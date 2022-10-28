EQS-News: Aurubis AG: Update on cyber attack at Aurubis

EQS-News: Aurubis AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Aurubis AG: Update on cyber attack at Aurubis



28.10.2022 / 16:08 CET/CEST

Update on cyber attack at Aurubis

IT systems were shut down as a preventive measure

Production facilities at the smelter sites are in operation

Hamburg, October 28, 2022 - During the night of October 28, 2022, there was a cyber attack on Aurubis' IT systems. This was apparently part of a larger attack on the metals and mining industry. As a result, numerous systems at Aurubis sites had to be shut down and disconnected from the internet as a preventive measure. Production could largely be maintained. The extent of the impact in the Group is currently being assessed. In addition, Aurubis is working closely with the investigating authorities.

The primary goal is to keep production and the procurement of raw materials as well as the delivery of metals and products running. However, Aurubis is not yet able to provide any information on when the systems will be fully functional again.

The production and environmental protection facilities at the smelter sites are running, and incoming and outgoing goods are also being maintained manually. Transitional solutions are being implemented to make the company's full services available to business partners again starting next week. Customers and suppliers can still reach their Aurubis contacts by phone.

