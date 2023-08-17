EQS-News: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase

AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG:



17.08.2023 / 12:56 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Vienna, this 17 August 2023

AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: IMPLEMENTATION OF THE CAPITAL INCREASE FROM COMPANY FUNDS (BY CONVERSION OF FIXED CAPITAL RESERVES)

The annual general meeting of AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG (the Company) held on 30 June 2023 has resolved under agenda item 8 on (a) the conversion of the shares in the Company from par-value shares to no-par-value shares, (b) the increase of the share capital of the Company from currently EUR 18,176,934 by EUR 18,176,934 to EUR 36,353,868 from company funds by converting a partial amount of EUR 18,176,934 from the appropriated additional paid-in capital into share capital (nominal capital increase) and issuing additional (bonus) shares in the ratio of 1:1, and (c) the corresponding amendment of the articles of association of the Company in sections 4.1, 4.2, 4.9 and 8.5.1.

The amendment of the articles of association was registered with the Austrian companies register on 17 August 2023. Upon registration, the amendment of the articles of association (including the conversion of the shares from par-value shares to no-par-value shares, the increase of the share capital and the increase of the number of shares in the Company to a total of 36,353,868 shares) became legally effective. Therefore, as of this 17 August 2023 the share capital of the Company amounts to EUR 36,353,868 and it is divided into 36,353,868 (no-par-value ordinary shares), each representing an equal amount of the share capital and each granting one vote.

The admission of the new (bonus) shares to Athens Exchange (ATHEX) and its allocation to the existing shareholders free of charge in the ratio of 1:1 has been approved by the Corporate Actions Committee of ATHEX with its decision dated 1 August 2023, subject to registration of the respective amendment of articles of association with the Austrian companies register.

The respective adjustment of the listing on the Vienna Stock Exchange (VSE) and ATHEX, including the technical implementation of the conversion from par-value shares to no-par-value shares and the detachment of the right to receive new (bonus) shares, will be effected on 21 August 2023 (ex-date). At the same date, upon adjustment of the listing by the VSE and ATHEX the share price per share is expected to halve (due to the doubling of the number of shares) as per applicable regulations.

The record date for the issuance of the new (bonus) shares is 22 August 2023, end of day (24:00 hrs Vienna time). Shareholders holding a share in the Company as of the record date will be issued an additional (bonus) share for each share.

The technical entry of the new (bonus) shares in the systems of VSE and ATHEX and the beginning of trading of these new (bonus) shares issued in connection with the capital increase from company funds (nominal capital increase) is planned to be effected on 23 August 2023.

Shareholders are advised that depending on the day of entry of the new (bonus) shares to the shareholders securities accounts as determined by the depository credit institution, depository financial service provider or central securities depository of the shareholder the sale of the new (bonus) shares might not be possible until the actual entry of the new (bonus) shares to each shareholders securities account. Purchases of shares and sales of the existing shares are unaffected by this.

Trading of the existing shares in the Company on the Vienna Stock Exchange and the Athens Exchange will generally be possible on all trading days.

Further information is available in the Q&A accessible under www.austriacard.com/agm/ and in the information document published via ATHEX and on the website of the Company.

Timeline

17 August 2023 Registration of the amendment of the articles of association with the Austrian companies register (including the conversion of the shares from par-value shares to no-par-value shares, the increase of the share capital and the increase of the number of shares in the Company to a total of 36,353,868 shares). 21 August 2023 Ex-date, adjustment of the listing by Vienna Stock Exchange and Athens Exchange: technical implementation of the conversion from par-value shares to no-par-value shares, detachment of the right to receive new (bonus) shares, halving of reference share price given the doubling of number of shares trading. 22 August 2023 Record date end of day (24:00 hrs Vienna time) 23 August 2023 (or later, depending on the shareholders depository credit institution/depository financial service provider/central securities depository) Start of trading of new (bonus) shares and envisaged entry of new (bonus) shares to the shareholders securities account.

ABOUT AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG

AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG, headquartered in Vienna, with an international presence, is one of the leading providers of Secure Digital Technology Solutions in Europe.

AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG is the one of the leading B2B providers of smart cards, personalization and payment solutions, as well as secure data management and digitalization solutions, in Austria, Scandinavia, Central and Eastern Europe and South Eastern Europe, while also having significant market share in many other European countries and Türkiye. The group is expanding fast in geographical areas outside Europe, such as the USA where it has established a new personalization center, and the Middle East & Africa where sales units have been developed that have already drawn significant new business. In addition, the company has become a payment products and solutions partner of choice for challenger banks/neo banks, a growing market segment world-wide.

The company has a very strong pan-European operational footprint, reaching from the United Kingdom to Greece and Türkiye, with seven production facilities and seven personalization centers in Europe, as well as an additional personalization center in USA, employing currently around 2,500 people. It also has sales offices in Norway, Czech Republic, Germany, Croatia, Serbia, Jordan, the UAE and a network of partners and selling agencies around the world. This footprint enables the provision of a high service level to our customers, confirmed by the very long-lasting business relationships. The groups international customer base benefits from a complementary product and services and solutions offering ranging from bill printing, direct mailing and document processing to payment, transit and ID cards increasingly bundled with online, mobile and digitalization transformation solutions.

Issuer: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG

Lamezanstraße 4-8

1230 Vienna

Austria

Contact person: Dimitris Tzelepis

Tel.: +43 1 61065 - 357

E-Mail: d.tzelepis@austriacard.com

Website: www.austriacard.com

ISIN(s): AT0000A325L0

Stock Exchange(s): Vienna Stock Exchange (prime market)

Athens Exchange (main market)