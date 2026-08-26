EQS-News: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: DNP’s Voluntary Takeover Offer Results

EQS-News: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: DNP’s Voluntary Takeover Offer Results



26.08.2026 / 10:03 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: DNP’s Voluntary Takeover Offer Results

Vienna, 26 August 2026

AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG (the "Company"), further to the announcements dated 13.05.2026, 12.06.2026, 19.06.2026 and 03.08.2026 in relation to Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd.’s (“DNP”) voluntary public takeover offer (the “Offer”), hereby informs the investing public that according to DNP’s announcement on 26 August 2026 on the results of the Offer, until the end of the Acceptance Period, i.e. 21 August 2026, 17:00 Vienna local time/18:00 Athens local time 35,099,096 AUSTRIACARD Shares have been tendered for sale into the Offer. This represents a participation of approximately 96.55 % in the Company’s registered share capital and total outstanding voting rights.

According to DNP’s announcement all Conditions Precedent pursuant to Section 4.1. of the Offer document have been satisfied except the approval of the competent Austrian foreign direct investment authority pursuant to section 4.1.3 of the Offer document, which remains outstanding.

Based on the result of the Offer and the participation of DNP in the Company, subject to the fulfilment of the remaining Condition Precedent, DNP announced that it intends to pursue the necessary steps to effect a squeeze-out in accordance with the provisions of the Austrian Squeeze-out Act (Gesellschafter-Ausschlussgesetz). The implementation of this squeeze-out will also lead to the delisting of the Company from the Vienna Stock Exchange and Euronext Athens. Reference is made to Section 6.2 of the Offer Document.

Further, according to DNP, the Offer will be settled in accordance with Section 5 of the Offer document. The Offer price of EUR 10.00 per AUSTRIACARD Share will thus be paid to the holders of AUSTRIACARD Shares Tendered for Sale no later than 10 trading days after the date on which the Offer becomes unconditionally binding, i.e. after the approval of competent Austrian foreign direct investment authority, via their respective securities accounts.

Last, DNP noted that pursuant to Section 19 para 3 ÜbG, the Acceptance Period will be extended for all holders of AUSTRIACARD Shares who have not yet accepted the Offer for three months from announcement of the result ("Additional Acceptance Period"). The Additional Acceptance Period thus starts on 26 August 2026 and lasts until (and including) 26 November 2026, 17:00 Vienna local time / 18:00 Athens local time. Holders of AUSTRIACARD Shares who have not yet accepted the Offer may tender their AUSTRIACARD Shares, at unchanged terms, during the Additional Acceptance Period.

ABOUT AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG

AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG leverages over 130 years of experience in information management, printing, and communications to deliver secure and transparent experiences for its customers. They offer a comprehensive suite of products and services, including payment solutions, identification solutions, smart cards, card personalization, digitization solutions, and secure data management. ACAG employs a global workforce of 2,360 people and is publicly traded on both the Euronext Athens and Vienna Stock Exchanges under the symbol ACAG

Issuer: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG

Lamezanstraße 4-8

1230 Vienna, Austria

Contact person: Dimitris Haralabopoulos, Group Investor Relations Director

Tel. (AT): +43 (1) 61065 – 357

Tel. (GR): +30 210 6697 860

E-Mail: investors@austriacard.com

Website: www.austriacard.com

ISIN(s): AT0000A325L0

Stock Exchange(s): Vienna Stock Exchange (prime market)

Euronext Athens Exchange (main market)