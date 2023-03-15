|
EQS-News: AUSTRIAN POST IN 2022
EQS-News: Österreichische Post AG
/ Key word(s): Annual Results
AUSTRIAN POST IN 2022:
Earnings in 2022
Cash flow, balance sheet and dividend
Outlook for 2023
Austrian Post faced challenging overall geopolitical and economic conditions in 2022. High Inflation and the war in Ukraine, together with the related energy shortages, affected consumer behaviour. Similar to other companies, Austrian Post needs to address in the current situation both revenues and costs to maintain operational stability.
Against this backdrop, 2022 was satisfactory with stable revenue of EUR 2,522.0m states CEO Georg Pölzl and adds: Although revenue was down by 4.0 % in the first half of the year compared to the very sound half-year figures of the previous year, second half-year revenue increased by 4.2 %. In the 2022 financial year, revenue in the Mail Division declined from EUR 1,224.2m to EUR 1,218.0m (0.5 %), with revenue in the Parcel & Logistics Division down from EUR 1,245.7m to EUR 1,214.6m (2.5 %) and revenue in the Retail & Bank Division increasing from EUR 74.7m to EUR 122.5m (+64.0 %). Revenue in 2022 in the Mail Division was negatively impacted by the structural decline in addressed letter mail and direct mail volumes due to electronic substitution. Special effects for traditional letters as well price adjustments across the entire product portfolio had a positive impact. In the financial year 2022, the Parcel & Logistics Division reported reduced revenue, especially in the Türkiye parcel business, as well as declines in pandemic-related special logistics services. Positive effects in interest and commission income led to an increase in the 2022 revenue of the Retail & Bank Division.
The key earnings indicators for the year 2022 are as follows: EBITDA increased by 0.6 % to EUR 372.7m (Q4: +10.3 %) and earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) decreased by 8.0 % to EUR 188.4m (Q4: +3.9 %). The Mail Division reported an increase in earnings (EBIT) of 1.6 % to EUR 157,6m (Q4: +5.7 %). EBIT of the Parcel & Logistics Division was reduced from EUR 118.1m to EUR 88.8m (24.8 %; Q4: 17.9 %) and the Retail & Bank Division improved to minus EUR 26.7m in 2022 after minus EUR 39.2m (+32.0 %; Q4: +65.6 %) in the previous year. Austrian Posts profit for the period amounted to EUR 128.1m compared to EUR 158.4m (19.1 %; Q4: 9.4 %) last year. This results in earnings per share of EUR 1.86 for 2022. Based on a solid performance and balance sheet position, an attractive dividend of EUR 1.75 per share will again be proposed to the Annual General Meeting on 20 April 2023.
The political and economic challenges of last year are also expected to shape the economic environment in 2023. As a result, it is crucial for Austrian Post to address these underlying conditions in terms of both revenue and costs. Therefore, the company aims to grow in the low to mid-single digit range based on the Group revenue of EUR 2.5bn in 2022. Despite the expected increase in costs due to the ongoing inflation, earnings (EBIT) of about the same level as last year should be achievable with planned revenue growth in 2023.
The capacity expansion programme in Austria should also be completed by the end of 2023, resulting in a sorting capacity of around 140,000 parcels per hour. We are also investing heavily in the further expansion of our sustainable vehicle fleet to use more electric vehicles, because our aim is to continue securing our leading position in terms of quality of service provision, as well as efficiency and speed, through climate-friendly logistics CEO Georg Pölzl adds. Austrian Post is therefore planning capital expenditures in the range of EUR 160m EUR 180m for 2023.
At the moment, we express our sincere sympathy especially to the people affected by the severe earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria. Austrian Post provided immediate aid in the form of large tents for emergency shelters and also participated in a fundraising campaign, as well as provides support to employees and the local population through its Turkish subsidiary Aras Kargo. In addition, we would like to extend our sincere thanks to all employees and partners of Austrian Post. They all performed an outstanding job under the challenging conditions of 2022. Together, we will successfully continue to remain the preferred partner for our customers CEO Georg Pölzl concludes.
KEY FIGURES
1 Includes the intra-Group cost allocation procedure
The Austrian Post Groups revenue rose slightly by 0.1 % to EUR 2,522.0m in 2022. After a subdued first half of the year (-4.0 %) compared to the excellent development in the previous year, there was a positive trend in the second half (+4.2 %). The parcel business in Türkiye was hit hard by inflation and currency effects after an extraordinarily successful year in 2021. Excluding the business in Türkiye (Parcel Türkiye), revenue increased by 1.9 % in the 2022 financial year.
The Mail Division recorded a slight drop in revenue of 0.5 % in the 2022 financial year, with the Parcel & Logistics Division reporting a drop of 2.5 %. Excluding the business in Türkiye (Parcel Türkiye), revenue increased by 0.8 %. The Retail & Bank Division showed positive development with revenue up by 64.0 % to EUR 122.5m in 2022.
Revenue in the Mail Division amounted to EUR 1,218.0m in 2022, 63.1 % of which can be attributed to the Letter Mail & Business Solutions business, 26.5 % to Direct Mail and 10.4 % to Media Post.
Revenue in the Parcel & Logistics Division fell by 2.5 % to EUR 1,214.6m in the 2022 financial year. The decline is mainly due to the parcel business in Türkiye. While the revenue reported by the Turkish subsidiary in local currency terms increased by almost 70 % (based on an IAS 29 hyperinflation measurement) in the 2022 financial year, a decline of 13.4 % was reported in euros. Parcel volumes in 2022 were down by 9 % compared to the previous year, although a recovery emerged in the fourth quarter of 2022 (+7 %).
