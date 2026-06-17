EQS-News: AUTO1 Group Outlines Long-Term Merchant and Retail Segment Targets at 2026 Capital Markets Event

EQS-News: AUTO1 Group SE / Key word(s): Capital Markets Day

AUTO1 Group Outlines Long-Term Merchant and Retail Segment Targets at 2026 Capital Markets Event



17.06.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

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AUTO1 Group Outlines Long-Term Merchant and Retail Segment Targets at 2026 Capital Markets Event

Berlin, June 17, 2026 – AUTO1 Group SE, Europe’s leading digital automotive platform for buying, selling and financing used cars, will host its 2026 Capital Markets Event today, 17 June at 3:00 p.m. Central European Time / 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Management will present historic financials for the Merchant and Retail segments, outline long-term targets for each segment and detail the company’s growth and profitability drivers to capture the significant long-term opportunity in the European used car market.



Key Highlights

For the first time, AUTO1 Group discloses historic segment financials for Merchant and Retail

For Merchant, the Group targets a unit growth corridor of 10-15% p.a. in the long term

For Merchant, the Group targets a GPU of EUR 1,080 to EUR 1,200 in the long term

For Merchant, the Group targets adjusted EBITDA per unit of EUR 480 to EUR 720 in the long term

For Retail, the Group targets a unit growth corridor of 20-40% p.a. in the long term

For Retail, the Group targets a GPU of EUR 3,880 - EUR 4,470 in the long term

For Retail, the Group targets adjusted EBITDA per unit of EUR 1,450 to EUR 2,410 in the long term

Retail Segment: Long-Term Targets

AUTO1 Group targets a long-term unit growth corridor of 20-40% per year for its Retail segment, with GPU of EUR 3,880 to EUR 4,470 and SG&A per unit of EUR 2,430 to EUR 2,060, thereof marketing cost per unit of EUR 710 to EUR 540 in the long term. Combined, these unit economics translate into a long-term adjusted EBITDA per unit target of EUR 1,450 to EUR 2,410 for the Retail segment.

On the path towards these long-term financial targets, AUTO1 Group is setting a milestone target for Retail at 300,000 units sold assuming a growth rate corridor of 20-40% p.a. At 300,000 units, the Group expects Retail GPU at EUR 3,300 or more and adjusted EBITDA per unit of EUR 800 or more.

RETAIL: Historic Segment Financials per Unit and Long-Term Targets FY 2021 FY 2022 FY 2023 FY 2024 FY 2025 Milestone Targets Long-Term Targets Number of units sold 41,380 64,164 63,066 74,438 101,539 300k 20 - 40% p.a. GPU[1] (EUR) 362 1,094 1,724 2,178 2,638 3,300+ 3,880 - 4,470 SG&A (EUR) (4,462) (4,208) (3,100) (2,833) (3,048) - (2,430) - (2,060) thereof Marketing (EUR) (2,615) (1,734) (782) (648) (904) - (710) - (540) Adj. EBITDA (EUR) (4,100) (3,113) (1,376) (655) (410) 800+ 1,450 - 2,410

Merchant Segment: Long-Term Targets

AUTO1 Group targets a long-term unit growth rate corridor of 10-15% per year for its Merchant segment, with GPU of EUR 1,080 to EUR 1,200, and SG&A per unit of EUR 600 to EUR 480, thereof marketing cost per unit of EUR 140 to EUR 110 in the long term. These unit economics translate into a long-term adjusted EBITDA per unit target of EUR 480 to EUR 720 for the Merchant segment.

On the path towards these long-term financial targets, AUTO1 Group is setting a milestone target for Merchant at 1,200,000 units sold assuming a growth rate corridor of 10-15% p.a. At 1,200,000 units, the Group expects Merchant GPU at EUR 1,025 or more and adjusted EBITDA per unit of EUR 400 or more.

