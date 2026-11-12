EQS-News: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: DNP’s Voluntary Takeover Offer is unconditionally binding

EQS-News: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: DNP’s Voluntary Takeover Offer is unconditionally binding



12.11.2026 / 10:53 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: DNP’s Voluntary Takeover Offer is unconditionally binding

Vienna, 12 November, 2026

AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG (the "Company"), further to the announcements dated 13.05.2026, 12.06.2026, 19.06.2026, 03.08.2026, 26.08.2026 and 27.08.2026 in relation to Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd.’s (“DNP”) voluntary public takeover offer (the “Offer”), hereby informs the investing public that according to DNP’s announcement of 12 November 2026 on the fulfillment of the final Condition Precedent, i.e. the approval of the competent Austrian foreign direct investment (FDI) authority, the Austrian FDI authority has cleared the contemplated transaction as of 10 November 2026. All other competent national FDI screening authorities have previously issued their clearance decisions. The Condition Precedent pursuant to Section 4.1.3 of the Offer document was thus fulfilled on 10 November 2026.

Given the above, all Conditions Precedent have been fulfilled and the Offer is now unconditionally binding.

Settlement of the Offer in respect of shares tendered during the initial acceptance period is expected to take place within 10 Trading Days following the fulfillment of all Conditions Precedent, i.e. no later than 24 November 2026.

Further, the Offer may be accepted until the end of the additional acceptance period (until 26 November 2026, 17:00 Vienna local time / 18:00 Athens local time). The settlement terms and conditions for shares tendered during the additional acceptance period are set out in Section 5.7 of the offer document.

ABOUT AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG

AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG leverages over 130 years of experience in information management, printing, and communications to deliver secure and transparent experiences for its customers. They offer a comprehensive suite of products and services, including payment solutions, identification solutions, smart cards, card personalization, digitization solutions, and secure data management. ACAG employs a global workforce of 2,360 people and is publicly traded on both the Euronext Athens and Vienna Stock Exchanges under the symbol ACAG

Issuer: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG

Lamezanstraße 4-8

1230 Vienna, Austria

Contact person: Dimitris Haralabopoulos, Group Investor Relations Director

Tel. (AT): +43 (1) 61065 – 357

Tel. (GR): +30 210 6697 860

E-Mail: investors@austriacard.com

Website: www.austriacard.com

ISIN(s): AT0000A325L0, AT0000A3UZH4

Stock Exchange(s): Vienna Stock Exchange (prime market)

Euronext Athens Exchange (main market)