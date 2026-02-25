EQS-News: AUTO1 Group achieves record-breaking 2025 results, delivering all-time highs in units sold, gross profit and adjusted EBITDA

EQS-News: AUTO1 Group SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results

AUTO1 Group achieves record-breaking 2025 results, delivering all-time highs in units sold, gross profit and adjusted EBITDA



25.02.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

AUTO1 Group achieves record-breaking 2025 results, delivering all-time highs in units sold, gross profit and adjusted EBITDA

Berlin, February 25, 2026 – AUTO1 Group SE, Europe’s leading digital automotive platform for buying, selling and financing used cars, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2025, announcing record results in units sold, gross profit, adjusted EBITDA and market share.

Full Year 2025 Result Highlights

Units sold of 842,271, up 22.1% year over year

of 842,271, up 22.1% year over year Merchant units sold of 740,732, up 20.4% year over year

of 740,732, up 20.4% year over year Retail units sold of 101,539, up 36.4% year over year

of 101,539, up 36.4% year over year Gross profit of EUR 990.6 million, up 36.7% year over year

of EUR 990.6 million, up 36.7% year over year Adjusted EBITDA of EUR 197.5 million, up 80.8% year over year

Q4 2025 Result Highlights

Units sold of 219,110 up 19.7% year over year

of 219,110 up 19.7% year over year Merchant units sold of 190,364, up 17.1% year over year

of 190,364, up 17.1% year over year Retail units sold of 28,746, up 39.9% year over year

of 28,746, up 39.9% year over year Gross profit of EUR 265.4 million, up 31.8% year over year

of EUR 265.4 million, up 31.8% year over year Adjusted EBITDA of EUR 45.2 million, up 21.6% year over year

Christian Bertermann, CEO and Co-founder of AUTO1 Group: “2025 was a fantastic year for our company. We accelerated growth rates across both the Merchant and Retail segment and achieved the highest EBITDA margin in our 14 year history. Our outstanding results are a testament of the value-first strategy that governs our strategic thinking and decision making. We are now operating a 3.1% share of the European Used Car Market, a 50 basis points increase over last year and an important next step on the road to our 10% long term market share target. We remain thrilled by the significant future growth potential, which we continue to seize through our vertically integrated strategy with increasing traction.”

Christian Wallentin, CFO of AUTO1 Group: “Since joining, I have been increasingly impressed by the disciplined way this business is managed and by our AI-driven pricing engine at the heart of the platform - fueling network effects and operating leverage that compound over time. Our vertically integrated business model is fundamentally different from the traditional industry approach: we combine increasingly trusted brands and one of Europe's largest car selections with our extensive fulfillment network to give customers the best experience. Looking ahead, I am particularly excited to expand our financing solutions - making car ownership more flexible and accessible for customers while unlocking a meaningful value creation lever for shareholders.”

Fourth quarter business performance

The Group set a new sales record of 219,110 units in total in Q4, up 19.7% year over year, generating revenue of EUR 2.1 billion, up 25.6% year over year. The Group reported EUR 265.4 million gross profit, up 31.8% year over year. AUTO1 Group achieved an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 45.2 million in Q4, up 21.6% year over year.

The Merchant segment AUTO1.com sold 190,364 vehicles to partner dealers, up 17.1% year over year. Merchant revenue was EUR 1.6 billion, up 21.8% year over year and gross profit was EUR 187.7 million, up 22.6% year over year with GPU of EUR 986, up 4.7% year over year.

AUTO1 Group’s Retail business Autohero sold 28,746 units, up 39.9% year over year, generating revenue of EUR 493.1 million, up 39.9% year over year. Retail gross profit was EUR 77.8 million, up 61.2% year over year and Autohero reported GPU of EUR 2,632, up 13.6% year over year.

Financial Outlook

AUTO1 Group provides the following full-year guidance for 2026:

Total units at 940,000 - 1,000,000 (2025: 842,271 units)

Units in the Merchant segment at 815,000 - 865,000 (2025: 740,732 units)

Units in the Retail segment at 125,000 - 135,000 (2025: 101,539 units)

Total gross profit at EUR 1.1 - 1.2 billion (2025: EUR 990.6 million)

Adjusted EBITDA of EUR 250 - 275 million (2025: 197.5 EUR million)

Selected financial data

Q4 2024 Q4 2025 Q4 YoY FY 2024 FY 2025 FY YoY AUTO1 GROUP Number of units sold 183,083 219,110 19.7% 689,773 842,271 22.1% Revenue (in million EUR) 1,699.9 2,134.3 25.6% 6,271.9 8,172.6 30.3% Gross profit (in million EUR) 201.3 265.4 31.8% 724.7 990.6 36.7% GPU[1] (EUR) 1,096 1,202 9.6% 1,049 1,172 11.7% Adjusted EBITDA (in million EUR) 37.2 45.2 21.6% 109.2 197.5 80.8% Retail Number of units sold 20,553 28,746 39.9% 74,438 101,539 36.4% Revenue (in million EUR) 352.5 493.1 39.9% 1,234.1 1,759.0 42.5% Gross profit (in million EUR) 48.2 77.8 61.2% 162.1 267.8 65.2% GPU[2] (EUR) 2,318 2,632 13.6% 2,163 2,605 20.4% Merchant Number of units sold 162,530 190,364 17.1% 615,335 740,732 20.4% Revenue (in million EUR) 1,347.5 1,641.2 21.8% 5,037.8 6,413.6 27.3% Gross profit (in million EUR) 153.1 187.7 22.6% 562.6 722.8 28.5% GPU (EUR) 942 986 4.7% 914 976 6.7%

The Group’s financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025 can be found in the company’s quarterly trading update presentation in the Investor Relations section of the AUTO1 Group homepage.

AUTO1 Group will publish its annual report for 2025 on 31 March 2026.

About AUTO1 Group

Founded in 2012, AUTO1 Group is Europe’s leading digital automotive platform for buying, selling, and financing used cars. By leveraging technology and data, AUTO1 Group is maximizing value for consumers and partner dealers in Europe across three brands: wirkaufendeinauto.de, Autohero and AUTO1.com. With wirkaufendeinauto.de and its sister brands, the Group offers consumers a fast and easy way to sell their cars. Its Retail brand Autohero makes choosing, buying, and financing high-quality used cars easy and stress-free. AUTO1.com is Europe’s largest wholesale trading platform for car dealers, supporting them in growing their businesses. The company operates in over 30 countries, generated revenue of EUR 8.2 billion in 2025 and sold 842,000 cars in 2025. AUTO1 Group went public on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in February 2021 and is part of the MDAX (Mid-cap German stock market index). For more information please visit www.auto1-group.com.

