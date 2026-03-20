EQS-News: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: Expands U.S. Footprint with New West Coast Personalization Centre in Salt Lake City

EQS-News: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: Expands U.S. Footprint with New West Coast Personalization Centre in Salt Lake City



20.03.2026 / 09:14 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: Expands U.S. Footprint with New West Coast Personalization Centre in Salt Lake City

Vienna, March 20, 2026

AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG (the “Company”) announces the upcoming opening of its second U.S. personalization centre in Salt Lake City, expected in Q3 2026. This strategic expansion marks a significant milestone in the Company's commitment to providing high-speed, secure card issuance for financial institutions and fintech disruptors across North America.

Complementing the Company’s existing East Coast operations in New Jersey, the new Salt Lake City facility further strengthens the Group's ability to serve its growing North American client base with speed, security, and reliability. The budgeted investment is expected to reach up to US$2m. The new personalization centre is expected to double the Group’s annual total card personalization volume capacity in the U.S.

Key Strategic Capabilities of the New Facility

Strengthen Delivery Capability: The dual-facility model provides robust geographic redundancy and increased production capacity to support the rapid growth of neobanks and traditional financial issuers.

Enhance Service Levels: Both centres utilise state-of-the-art technology to offer end-to-end card personalisation services, ensuring consistent, premium quality across all U.S. operations.

Minimise Delivery Times: By establishing a West Coast hub, the company significantly reduces shipping durations for western regions, ensuring customers receive their personalised EMV cards faster than ever.

Excellence in Partnership: The Salt Lake City centre is the latest proof point of the Company’s commitment to its partners — investing in infrastructure that raises the bar on service and puts the client experience first.

Manolis Kontos, Chairman of the Management Board and Group CEO, commented:

“The opening of our Salt Lake City centre is a defining moment in our U.S. growth strategy. The U.S. represents one of the most dynamic and demanding markets for card personalisation globally, and our commitment to it is unwavering. By operating dual facilities across both coasts, we are not only meeting the current needs of our partners – we are future-proofing our infrastructure to support the next generation of digital banking, fintech innovation, and issuer growth. Geographic redundancy is not just a resilience measure – it is a service promise, enabling U.S. to guarantee the fastest possible SLAs while maintaining the high security and quality standards our clients depend on. This expansion is a direct expression of our long-term vision: to be the most agile, secure, and strategically positioned card services group in the markets we serve."

ABOUT AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG

AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG leverages over 130 years of experience in information management, printing, and communications to deliver secure and transparent experiences for its customers. They offer a comprehensive suite of products and services, including payment solutions, identification solutions, smart cards, card personalization, digitization solutions, and secure data management. ACAG employs a global workforce of 2,400 people and is publicly traded on both the Athens and Vienna Stock Exchanges under the symbol ACAG

Issuer: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG

Lamezanstraße 4-8

1230 Vienna

Austria

Contact person: Dimitris Haralabopoulos, Group Investor Relations Director

Tel. (AT): +43 (1) 61065 – 357

Tel. (GR): +30 210 6697 860

E-Mail: investors@austriacard.com

Website: www.austriacard.com

ISIN(s): AT0000A325L0

Stock Exchange(s): Vienna Stock Exchange (prime market)

Athens Exchange (main market)