MERCHANT: Historic Segment Financials per Unit and Long-Term Targets

FY 2021 FY 2022 FY 2023 FY 2024 FY 2025 Milestone

Targets Long-Term Targets Number of units sold 555,351 585,545 523,019 615,335 740,732 1,200k 10 - 15% p.a. GPU (EUR) 749 714 801 914 976 1,025+ 1,080 - 1,200 SG&A (EUR) (636) (655) (720) (658) (653) - (600) - (480) thereof Marketing (EUR) (172) (140) (168) (151) (141) - (140) - (110) Adj. EBITDA (EUR) 113 58 82 257 323 400+ 480 - 720

Christian Bertermann, CEO and Co-founder of AUTO1 Group: “After fourteen years of investment into our vertically integrated business model, we have established a powerful platform that maximizes value for car buyers and sellers across Europe. Five years after our successful IPO, we are outlining the massive long-term opportunity ahead of our Merchant and Retail businesses. We are incredibly excited to continue our remarkable journey towards those targets and with that, unlocking the massive potential in one of the world’s largest and most fragmented markets.”

Christian Wallentin, CFO of AUTO1 Group: “Every long-term target we’ve shared today extends the strong trajectory we are already on. The AUTO1 equity story connects the massive, untapped and fragmented market for used cars with a unique operating approach that delivers outstanding customer experiences at scale. Based on our proven expansion strategy and our robust financial model we are progressing continuously on our path to the superior unit economics laid out today. We want to thank our team for the work they put in every day and our investors for their trust in our vision, we couldn’t be more excited to continue this journey together.”

2026 Group Guidance Confirmed

AUTO1 Group confirms its full-year guidance for 2026:

Total units at 940,000 - 1,000,000

Units in the Merchant segment at 815,000 - 865,000

Units in the Retail segment at 125,000 - 135,000

Total gross profit at EUR 1.1 - 1.2 billion

Adjusted EBITDA of EUR 250 - 275 million

The Q2 2026 Trading Update and Financial Results will be released on July 29, 2026.

Investors and analysts can register here or in the Investor Relations section of the AUTO1 Group homepage to access the livestream. The Capital Markets Event presentation is available in the Investor Relations section of the AUTO1 Group website. A replay of the webcast will be published following the event.

About AUTO1 Group

Founded in 2012, AUTO1 Group is Europe’s leading digital automotive platform for buying, selling, and financing used cars. By leveraging technology and data, AUTO1 Group is maximizing value for consumers and partner dealers in Europe across three brands: wirkaufendeinauto.de, Autohero and AUTO1.com. With wirkaufendeinauto.de and its sister brands, the Group offers consumers a fast and easy way to sell their cars. Its Retail brand Autohero makes choosing, buying, and financing high-quality used cars easy and stress-free. AUTO1.com is Europe’s largest wholesale trading platform for car dealers, supporting them in growing their businesses. The company operates in over 30 countries, employed 8,600 people at the end of 2025, generated revenue of EUR 8.2 billion in 2025 and sold 842,000 cars in 2025. AUTO1 Group went public on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in February 2021 and is part of the MDAX (Mid-cap German stock market index). For more information please visit www.auto1-group.com.

Investor Relations contacts

Philip Reicherstorfer

Group Treasurer

Phone: +49 (0)30 - 2016 38 213

Email: ir@auto1-group.com

Maria Shevtsova

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +49 (0) 170 556 9259

Email: ir@auto1-group.com

Media Relations contact

Christine Preyer

Director Communications & PR

Phone: +49 (0)175 64 59 192

Email: press@auto1-group.com

Forward Looking Statements

This publication contains forward-looking statements based on current views and assumptions of AUTO1 Group’s management and made to the best of such management’s knowledge. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause AUTO1 Group’s revenues, profitability or the degree to which it performs or achieves its targets to materially deviate from what is explicitly or implicitly stated or described in this publication. Therefore, persons who obtain possession of this publication should not rely on such forward-looking statements. AUTO1 Group accepts no guarantee or responsibility regarding forward-looking statements and will not adjust them to future results or developments.

[1] GPU equals gross profit divided by number of units sold and differs to the reported GPU in previously issued financials, which was adjusted for effects from capitalisation of internal refurbishment costs.