AUTO1 Aktie

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WKN DE: A2LQ88 / ISIN: DE000A2LQ884

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10.11.2026 07:30:03

EQS-News: AUTO1 Group appoints Jörg Pietzner as Chief Financial Officer

EQS-News: AUTO1 Group SE / Key word(s): Personnel
AUTO1 Group appoints Jörg Pietzner as Chief Financial Officer

10.11.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AUTO1 Group appoints Jörg Pietzner as Chief Financial Officer

  • Jörg Pietzner, currently Managing Director Financial Accounting & Controlling at Deutsche Börse AG, will become CFO and a member of the Management Board of AUTO1 Group on 1 January 2027.
  • Pietzner brings 25 years of experience in finance, capital markets, investor relations and communications at Deutsche Börse, UniCredit and Goldman Sachs.

Berlin, 10 November 2026 AUTO1 Group SE, Europe’s leading digital automotive platform for buying, selling and financing used cars, today announces that its Supervisory Board has appointed Jörg Pietzner as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and member of the Management Board, effective 1 January 2027.

Jörg Pietzner joins from Deutsche Börse AG, where he is Managing Director Financial Accounting & Controlling. In this role, he is responsible for the company’s financial and regulatory reporting, accounting, controlling and key financial processes. He joined Deutsche Börse in 2022 as Head of Group Strategy, M&A and Chief of Staff, working closely with the CEO on the Group’s strategy. Before that, he spent more than twelve years at UniCredit. From 2017 to 2021 he was Head of Group Investor Relations at UniCredit in Milan. Earlier, at UniCredit Bank in Munich, he headed Corporate Strategy & Communication and Regulatory Affairs and later he was Head of Senior Risk Management. Pietzner began his career in 2001 at Goldman Sachs in Frankfurt and London. He holds degrees in mathematics and physics from Freie Universität Berlin.

Jörg Pietzner served on AUTO1 Group’s Supervisory Board from June 2026. This has given him a detailed understanding of the Group’s business model and growth strategy.

Hakan Koç, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of AUTO1 Group: “We were looking for a CFO who combines rigorous financial steering and capital markets experience with deep expertise in financing and risk management, all central to our next phase of growth. Jörg Pietzner brings exactly that from Deutsche Börse and his previous leadership roles. His familiarity with our business is an additional advantage that allows for a seamless start.”

Christian Bertermann, CEO of AUTO1 Group: “I’m delighted to welcome Jörg to the Management Board. He combines strong financial leadership with a clear understanding of our unique business model. I am excited to work together with Jörg and to deliver on our recently communicated long-term strategy and targets as a team.”

Jörg Pietzner, incoming CFO of AUTO1 Group: “On the Supervisory Board I have seen the strength of AUTO1 Group’s business, the quality of its team and the scale of the opportunity ahead. The used car market in Europe offers enormous potential, and I believe expanding car financing is one of the Group’s biggest opportunities. I look forward to working with Christian and the entire team to deliver profitable growth and create long-term value for our shareholders.”

Until Pietzner takes office, Christian Bertermann will continue to lead the finance organisation together with the established finance leadership team.

 

About AUTO1 Group

Founded in 2012, AUTO1 Group is Europe’s leading digital automotive platform for buying, selling, and financing used cars. By leveraging technology and data, AUTO1 Group is maximizing value for consumers and partner dealers in Europe across three brands: wirkaufendeinauto.de, Autohero and AUTO1.com. With wirkaufendeinauto.de and its sister brands, the Group offers consumers a fast and easy way to sell their cars. Its Retail brand Autohero makes choosing, buying, and financing high-quality used cars easy and stress-free. AUTO1.com is Europe’s largest wholesale trading platform for car dealers, supporting them in growing their businesses. The company operates in over 30 countries, employed 8,600 people at the end of 2025, generated revenue of EUR 8.2 billion in 2025 and sold 842,000 cars in 2025. AUTO1 Group went public on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in February 2021 and is part of the MDAX (Mid-cap German stock market index). For more information please visit www.auto1-group.com.

 

 

Investor Relations contacts

Philip Reicherstorfer

Group Treasurer

Phone: +49 (0)30 2016 38 213

Email: ir@auto1-group.com

 

Maria Shevtsova

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +49 (0) 170 556 9259

Email: ir@auto1-group.com

 

Media Relations contact

Christine Preyer

Director Communications & PR

Phone: +49 (0)175 64 59 192

Email: press@auto1-group.com

 

 

 


10.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: AUTO1 Group SE
Bergmannstraße 72
10961 Berlin
Germany
E-mail: ir@auto1-group.com
Internet: https://ir.auto1-group.com
ISIN: DE000A2LQ884
WKN: A2LQ88
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 391200S2LPXG5ZD5G304
EQS News ID: 2431186

 
End of News EQS News Service

2431186  10.11.2026 CET/CEST

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