EQS-News: AUSTRIAN POST: First-quarter revenue and earnings above prior year

AUSTRIAN POST RESULTS FOR Q1 2023:
Revenue growth in all divisions
Higher year-on-year earnings
Cash flow and balance sheet
Outlook for 2023
Against the backdrop of rising costs, the first quarter went well, as reflected in the higher revenue and earnings, states Austrian Post CEO Georg Pölzl. In particular, our Retail & Bank Division benefits from higher interest rates and could significantly improve its revenue as well as earnings, CEO Pölzl adds. Group revenue increased by 10.5 % to EUR 664.7m in the first quarter of 2023, showing improvements in all divisions: revenue equalled EUR 308.6m in the Mail Division (+3.3 %) and were impacted by the structural decline of addressed letter mail volumes and the reduced direct mailing business, but also benefits from postal rate adjustments implemented in the previous year. The Parcel & Logistics Division accounted for revenues of EUR 327.1m (+15.5 % or +4.6 % excluding Parcel Türkiye) with a very positive parcel business in all regions. Revenue of the Retail & Bank Division climbed to EUR 37.5m (+41.8 %), recent interest rate developments made a positive impact on the divisions revenue.
Earnings have also improved in the first quarter. EBITDA rose by 17.1 % to EUR 95.1m, and earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) was up by 18.7 % to EUR 47.0m. In this regard, it is important to highlight the earnings increase in the Retail & Bank Division of EUR 11.6m year-on-year, which now made a slightly positive contribution of EUR 0.9m to Group earnings. Accordingly, the slight EBIT decrease in the Mail Division (0.3 % to EUR 41.0m) and Parcel & Logistics Division (4.4 % to EUR 16.7m) could be more than offset. Austrian Posts net profit for the period amounted to EUR 32.0m compared to EUR 30.5m (+4.9 %) in the previous year, implying earnings per share of EUR 0.46 in the first quarter of 2023.
Further cost pressure is expected for the entire 2023 and, from mid-2023, higher staff costs due to salary and wage adjustments in Austria as stipulated in collective labour agreement. On top of that, economic developments and the purchasing behaviour of consumers are becoming harder to predict. Nevertheless, Austrian Post is aiming to maintain or increase revenue in all divisions and targets Group revenue growth in the mid-single-digit range. In the Mail Division, a slight drop in revenue is forecasted. The structural trend of a volume decline in conventional letter mail will continue, but an adapted and up-to-date offering providing value for money should ensure availability and delivery quality at a high level and will cover cost increases. Revenue growth in the upper single-digit range is expected in the Parcel & Logistics Division. However, the increase will heavily depend on the exchange rate development of the Turkish Lira as well as consumer behaviour in an inflationary environment. Revenue of the Retail & Bank Division in 2023 will be supported by the improved interest rate environment and is expected to show a significant increase.
With respect to its earnings development, Austrian Post will continue to target EBIT in 2023 at about the same level as last year. Following a good start in the first quarter, higher costs are expected from the third quarter of 2023.
The planned investment programme is a top priority in 2023 alongside revenue generation and cost discipline. This primarily refers to finalising capacity expansion of parcel logistics in Austria and expanding the sustainable vehicle fleet towards enhanced e-mobility. As a result, investments in the range of EUR 160m to EUR 180m to ensure sustainability and secure growth are expected.
KEY FIGURES
1 Includes the intra-Group cost allocation procedure
Vienna, 12 May 2023
EXCERPTS FROM THE MANAGEMENT REPORT Q1 2023
REVENUE DEVELOPMENT IN DETAIL
In the first quarter of 2023, Austrian Posts Group revenue increased by 10.5 % year-on-year to EUR 664.7m. Revenue improved in all operating divisions in the first three months. The Mail Division reported a revenue increase of 3.3 %, whereas revenue of the Parcel & Logistics Division went up by 15.5 % and the Retail & Bank Division produced a revenue increase of 41.8 %.
The share of the Mail Division as a proportion of the total revenue generated by Austrian Post in the first quarter of 2023 amounted to 45.8 %. The divisions revenue of EUR 308.6m is negatively impacted by the structural decline of addressed letter mail volumes as a result of electronic substitution, however, also benefits from postal rate adjustments implemented in the previous year. In addition, the direct mailing business is in decline, in general, and currently faces considerable cost pressure.
Revenue of the Mail Division totalled EUR 308.6m in the first quarter of 2023, 64.2 % of which can be attributed to the Letter Mail & Business Solutions area. Direct Mail accounted for 25.7 % of the total divisional revenue, and Media Post had a 10.1 % share.
Revenue of the Parcel & Logistics Division increased by 15.5 % in the first quarter of 2023 to EUR 327.1m. The parcel business developed very favourably in all regions.
Revenue of the Retail & Bank Division improved by 41.8 % in the first quarter of 2023, increasing to EUR 37.5m from EUR 26.4m in the prior-year period. Income from Financial Services climbed from EUR 17.4m to EUR 27.6m in the current reporting period. This is mainly attributable to the improved interest rate environment in Europe. Branch Services revenue increased by 9.7 % to EUR 9.9m in the first quarter of 2023.
EARNINGS DEVELOPMENT
The largest expense items in relation to Austrian Posts Group revenue are staff costs (45.1 %), raw materials, consumables and services used (29.7 %) and other operating expenses (13.7 %). 7.2 % can be attributed to depreciation, amortisation and impairment losses and 0.3 % to expenses for financial services.
Staff costs in the first quarter of 2023 totalled EUR 299.8m, implying a year-on-year increase of 4.1 % or EUR 11.8m. The change results from salary adjustments in operational staff costs under collective labour agreements. The Austrian Post Group employed an average of 27,095 people (full-time equivalents) in the first three months of 2023 compared to the average of 27,239 employees in the prior-year period (0.5 %). Non-operating staff costs refer to severance payments and changes in provisions, which are primarily related to the specific employment situation of civil servant employees at Austrian Post. No significant additional expenses were incurred in the first quarter of 2023.
