strengthen and secure our core business and to take the lead in sustainability in our industry.

More efficient recycling of metals

The ASPA facility will process anode sludge, a valuable intermediate product from electrolytic copper refining produced at the Aurubis recycling sites in Beerse and Lünen (Germany). The new process will enable faster extraction of more precious metals, such as gold and silver, as well as full recovery of tin from the anode sludge.

By systematically connecting the European sites with ASPA and optimizing the intermediate material flows, Aurubis is creating synergies in the Group, said Dr. Dirk Vandenberghe, Managing Director of Aurubis Beerse. Our local know-how and expertise directly enrich society as well: We are creating new jobs in the Flanders region with our investment in the recycling sector.

Todays groundbreaking emphasizes that Aurubis plays an important global role in metal recycling. It shows that the industry is highly dynamic, vibrant, and future oriented. I am proud that Aurubis is part of the municipality of Beerse, and I am looking forward to our further collaboration in the years to come, said Bart Craane, Mayor of the municipality of Beerse.

Aurubis Beerse

The plant in Beerse processes about 250,000 tons of multimetal scrap annually ranging from complex residues to higher-grade scrap types from which metals, metal products, and minerals are produced. Since the acquisition of the sites in Beerse and Berango in 2020, Aurubis has further expanded its role as one of the worlds leading copper recyclers and now processes a total of more than 1 million tons of recycling materials per year.



More information on the project at: www.aurubis.com/aspa

