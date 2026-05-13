AUTO1 Aktie
WKN DE: A2LQ88 / ISIN: DE000A2LQ884
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13.05.2026 14:00:03
EQS-News: AUTO1 Group announces 2026 Capital Markets Event
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EQS-News: AUTO1 Group SE
/ Key word(s): Capital Markets Day
AUTO1 Group announces 2026 Capital Markets Event
Berlin, May 13, 2026 – AUTO1 Group SE, Europe’s leading digital automotive platform for buying, selling and financing used cars, today announced it will host its 2026 Capital Markets Event as a live online webinar on Wednesday, 17 June at 3:00 p.m. Central European Time / 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
The event will be hosted by AUTO1 Group CEO and Co-Founder Christian Bertermann and CFO Christian Wallentin. Key aspects of the event will include historic Merchant and Retail segment disclosure, historic financial performance and long-term segment targets.
Investors and analysts can register here or in the Investor Relations section of the AUTO1 Group homepage to access the livestream and participate in the Q&A session.
Founded in 2012, AUTO1 Group is Europe’s leading digital automotive platform for buying, selling, and financing used cars. By leveraging technology and data, AUTO1 Group is maximizing value for consumers and partner dealers in Europe across three brands: wirkaufendeinauto.de, Autohero and AUTO1.com. With wirkaufendeinauto.de and its sister brands, the Group offers consumers a fast and easy way to sell their cars. Its Retail brand Autohero makes choosing, buying, and financing high-quality used cars easy and stress-free. AUTO1.com is Europe’s largest wholesale trading platform for car dealers, supporting them in growing their businesses. The company operates in over 30 countries, employed 8,600 people at the end of 2025, generated revenue of EUR 8.2 billion in 2025 and sold 842,000 cars in 2025. AUTO1 Group went public on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in February 2021 and is part of the MDAX (Mid-cap German stock market index). For more information please visit www.auto1-group.com.
Investor Relations contacts
Philip Reicherstorfer
Group Treasurer
Phone: +49 (0)30 - 2016 38 213
Email: ir@auto1-group.com
Maria Shevtsova
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +49 (0) 170 556 9259
Email: ir@auto1-group.com
Media Relations contact
Christine Preyer
Director Communications & PR
Phone: +49 (0)175 64 59 192
Email: press@auto1-group.com
13.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|AUTO1 Group SE
|Bergmannstraße 72
|10961 Berlin
|Germany
|E-mail:
|ir@auto1-group.com
|Internet:
|https://ir.auto1-group.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2LQ884
|WKN:
|A2LQ88
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2326492
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2326492 13.05.2026 CET/CEST
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