AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS Aktie

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WKN DE: A3D5BK / ISIN: AT0000A325L0

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17.04.2026 09:45:03

EQS-News: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: Disposal of minority shareholding in SEGLAN S.L. for a total cash consideration of €2.25m

EQS-News: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: Disposal of minority shareholding in SEGLAN S.L. for a total cash consideration of €2.25m

17.04.2026 / 09:45 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: Disposal of minority shareholding in SEGLAN S.L. for a total cash consideration of €2.25m

Vienna, April 17, 2026

AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG (the “Company”) announces the signing of an SPA on 07.04.2026 regarding the sale of its 25% minority stake in SEGLAN S.L. (“Seglan”) to DIUSFRAMI S.A. (a third-party buyer unrelated to the Company and its affiliates) for a total cash consideration of €2.25m.

In addition to the transaction consideration, the Company received a dividend of approx. €0.3m from Seglan, approved by Seglan’s General Meeting held on 01.04.2026.

The carrying value of the 25% stake on the Company’s audited balance sheet as at 31 December 2025 was approx. €0.4m (accounted for using the equity method and classified under “Equity-accounted investees”). The transaction is expected to generate a pre-tax accounting gain of approx. €2.2m, to be recognised in the Company’s H1 2026 results. The transaction has no impact on the Company’s operational business.

Seglan is a Madrid-based provider of payment software and transport ticketing platforms, serving clients across Europe and Latin America.

The disposal is consistent with the Company’s ongoing efforts to streamline its portfolio, reallocate resources toward core activities as well as focus on businesses where it holds an active role and a clear strategic fit.

 

ABOUT AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG

AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG leverages over 130 years of experience in information management, printing, and communications to deliver secure and transparent experiences for its customers. They offer a comprehensive suite of products and services, including payment solutions, identification solutions, smart cards, card personalization, digitization solutions, and secure data management. ACAG employs a global workforce of 2,360 people and is publicly traded on both the Athens and Vienna Stock Exchanges under the symbol ACAG

Issuer:   AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG

   Lamezanstraße 4-8

1230 Vienna, Austria

Contact person: Dimitris Haralabopoulos, Group Investor Relations Director

Tel. (AT):  +43 (1) 61065 – 357

Tel. (GR):  +30 210 6697 860

E-Mail:   investors@austriacard.com

Website:  www.austriacard.com

ISIN(s):   AT0000A325L0

Stock Exchange(s): Vienna Stock Exchange (prime market)

   Athens Exchange (main market)


17.04.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group

View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG
Lamezanstraße 4-8
1230 Vienna
Austria
E-mail: marketing@austriacard.com
Internet: https://www.austriacard.com/
ISIN: AT0000A325L0
WKN: A3D5BK
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 2310448

 
End of News EQS News Service

2310448  17.04.2026 CET/CEST

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