Raw materials, consumables and services used rose by 12.5 % to EUR 197.6m. Fuel and energy costs as well as transport costs for external freight companies had an increasing effect.
Other operating income decreased by 34.5 % in the first quarter of 2023 to EUR 18.6m. This development can be attributed to the lack of COVID-19 related reimbursements paid in the previous year. Other operating expenses increased by 11.5 % to EUR 91.3m, particularly for IT services and maintenance costs.
EBITDA equalled EUR 95.1m in the first quarter of 2023, implying an increase of 17.1 % from the prior-year figure of EUR 81.2m. This implies an EBITDA margin of 14.3 %. Depreciation, amortisation and impairment losses amounted to EUR 48.1m in the first three months of 2023, comprising a year-on-year rise of 15.6 % or EUR 6.5m. The increase is mainly due to investments in new parcel logistics infrastructure locations. For the Turkish subsidiary, the accouting standard IAS 29 (Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies) has to be applied. Accordingly, all items in the income statement as well as the non-monetary items were adjusted using a general price index (refer to the Annual Report 2022, Consolidated Financial Statements, Note 3.3). The profit or loss from net monetary items is presented as a separate item in the income statement. In the first quarter of 2023, the net monetary gain amounted to EUR 2.4m. Group EBIT totalled EUR 47.0m in the first quarter of 2023, up from EUR 39.6m in the previous year. The EBIT margin equalled 7.1 %.
The Groups financial result amounted to minus EUR 3.4m, down from the prior-year figure of EUR 1.1m. As a consequence, after deducting the income tax of EUR 11.6m, the profit for the period for the first three months of 2023 equalled EUR 32.0m compared to EUR 30.5m in the first quarter of 2022. This implies unchanged undiluted earnings per share of EUR 0.46.
EARNINGS BY DIVISON
From a divisional perspective, the Mail Division achieved an EBIT of EUR 41.0m in the first quarter of 2023 compared to EUR 41.1m in the prior-year quarter (0.3 %). This stability in the current reporting period resulted from the combination of volume declines, postal rate effects alongside a focus on efficient work processes.
The Parcel & Logistics Division generated an EBIT of EUR 16.7m in the first quarter of 2023, down by 4.4 % from EUR 17.4m in the prior-year period. The parcel business in Austria and Türkiye developed favourably, whereas earnings declined at several Southeast and Eastern European subsidiaries. The lack of special pandemic-related logistics services also negatively impacted the divisions earnings.
The Retail & Bank Division recorded an EBIT of EUR 0.9m in the first quarter of 2023, compared to minus EUR 10.7m in the previous year. Accordingly, the earnings improvement equalled EUR 11.6m. The positive development in the financial services business based on higher net interest income made a significant contribution to earnings.
The EBIT of the Corporate Division (incl. Consolidation and the intra-Group cost apportionment procedure) changed from minus EUR 8.2m to minus EUR 11.5m. The Corporate Division provides non-operating services which are typically essential for the purpose of the administration and financial control of the company. In addition to conventional corporate governance tasks, these services include the management and development of commercial properties not required for operations, the management of significant financial investments, the provision of IT services, the development of new business models and the administration of the Internal Labour Market of Austrian Post.
CASH FLOW AND BALANCE SHEET
The gross cash flow in the first quarter of 2023 equalled EUR 79.8m, compared to EUR 77.9m in the first quarter of 2022 (+2.4 %). The cash flow from operating activities amounted to minus EUR 50.9m in the reporting period, compared to the prior-year figure of minus EUR 20.6m. In this regard, the biggest effect is attributable to changes in the core banking assets of bank99 totalling minus EUR 138.4m compared to minus EUR 104.2m in the previous year. The cash flow from operating activities excluding core banking assets totalled EUR 87.5m in the first quarter of 2023. The cash flow from investing activities was minus EUR 56.0m in the first three months of 2023, compared to minus EUR 17.8m in the prior-year period. Austrian Post relies on operating free cash flow as a key metric to assess the financial strength of its operating business and to cover the dividend for the financial year. Excluding the change in core banking assets, the operating free cash flow totalled EUR 75.1m in the current reporting period compared to EUR 72.1m in the first quarter of 2022. The cash flow from financing activities came to minus EUR 30.1m in the first three months of 2023, compared to minus EUR 85.2m in the previous year.
Austrian Post relies on a solid balance sheet and financing structure. Total assets amounted to EUR 5,376.0m as at 31 March 2023. On the asset side, property, plant and equipment at EUR 1,339.0m constitute one of the largest balance sheet items and included right-of-use assets in connection with leases of EUR 417.8m. In addition, there were intangible assets and goodwill from company acquisitions, which were reported at EUR 160.8m as at 31 March 2023. The balance sheet showed receivables totalling EUR 403.0m, other financial assets amounted to EUR 91.7m as at 31 March 2023. Financial assets from financial services totalled EUR 3,057.2m at the end of the first quarter of 2023 and result primarily from the business activities of bank99.
OUTLOOK FOR 2023
The economic environment in Europe will continue to be impacted by the macroeconomic developments that prevailed last year, first and foremost by entrenched inflation driven by the intensifying wage-price spiral. This development also relates to energy costs which are currently at a higher level than before the war in Ukraine. The upward pressure on staff costs will lead to significantly higher wages and salaries in Austria as of July 2023 as stipulated by collective agreements. For this reason, it is necessary to take the unavoidable cost increases into account when developing products and setting prices.
Revenue growth in 2023
Group earnings in 2023
Investment programme in 2023
