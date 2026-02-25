AUTO1 Aktie
EQS-News: AUTO1 Group achieves record-breaking 2025 results, delivering all-time highs in units sold, gross profit and adjusted EBITDA
|
EQS-News: AUTO1 Group SE
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results
AUTO1 Group achieves record-breaking 2025 results, delivering all-time highs in units sold, gross profit and adjusted EBITDA
Berlin, February 25, 2026 – AUTO1 Group SE, Europe’s leading digital automotive platform for buying, selling and financing used cars, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2025, announcing record results in units sold, gross profit, adjusted EBITDA and market share.
Full Year 2025 Result Highlights
Q4 2025 Result Highlights
Christian Bertermann, CEO and Co-founder of AUTO1 Group: “2025 was a fantastic year for our company. We accelerated growth rates across both the Merchant and Retail segment and achieved the highest EBITDA margin in our 14 year history. Our outstanding results are a testament of the value-first strategy that governs our strategic thinking and decision making. We are now operating a 3.1% share of the European Used Car Market, a 50 basis points increase over last year and an important next step on the road to our 10% long term market share target. We remain thrilled by the significant future growth potential, which we continue to seize through our vertically integrated strategy with increasing traction.”
Christian Wallentin, CFO of AUTO1 Group: “Since joining, I have been increasingly impressed by the disciplined way this business is managed and by our AI-driven pricing engine at the heart of the platform - fueling network effects and operating leverage that compound over time. Our vertically integrated business model is fundamentally different from the traditional industry approach: we combine increasingly trusted brands and one of Europe's largest car selections with our extensive fulfillment network to give customers the best experience. Looking ahead, I am particularly excited to expand our financing solutions - making car ownership more flexible and accessible for customers while unlocking a meaningful value creation lever for shareholders.”
Fourth quarter business performance
The Group set a new sales record of 219,110 units in total in Q4, up 19.7% year over year, generating revenue of EUR 2.1 billion, up 25.6% year over year. The Group reported EUR 265.4 million gross profit, up 31.8% year over year. AUTO1 Group achieved an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 45.2 million in Q4, up 21.6% year over year.
The Merchant segment AUTO1.com sold 190,364 vehicles to partner dealers, up 17.1% year over year. Merchant revenue was EUR 1.6 billion, up 21.8% year over year and gross profit was EUR 187.7 million, up 22.6% year over year with GPU of EUR 986, up 4.7% year over year.
AUTO1 Group’s Retail business Autohero sold 28,746 units, up 39.9% year over year, generating revenue of EUR 493.1 million, up 39.9% year over year. Retail gross profit was EUR 77.8 million, up 61.2% year over year and Autohero reported GPU of EUR 2,632, up 13.6% year over year.
Financial Outlook
AUTO1 Group provides the following full-year guidance for 2026:
Selected financial data
The Group’s financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025 can be found in the company’s quarterly trading update presentation in the Investor Relations section of the AUTO1 Group homepage.
AUTO1 Group will publish its annual report for 2025 on 31 March 2026.
About AUTO1 Group
Founded in 2012, AUTO1 Group is Europe’s leading digital automotive platform for buying, selling, and financing used cars. By leveraging technology and data, AUTO1 Group is maximizing value for consumers and partner dealers in Europe across three brands: wirkaufendeinauto.de, Autohero and AUTO1.com. With wirkaufendeinauto.de and its sister brands, the Group offers consumers a fast and easy way to sell their cars. Its Retail brand Autohero makes choosing, buying, and financing high-quality used cars easy and stress-free. AUTO1.com is Europe’s largest wholesale trading platform for car dealers, supporting them in growing their businesses. The company operates in over 30 countries, generated revenue of EUR 8.2 billion in 2025 and sold 842,000 cars in 2025. AUTO1 Group went public on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in February 2021 and is part of the MDAX (Mid-cap German stock market index). For more information please visit www.auto1-group.com.
Investor Relations contacts
Philip Reicherstorfer
Group Treasurer
Phone: +49 (0)30 - 2016 38 213
Email: ir@auto1-group.com
Maria Shevtsova
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +49 (0) 170 556 9259
Email: ir@auto1-group.com
Media Relations contact
Christine Preyer
Director Communications & PR
Phone: +49 (0)175 64 59 192
Email: press@auto1-group.com
Forward Looking Statements
This publication contains forward-looking statements based on current views and assumptions of AUTO1 Group’s management and made to the best of such management’s knowledge. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause AUTO1 Group’s revenues, profitability or the degree to which it performs or achieves its targets to materially deviate from what is explicitly or implicitly stated or described in this publication. Therefore, persons who obtain possession of this publication should not rely on such forward-looking statements. AUTO1 Group accepts no guarantee or responsibility regarding forward-looking statements and will not adjust them to future results or developments.
[1]&[2] GPU is not equal to gross profit/number of cars sold because of the effects of inventory changes due to the capitalization of internal refurbishment costs which are not part of cost of materials.