Revenue in the Retail & Bank Division improved by 64.0 % from EUR 74.7m to EUR 122.5m in the 2022 financial year. Revenue from branch services decreased by 5.4 % from EUR 41.8m to EUR 39.5m in the current reporting period. Income from financial services increased from EUR 32.9m to EUR 83.0m in 2022, showing a strong increase due to the acquisition of INGs retail banking business at the end of 2021. Bank99 offers a focused portfolio of financial products and services, such as current accounts, loans, housing loans and fund and savings products.
EARNINGS DEVELOPMENT
The Groups earnings were driven by stable revenue and higher expenses in 2022. The structure of expenses of Austrian Post is characterised by a high share of staff costs. Accordingly, 46.9 % of total operating expenses incurred by Austrian Post in 2022 were accounted for staff costs. The second largest expense item, at 30.7 %, was the cost of raw materials, consumables and services used, which largely includes outsourced transport services. Furthermore, 14.4 % could be attributed to other operating expenses and 7.5 % to writedowns. Expenses for financial services account for 0.5 % of total operating expenses.
Staff costs in the 2022 financial year amounted to EUR 1,144.2m, down by 1.4 % or EUR 15.9m. Operating staff costs increased compared to the previous year, while non-operating staff costs decreased. The Austrian Post Group had an average of 27,132 employees (full-time equivalents) in 2022, compared to an average of 27,275 employees in the same period of the previous year (0.5 %). Non-operating staff costs relate to severance payments and changes in provisions, which can be attributed primarily to the specific employment situation of civil servant employees. In contrast to 2021, no additional provisions had to be made for this in the 2022 financial year.
Raw materials, consumables and services used increased by 4.8 % to EUR 750.1m in 2022. The increase is due primarily to higher fuel and energy costs, as well as the resulting increase in transport costs for external freight companies. The currency translation of the Turkish lira, which resulted in lower expenses in euros compared to the previous year, had the opposite effect on this item.
EBITDA in 2022 came to EUR 372.7m, 0.6 % above the previous years level of EUR 370.4m, corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 14.8 % in 2022. Depreciation, amortisation and impairment losses in 2022 were up by 11.3 % or EUR 18.7m year-on-year to EUR 184.3m. The increase is mainly due to investments in new parcel logistics infrastructure locations.
The Groups financial result in 2022 came to minus EUR 24.7m, as against EUR 11.7m in the previous year. After deducting income taxes of EUR 35.6m, the profit for the period in the 2022 financial year was EUR 128.1m, compared to EUR 158.4m in 2021. Basic earnings per share were EUR 1.86 compared to EUR 2.25 in the previous year.
Due to the current challenging market environment, consolidated EBIT for 2022 decreased from EUR 204.7m to EUR 188.4m (8.0 %). In particular, the earnings contribution made by the Turkish parcel business decreased in the 2022 financial year due to volume consolidation, inflation and currency pressure after an extremely successful 2021.
In terms of divisional result, the Mail Division achieved EBIT of EUR 157.6m as against EUR 155.2m in the previous year. The positive revenue trend, bolstered by special effects from one-off mailings, led to this positive contribution to earnings.
The Parcel & Logistics Division generated EBIT of EUR 88.8m in the 2022 financial year, compared to EUR 118.1m in the previous year. This corresponds to a decline of 24.8 % and can be attributed to the fact that special logistics services were reduced, as well as to the difficult environment on the Turkish market, where the local subsidiary was able to achieve a reduced but positive result.
The Retail & Bank Division reported EBIT of minus EUR 26.7m in 2022, compared to minus EUR 39.2m in the previous year, meaning that earnings improved by 32.0 % or EUR 12.6m. The ramp-up of the financial services business resulting from the takeover of INGs retail banking business in Austria at the end of 2021 had a positive effect. Increased integration and IT expenses counteracted this positive trend.
EBIT in the Corporate Division (incl. Consolidation and the intra-group apportionment procedure) changed from minus EUR 29.4m to minus EUR 31.3m. The Corporate Division provides non-operating services which are essential for the purpose of the administration and financial control of a corporate group. In addition to conventional governance tasks, these activities include the management and development of properties not required for operations, the management of significant financial investments, the provision of IT services, the development of new business models and the administration of the Internal Labour Market of Austrian Post.
CASH FLOW AND BALANCE SHEET
At minus EUR 80.0m, cash flow from operating activities was below the previous years figure of EUR 493.3m. The biggest effects here can be traced back to changes in the core banking assets of bank99 amounting to minus EUR 334.3m, as against EUR 193.2m in the same period of the previous year.
Austrian Post relies on operating free cash flow as an indicator in order to assess the financial strength of its operating business and to cover the dividend for the financial year. Operating free cash flow, excluding the change in core banking assets, amounted to EUR 183.1m in the current reporting period, compared to EUR 217.9m in the previous year, putting it at a solid level.
On the equity and liabilities side of the balance sheet, the equity of the Austrian Post Group amounted to EUR 710.4m as at 31 December 2022 (equity ratio of 13.2 %). The pro forma equity ratio, taking into account bank99 using the equity method, came to 30 % at the end of December 2022. Furthermore, provisions of EUR 627.5m are shown on the equity and liabilities side as at 31 December 2022, trade and other payables amounted to EUR 500.3m. Financial liabilities from financial services amounting to EUR 2,965.6m result mainly from the business activities of bank99 (deposit and investment business of bank99s customers).
The political and economic challenges that emerged in Europe in the course of 2022 will continue to shape the economic environment in 2023. In particular, high inflation driven by excess demand, as well as bottlenecks in the energy and commodity markets, will keep companies on their toes for longer due to the wage-price effects that are now starting to set in. It is important to take cost increases that cannot be avoided into account as much as possible when designing products and defining prices.
