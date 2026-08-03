AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS Aktie

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WKN DE: A3D5BK / ISIN: AT0000A325L0

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03.08.2026 10:16:34

EQS-News: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: Fulfilment of Condition Precedent regarding the Merger Control Clearance in relation to DNP’s Voluntary Takeover Offer

EQS-News: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: Fulfilment of Condition Precedent regarding the Merger Control Clearance in relation to DNP’s Voluntary Takeover Offer

03.08.2026 / 10:16 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: Fulfilment of Condition Precedent regarding the Merger Control Clearance in relation to DNP’s Voluntary Takeover Offer

 

Vienna, 3 August 2026

AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG (the "Company"), further to the announcements dated 13.05.2026, 12.06.2026 and 19.06.2026 in relation to Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd.’s (“DNP”) voluntary public takeover offer (the “Offer”), hereby informs the investing public that according to DNP’s announcement on 3 August 2026, the Condition Precedent of Merger Control Clearances set out in Section 4.1.2 of the Offer Document has been fulfilled on July 30, 2026.

Specifically, the Turkish competition authority has cleared the contemplated transaction as of  July 30, 2026. All other competent national competition authorities, mentioned in Section 4.1.2 of the Offer Document, have previously issued their clearance decisions, or the statutory waiting period has previously expired with the result that the contemplated transaction is deemed to be cleared.

The Acceptance Period for the Offer expires on August 21, 2026 at 17:00 Vienna local time / 18:00 Athens local time.

 

ABOUT AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG

AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG leverages over 130 years of experience in information management, printing, and communications to deliver secure and transparent experiences for its customers. They offer a comprehensive suite of products and services, including payment solutions, identification solutions, smart cards, card personalization, digitization solutions, and secure data management. ACAG employs a global workforce of 2,360 people and is publicly traded on both the Euronext Athens and Vienna Stock Exchanges under the symbol ACAG

Issuer:   AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG

   Lamezanstraße 4-8

1230 Vienna, Austria

Contact person: Dimitris Haralabopoulos, Group Investor Relations Director

Tel. (AT):  +43 (1) 61065 – 357

Tel. (GR):  +30 210 6697 860

E-Mail:   investors@austriacard.com

Website:  www.austriacard.com

ISIN(s):   AT0000A325L0

Stock Exchange(s): Vienna Stock Exchange (prime market)

   Euronext Athens Exchange (main market)


03.08.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group

View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG
Lamezanstraße 4-8
1230 Vienna
Austria
E-mail: marketing@austriacard.com
Internet: https://www.austriacard.com/
ISIN: AT0000A325L0
WKN: A3D5BK
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
LEI Code: 529900QI445M00DK4407
EQS News ID: 2375850

 
End of News EQS News Service

2375850  03.08.2026 CET/CEST

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