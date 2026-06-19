EQS-News: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: Publication of Management Board and Supervisory Board Reasoned Statements in relation to DNP’s Voluntary Public Takeover Offer

EQS-News: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: Publication of Management Board and Supervisory Board Reasoned Statements in relation to DNP’s Voluntary Public Takeover Offer



19.06.2026 / 09:47 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: Publication of Management Board and Supervisory Board Reasoned Statements in relation to DNP’s Voluntary Public Takeover Offer

Vienna, June 19, 2026

AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG (the “Company”), following its previous announcement on June 12, 2026 in relation to the publication of Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd’s ("DNP") offer document, hereby announces that the Company’s Management Board and Supervisory Board have today issued their reasoned statements (“Reasoned Statements”) in relation to DNP’s Voluntary Public Takeover Offer (“Offer”), pursuant to Section 14 of the Austrian Takeover Act. Both the Management Board and the Supervisory Board recommend that the shareholders of the Company accept the Offer and tender their shares in the Offer. In addition, LeitnerLeitner Audit Partners GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfer, , as financial expert of the Company pursuant to Section 13 of the Austrian Takeover Act, has issued today its assessment of the Offer and the Reasoned Statements.

The Reasoned Statements and the financial expert’s report will be published today, inter alia, on the website of the Company (www.austriacard.com) and on the website of the Austrian Takeover Commission (www.takeover.at).

ABOUT AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG

AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG leverages over 130 years of experience in information management, printing, and communications to deliver secure and transparent experiences for its customers. They offer a comprehensive suite of products and services, including payment solutions, identification solutions, smart cards, card personalization, digitization solutions, and secure data management. ACAG employs a global workforce of 2,360 people and is publicly traded on both the Euronext Athens and Vienna Stock Exchanges under the symbol ACAG

Issuer: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG

Lamezanstraße 4-8

1230 Vienna, Austria

Contact person: Dimitris Haralabopoulos, Group Investor Relations Director

Tel. (AT): +43 (1) 61065 – 357

Tel. (GR): +30 210 6697 860

E-Mail: investors@austriacard.com

Website: www.austriacard.com

ISIN(s): AT0000A325L0

Stock Exchange(s): Vienna Stock Exchange (prime market)

Euronext Athens Exchange (main market)